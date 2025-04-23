Betterworks' premier summit returns bigger and bolder to inspire HR innovation across Europe

Betterworks, the leading modern performance management software company, is thrilled to announce the return of EmpowerHR Europe. Building on the momentum of last year's inaugural event, 2025 offers unprecedented access to thought leaders, real-world success stories from companies like HelloFresh and Ferrer, and research-backed insights from Fosway Group, Europe's leading HR industry analyst.

EmpowerHR Europe is where forward-thinking HR leaders gather to reimagine people strategies, exchange transformative ideas, and chart the course toward a more agile, AI-powered future of work. This year's theme, "Beyond Performance: Shaping Teams for the Future," puts the spotlight on how HR leaders are driving innovation, resilience, and growth amidst rapid change.

"At Betterworks, we believe performance management is the lever for business growth and innovation," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of Betterworks. "EmpowerHR Europe brings together the brightest minds to uncover how HR can lead organizations to thrive in an era of AI, skills evolution, and work reinvention."

Key Highlights of EmpowerHR Europe 2025:

Lucy Adams, CEO of Disruptive HR and former HR Director at BBC, will headline with a bold new vision for HR. In her session, "Leading in a Disrupted World," Lucy will share how HR leaders can move from fixing broken systems to building people-centric strategies that drive trust, agility, and innovation.

Betterworks CEO Doug Dennerline will showcase findings from the 2025 State of Performance Enablement report, spotlighting the critical divide between how employees and executives are adopting AI and what that means for talent strategy across Europe.

HelloFresh's Syed Ali Abbas, VP of People, will deliver an exclusive session, "HR Transformation Done Right." Learn firsthand how HelloFresh overcame transformation hurdles and leveraged Betterworks to fuel its high-growth journey, with actionable lessons for every enterprise.

Fosway Group's David Perring, alongside enterprise HR leaders Michelle King, author of How Work Works, and Ciprian Arhire, Global Head of People Transformation at Entain Group, will explore real-world practices in the panel "Building and Executing a People Strategy for Growth in Any Climate." Get insider insights into how European HR teams are driving alignment, adaptability, and long-term success.

Reserve your spot and view the full agenda here.

About Betterworks

Founded in 2013, Betterworks is the pioneer in intelligent performance management solutions that help workforces and organizations achieve their highest potential. Betterworks reimagines performance management for all with an enterprise-ready platform that fosters greater manager effectiveness and employee performance, leading to higher satisfaction and retention and better business outcomes. It combines generative AI and data analytics that enable organizations to make smart, data-based decisions with a comprehensive solution that incorporates conversations, check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition all accessible in the applications employees use daily.

Our customers' employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable excellent performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.

For more information, visit www.betterworks.com.

