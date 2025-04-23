Say Goodbye to Tab Overload: Meet Aloha Browser's Revolutionary Snips Tool

Snips - a revolutionary browser snipping tool - cuts through web clutter, freeing up both time and mental space. Snips proactively monitor web updates chosen by users in the background, offering a convenient, instantly updated dashboard of all things that matter most, and alerts only when there's something truly worth checking. This saves users from keeping tabs across countless apps and services.

Powered by proactive AI, these personalized smart live screenshots help save time significantly, as research shows that users waste nearly an hour daily on repetitive page checks and tab refreshes 1 .

Intuitive and user-friendly, Snips ensure users' privacy by leveraging advanced on-device AI for proactive monitoring of selected Snips.

From checking price drops and being first in line for tickets, to grabbing limited-edition sneaker releases and more, constant browser tab monitoring can be cumbersome and time-consuming. The average person spends about seven hours online every day2, of which more than an hour is wasted on repetitive page checks and tab refreshes. Moreover, it also requires up to 23 minutes for most people to get back on task after an interruption3.

Beyond the human cost of disrupted flow, this negative cycle has an impact on the devices we use as well, draining battery life and wasting system memory, adding an extra layer of inefficiency.

"At Aloha, we understand the frustration of managing countless open tabs and repeatedly refreshing pages just to keep track of important information. Whether you're monitoring stock market fluctuations, or waiting for a response to your online listings, the traditional way of browsing can feel overwhelming and inefficient" said Andrew Frost Moroz, the Founder of Aloha Browser.

"To tackle this, we're proud to introduce Snips - a tool designed to keep users on top of the information they really need. For example, you might want to sign up to an online retailer in the hopes of receiving a discount on a fridge. But before long, you're ignoring all of their email offers, as they're filled with discounts on unrelated products like TVs or washing machines. With Snips, you can rest assured that you'll be informed the second a fridge-related notification is received, making sure you get the best deal, with the least effort. Snips not only make browsing more efficient, but also redefine how people interact with them - transforming them into a truly proactive and assistive experience."

SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE

The Snips feature is intuitive and easy to use:

Cut what matters: Navigate to any webpage and click the Snips scissor icon on the top right of the Aloha Browser toolbar. Select the specific content you want to track, just like you would when taking a screenshot.

Customize alerts: The Snip preview box lets you label your Snip, as well as letting you set how often it should be checked. You can set it as frequently as every five minutes, or multiple days, depending on your needs.

Set your command: Next, simply type out the task you'd like to set. If your live screenshot is focused on a product price, for example, you can say something like "Notify me if the price drops below 100 USD".

Create your own dashboard: Combine Snips from multiple websites - analytics, sales data, or social media metrics - into one manageable, automatically updated dashboard.

Carry on as normal - Snips keep you updated: Snips quietly checks your chosen Snips in the background at the intervals you defined. Welcome to stress-free productivity, extra time and mental space.

PRIVATE AND SECURE

Being a privacy-first browser, Aloha designed Snips to carry out the majority of simple tasks using on-device AI functionality. Web content is analyzed using local processing power, to ensure that information never unnecessarily leaves a device. Snips open webpages discreetly in the background and monitor only the relevant section that was specified by the user, comparing it against previously recorded versions to detect any changes matching users' custom conditions.

If additional computational power is required, Snips transparently request the user's consent before temporarily using Aloha's secure servers. Even then, only minimal, anonymized data is transmitted via an encrypted connection, and this data is immediately discarded after processing.

Video, images and other materials that illustrate our approach are available here.

About Aloha Browser

Since 2015, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone. Through its privacy-first web browser and Private AI Assistant, Aloha offers a seamless and intuitive user experience while providing unparalleled data protection, security and easy access to online content anytime, anywhere.

The company has adhered to the principle of safeguarding user data. It refrains from any collection, storage, or monetization of user data and derives its revenue from its premium services. Aloha verifies the safety of its open-source engine daily, creates and designs all other browser elements and features in-house. Aloha's core product is its private and secure web browser, which includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometrics-locked tabs, a powerful file manager, and a media player with native VR video support. Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with millions of users worldwide. Discover more at https://alohabrowser.com/

