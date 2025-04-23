DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 555.9622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 154821 CODE: CW8U LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U LN LEI Code: 5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 Sequence No.: 384052 EQS News ID: 2122108 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122108&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)