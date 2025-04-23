DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.6976 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4233846 CODE: MSDG LN ISIN: LU2059756754 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDG LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 384139 EQS News ID: 2122290 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 23, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)