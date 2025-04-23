Randstad N.V.: Q1 2025: solid execution, navigating uncertainty

highlights• Q1 2025 org. revenue growth -4.2%• Q1 2025 underlying EBITA € 167m• Q1 2025 EBITA margin 3.0%• € 5,656m revenues for Q1 2025• € 130m Q1 2025 operating profit• €79m Q1 2025 net incomeCEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "We have made a solid start to the year. Our strategic choices, disciplined execution and operational agility enabled us to protect profitability during the quarter.With macroeconomic uncertainty increasing, we stay close to our clients and talent so we can respond quickly to any changes in the market.We remain focused on executing our partner for talent strategy across our four specializations, on which we will provide an update at our capital markets event tomorrow."For full results: https://www.randstad.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/quarterly-results/ for more informationSteven Vriesendorp - investors and analystssteven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529Randstad press officepress@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136about RandstadRandstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2024, we supported over 1.7 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €24.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.