EASE Holdings BV has promoted Dr. Kanyinsola Oyeyinka to Chief Executive Officer to succeed Imraan Soomra, who will, effective May 1, take on a new role as Non-Executive Director of EASE South Africa, the group's most advanced unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423749021/en/

Dr. Kanyinsola Oyeyinka speaks at a healthcare event in Rustenburg, South Africa, in January 2025, where she shared insights from EASE's growing footprint across the continent.

The appointments come as EASE accelerates the rollout of its Equipment-as-a-Service model, which enables clinics and hospitals to access state-of-the-art PET-CT and MRI scanners, surgical robots, and other high-value machines without significant capital outlay by paying on a per-scan or per-event basis to align their costs with revenue. EASE South Africa is set to lead the rapid expansion of the service after announcing an agreement this month for Standard Bank to provide debt funding for future installations.

Dr. Oyeyinka, who previously served in the UK National Health Service as a medical doctor and had senior roles at the World Bank and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, has worked across the full healthcare value chain from frontline clinical care to building sustainable diagnostic and oncology platforms and shaping systems-level health reforms. During her three years as Senior Vice President at EASE, Dr. Oyeyinka has led operations in South Africa and Ghana, and driven strategic cross-border scaling with a clear vision for delivering world-class medical technology across Africa and other emerging markets.

"It is thanks to the coordinated leadership between Imraan and Kanyinsola that EASE has built a solid foundation, secured commercial debt funding, and grown our installed base through trusted partnerships," said Frans van Schaik, Chairman of EASE. "Through her vast experience and commitment, Kanyinsola brings continuity, clarity and passion in taking over the mantle from Imraan, who remains central to driving the biggest component of the EASE network in South Africa."

EASE's equipment-as-a-service model has been proven with several installations in recent months. Commissioning of a PET-CT scanner at the Precision Nuclear Oncology and Theranostics facility (PNOAT) in Rustenburg, South Africa, earlier this year followed the deployment of a da Vinci surgical robot in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and an advanced MRI diagnostic imaging system in Akwatia, Ghana.

Without the burden of heavy upfront equipment costs, a longstanding barrier for many healthcare centres in accessing the latest technology, capital is freed up for priorities such as increasing hospital beds and nursing staff. A first-of-its-kind for Africa, this initiative is set to change the healthcare landscape for many hospitals and clinics.

"EASE is more than a business; it's a platform to rethink how healthcare infrastructure is delivered, financed, and sustained," Dr. Oyeyinka said. "I'm proud to lead an organisation that is empowering hospitals and clinics to be more deliberate in their use of limited resources to better serve patients."

The culmination of long-term strategic planning, EASE's leadership transition ensures that the company enters its next chapter with both stability and momentum. The role draws on the full spectrum of Dr. Oyeyinka's experience, having served as a doctor, a health financing consultant, a healthcare investment adviser and a member of EASE's management team.

"Dr. Oyeyinka truly embodies our mission and has been central to our journey to this point," said Imraan Soomra. "I look forward to continuing our work together with Dr. Oyeyinka at the helm developing EASE in its next international growth phase."

About EASE

Equipment-as-a-Service (EASE) is a pay-per-use program that provides businesses and organisations with cost-effective access to state-of-the-art healthcare equipment and maintenance, training and support with terms that match their circumstances and business needs. EASE South Africa is a subsidiary of EASE Holdings BV which is headquartered in the Netherlands and has operations in multiple African countries. To find out more about EASE, visit https://www.easeglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423749021/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

EASE Holdings

Cydney Bell

press@easeglobal.com

+254 791 854841