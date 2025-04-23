Mary srl: Mary is born: The New iOS Super App That Puts Generative AI at Your Fingertips

MILAN, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available on the App Store, https://apps.apple.com/app/mary-ai-assistente-e-chat/id6740776978, Mary is the groundbreaking mobile app that brings the full power of artificial intelligence into your pocket. Designed for creatives, professionals, and curious minds, Mary offers an all-in-one AI suite directly on your smartphone.

Multi-Model AI at Your Fingertips

Mary gives users the freedom to choose between top AI models like ChatGPT, Mistral, Llama, and Gemma. Whether you're writing, brainstorming, or solving complex problems, you can compare answers and select the best tool for your task - all within a single app.

Images, Videos, and Music - Powered by AI

Mary goes beyond text. Create high-definition images using advanced models like Flux, Stable Diffusion, and Recraft.

Riding the latest AI image trends, Mary stands out with unique generation styles including Ghibli-inspired art and action figure-style characters - letting users create whimsical, cinematic, or collectible-style visuals with ease.

For video creation, Mary integrates the Kling platform to generate stunning AI-powered animations, with more models on the way. Music lovers can compose custom tracks by selecting lyrics, genres, and instruments, turning creative ideas into original songs.

Smart Lens: See the World Differently

Mary's smart lens uses AI to recognize and analyze QR codes, plants, animals, insects, foods, collectible coins, and even celebrities. It goes beyond identification - offering practical insights like food composition analysis in real time.

AI Keyboard & Intelligent Editing

The built-in AI keyboard allows for real-time translation and grammar correction in any language - perfect for smooth, multilingual communication.

Photo lovers can enhance their images with a Photo Enhancer or erase unwanted elements using the Magic Eraser, all with just a tap.

Mary is available now on the App Store. Unlock your creativity and experience the future of AI on mobile: https://apps.apple.com/app/mary-ai-assistente-e-chat/id6740776978

About Mary Srl

Mary Srl is an Italian startup focused on making cutting-edge AI intuitive and accessible. With years of experience in mobile development, the team blends Italian creativity with world-class innovation to shape smarter digital experiences - starting with Mary.

