IPLOOK NETWORKS: IPLOOK Converged Core: Showcasing Next-Gen MVNO Solutions at MVNOs World 2025

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of cutting-edge telecom solutions, is excited to announce its participation in MVNOs World 2025, taking place from 12-14 May at the Austria Trend Hotel Savoyen, Vienna. Visitors are invited to meet the IPLOOK team at Booth 33 to explore innovative technologies designed to address critical challenges in the global telecom landscape.

Key Innovations on Display:

1. VoLTE Roaming:

With the global sunset of 2G/3G networks accelerating, operators face critical challenges in maintaining seamless voice services. IPLOOK's VoLTE Roaming solution offers a robust, future-proof answer by enabling high-quality voice and data services over LTE networks worldwide. This technology ensures uninterrupted connectivity for subscribers, even as legacy networks phase out, positioning operators to transition smoothly into the all-IP era.

2. VoWifi:

IPLOOK's VoWifi (Voice over WiFi) solution empowers users to make cross-border calls without incurring traditional roaming charges. By leveraging WiFi networks, the service bypasses costly roaming agreements, delivering crystal-clear voice quality and enhancing accessibility for travelers and international enterprises. This innovation not only reduces operational costs for operators but also elevates customer satisfaction through a truly borderless communication experience.

3. 5G+LEO:

As Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks revolutionize global connectivity, IPLOOK introduces its 5G+LEO platform-a game-changing solution that integrates LEO ground station core networks with 5G infrastructure. This breakthrough enables mobile devices to connect directly to LEO satellites via 5G, unlocking seamless coverage in remote and underserved regions.

Why Visit IPLOOK at Booth 33?

IPLOOK's exhibition at MVNOs World 2025 will feature on-site explanation, expert consultations, and in-depth discussions on how these solutions can drive revenue growth, reduce costs, and future-proof telecom ecosystems. Whether you're an MNO, MVNO, or satellite service provider, IPLOOK's portfolio is tailored to meet the demands of a hyper-connected, post-legacy network world.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks is a global leader in mobile core network solutions, specializing in 4G, 5G, and satellite-integrated technologies. With a focus on scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, IPLOOK empowers operators worldwide to deliver superior connectivity experiences.

Contact: sales@iplook.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iplook-converged-core-showcasing-next-gen-mvno-solutions-at-mvnos-world-2025-302435607.html