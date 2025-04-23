Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2025 09:46 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio partner to develop first-in-class precision treatments for people with hard-to-treat cancers

Finanznachrichten News

Ingelheim, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 April 2025 - Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio, a precision oncology company with a focus on developing novel synthetic lethality approaches, have entered into a research collaboration and global license agreement. Jointly the partners will focus on the development of first-in-class, oral precision treatments for people living with cancer.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading challenges in medicine and treatment options for many cancers remain limited. Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to changing this. The new collaboration with Tessellate Bio aims to develop treatments targeting tumors dependent on alternative lengthening of telomeres.

About Tessellate Bio

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with labs in the UK, Tessellate Bio was founded based on cutting-edge research from the international world-renowned researchers Hilda Pickett and Roger Reddell| follow us on LinkedIn

Media Contacts:

Boehringer Ingelheim
Linda Ruckel
+1 203-791-6672
linda.ruckel@boehringer-ingelheim.com (mailto:linda.ruckel@boehringer-ingelheim.com)

Reinhard Malin
+49 (6132) 77-90815
reinhard.malin@boehringer-ingelheim.com (mailto:reinhard.malin@boehringer-ingelheim.com)		Tessellate Bio
Charles Consultants
Sue Charles
+44 (0)7968 726585
Sue@charles-consultants.com (mailto:Sue@charles-consultants.com)

Chris Gardner
+44 (0)7956 031077
Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com (mailto:Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.