Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio partner to develop first-in-class precision treatments for people with hard-to-treat cancers

Ingelheim, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 April 2025 - Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio, a precision oncology company with a focus on developing novel synthetic lethality approaches, have entered into a research collaboration and global license agreement. Jointly the partners will focus on the development of first-in-class, oral precision treatments for people living with cancer.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading challenges in medicine and treatment options for many cancers remain limited. Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to changing this. The new collaboration with Tessellate Bio aims to develop treatments targeting tumors dependent on alternative lengthening of telomeres .

About Tessellate Bio

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with labs in the UK, Tessellate Bio was founded based on cutting-edge research from the international world-renowned researchers Hilda Pickett and Roger Reddell| follow us on LinkedIn

