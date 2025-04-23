Researchers at the Delft University of Technology have developed a top-down processing method to synthesize the localized front contact architecture in heterojunction solar cells. The new technique reportedly enables to improve a cell's fill factor and resilience against ultraviolet-induced degradation. Scientists at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands have designed a rear junction heterojunction (RJ-SHJ) solar cell with a localized front carrier-selective passivating contact that covers only the area contacted by the metal grid. "The main novelty of our work is the self-aligned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...