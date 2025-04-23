Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879309 | ISIN: NL0000379121 | Ticker-Symbol: RSH
Tradegate
23.04.25
09:53 Uhr
35,390 Euro
+1,990
+5,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDSTAD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RANDSTAD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,45035,48010:30
35,45035,47010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2025 07:36 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Randstad N.V.: Q1 2025: solid execution, navigating uncertainty

Finanznachrichten News
highlights

• Q1 2025 org. revenue growth -4.2%
• Q1 2025 underlying EBITA € 167m
• Q1 2025 EBITA margin 3.0%
• € 5,656m revenues for Q1 2025
• € 130m Q1 2025 operating profit
• €79m Q1 2025 net income

CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "We have made a solid start to the year. Our strategic choices, disciplined execution and operational agility enabled us to protect profitability during the quarter.

With macroeconomic uncertainty increasing, we stay close to our clients and talent so we can respond quickly to any changes in the market.

We remain focused on executing our partner for talent strategy across our four specializations, on which we will provide an update at our capital markets event tomorrow."

For full results: https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/ for more information

Steven Vriesendorp - investors and analysts
steven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529

Randstad press office
press@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2024, we supported over 1.7 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €24.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.