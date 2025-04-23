PayPoint Plc FY25 Post-close Trading Update

PayPoint Plc FY25 Post-close Trading Update1

23 April 2025

Further progress for PayPoint Group

PayPoint Plc today issues an unaudited post-close trading update for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The Group anticipates that it will deliver a financial performance in line with expectations with underlying EBITDA of circa £90 million, underlying PBT in line with expectations and year end net debt below £100 million. Consistent with the three year share buyback programme announced on 1 July 2024, as of market close on 17 April 2025, a total of 2,227,615 shares have been purchased at a total value of £15.9 million.

PayPoint Plc's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 will be announced on 12 June 2025 along with an update on Group strategy and our financial objectives for the three-year period to FY28, including confirmation of the next stage of our share buyback programme.

1 All FY25 figures are subject to audit