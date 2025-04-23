CleanMax has commissioned a 92. 1 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in Bengaluru, India, to power US tech giant Cisco's India campus - one of its largest hubs outside the United States. From pv magazine India CleanMax, backed by Brookfield Renewable Partners, has commissioned a 92. 1 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in Bengaluru to power Cisco's India campus - one of its largest hubs outside the United States. The project includes 69 MWp of solar and 23. 1 MW of wind capacity, and will meet more than 90% of Cisco's electricity requirements in the Indian state of Karnataka. CleanMax now cumulatively supplies ...

