Northann Corp. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Fort Lawn, SC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. ("Northann" or the "Company") (NYSE American: NCL), a company specializing in 3D printing and manufacturing solutions, announced today that on April 16, 2025, the Company received a written notice from NYSE Regulation (the "Filing Delinquency Notification") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American", or the "Exchange"). Specifically, the Company has not met the requirements set forth in Sections 134 and 1101 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to its delayed filings of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Delinquent Report") by the filing due date of April 15, 2025 (the "Filing Delinquency").

Reference is made to the Company's Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025), which described the circumstances leading to the late filing of the Delinquent Report. Although the Company has dedicated significant resources to the completion of finalizing its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in the Delinquent Report, the Company was unable to file the Delinquent Report prior to April 15, 2025, the extension period provided by the 12b-25. Additional time is needed by the Company to complete its review of the financial statements included in the Delinquent Report to ensure a complete, accurate Delinquent Report. The Company intends to file the Delinquent Report as soon as practicable and in any event within the six-month period.

In accordance with Section 1007 of the Company Guide, the Company will have six months from the date of the Filing Delinquency (the "Initial Cure Period"), to file the Delinquent Report with the SEC. The Exchange will monitor the Company and the status of the Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings, including through contact with the Company, until the Filing Delinquency is cured. If the Company fails to file the Delinquent Report during the Initial Cure Period, the Exchange may, in its sole discretion, grant an up to six-month additional cure period (the "Additional Cure Period"). The Company can regain compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards at any time during the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as applicable, by filing the Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings with the SEC. If the Exchange determines that an Additional Cure Period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence in accordance with the procedures set out in Section 1010 of the Company Guide. If the Exchange determines that an Additional Cure Period is appropriate and the Company fails to file the Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings by the end of that period, suspension and delisting procedures will generally commence.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, the Exchange may in its sole discretion decide (i) not to afford the Company any Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as the case may be, at all or (ii) at any time during the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, to truncate the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as the case may be, and immediately commence suspension and delisting procedures if the Company is subject to delisting pursuant to any other provision of the Company Guide, including if the Exchange believes, in the Exchange's sole discretion, that continued listing and trading of the Company's securities on the Exchange is inadvisable or unwarranted in accordance with Sections 1001-1006.

The Company intends to regain compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards. There can be no assurance that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable Exchange listing standards.

About Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.northann.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of 10-K filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

