JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) ("Cadre" or "the Company"), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety equipment and other related products for the law enforcement, first responder, military and nuclear markets, has completed the Company's previously announced acquisition of Carr's Engineering Limited (excluding Chirton Engineering) and Carr's Engineering (US), Inc. (together the "Engineering Division"), each a subsidiary of Carr's Group plc.The Engineering Division is comprised of industry-leading brands including Wälischmiller GmbH, CarrsMSM, Bendalls Engineering, NW Total Engineered Solutions, and NuVision Engineering, Inc. The enterprise value for the acquisition was £75 million, and was funded through incremental term debt, consistent with the Company's amended and restated credit facility entered into in December 2024.Warren B. Kanders, Chairman and CEO of Cadre, said, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the Engineering Division. These leading brands, at the forefront of nuclear safety, are highly complementary to our existing nuclear offering and will expand Cadre's presence in international markets, as well as provide entry into exciting new product categories."About CadreHeadquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety products. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, duty gear and nuclear safety products. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland and Med-Eng, amongst others.Forward-Looking StatementsPlease note that in this press release we may use words such as "appears," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "future," and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.ContactsGray HudkinsCadre Holdings, Inc.203 550 7148gray.hudkins@cadre-holdings.comInvestor Relations:The IGB GroupLeon Berman / Matt Berkowitz212 477 8438 / 212 227 7098lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.comMedia Contact:Jonathan Keehner / Andrew SiegelJoele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher212 355 4449

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422734489/en/