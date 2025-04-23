Pan-European PE Firm GTO Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Danish IT Company Complea A/S

Pan-European private equity firm GTO Partners has acquired a majority stake in Danish IT company Complea A/S to support its continued growth and market expansion.

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan-European technology-focused private equity firm GTO Partners ("GTO") has acquired a majority stake in the leading Danish IT company Complea A/S ("Complea"), which provides IT and digitalisation services to private and public enterprises, to support its strong growth and strategic expansion.

"Complea has built a highly successful business rooted in strong values, technical excellence, and a deep commitment to its customers," said Federico Canciani, Managing Partner at GTO. "We are proud to contribute to this next phase in the company's journey. Our shared ambition is to drive growth through both targeted acquisitions and continued organic development. While preserving the company's distinctive culture and customer-first approach, we will also be investing in talent acquisition by expanding the team. We see substantial opportunity in the Danish IT sector and look forward to supporting Complea's expansion in both existing and new markets."

GTO is a pan-European private equity firm with global expertise and vision, focused on mid-market investments in the B2B technology sector. Built on the principle that methodical focus at every stage of the investment lifecycle drives success, GTO brings deep expertise and a hands-on approach to value creation. The firm's capability to deliver best-in-class results - through strong in-house capabilities, global perspective, and collaborative partnership with portfolio company management teams - enable it to support businesses through their next phase of growth and transformation.

Since its founding by Morten Hovaldt in 2010, Complea has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance driven by subscription-managed services and attracted considerable interest from investors over the past year. Under Hovaldt's leadership, the North Jutland company has grown from a small operation in Hjallerup into a major national player with consistently strong financial results. Recent years have seen significant organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions, demonstrated by its consistent +25% year-on-year organic revenue increase, while non-core business units have been divested to sharpen the company's focus.

Most recently, Complea has invested heavily in advanced hosting infrastructure, including the addition of a second fully owned and operated data center that offers customers a secure, high-performance alternative to global hyperscalers This reflects the company's broader commitment to delivering end-to-end IT services that simplify complexity and create real value, and provides a critical advantage in the Danish market that ensures data sovereignty and trust. With a strong, partnership-oriented approach and close customer relationships, Complea is able to respond quickly to client needs-an agility that continues to set it apart in a competitive market.

"This investment marks a very important milestone for Complea," said Morten Hovaldt, CEO and founder of Complea. "It was vital for us to identify an investor who not only brings financial strength, but also aligns with our values, customer-centric approach, and long-term vision for industry consolidation. While this is a partial sale of the business I founded, the decision has been made with full conviction, and I look forward to continuing to lead Complea. With GTO's support, we are well-positioned to scale, grow our team, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

For further information, please contact :

Media enquiries: Tashi Lassalle & Ksenia Galouchko, Greenbrook, gtopartners@greenbrookadvisory.com / +44 207 952 2000

About Complea A/S

Complea was founded in 2010 by current CEO and co-owner Morten Hovaldt. The company offers a wide range of services, including private cloud solutions, IT security, operational technology (OT), Wi-Fi, infrastructure, consultancy, and Microsoft 365. Complea is ISAE 3402-certified and serves both private and public sector clients. Learn more at www.complea.dk.

About GTO Partners

GTO Partners is a pan-European sector specialist mid-market private equity firm focused on buyouts in the B2B software and services sectors. With GTO Partners' operator-led value creation approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams to provide support and resources to unlock the next phase of growth. For more information visit: https://www.gtopartners.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pan-european-pe-firm-gto-partners-acquires-majority-stake-in-danish-it-company-complea-as-302434772.html