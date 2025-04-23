NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share for the prior quarter.

"As we begin our second year as a public company, we continue to navigate the uncertainty in front of us, as well as focus on our growth in a disciplined manner and closely monitor our capital levels. We repurchased 5% of outstanding shares during the quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $19.06 per share. Our loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 102.3%, which further strengthens our overall liquidity position. Deposits grew by $149.0 million, or 3.6%, while net loans grew by $131.8 million, or 3.1%. On an annualized basis, deposits and loans grew by 14.4% and 12.4%, respectively. Net interest margin expanded by nine basis points to 3.61% for the quarter as our interest-bearing liabilities continued to reprice lower, while rates on interest-earning assets remained flat. Tangible book value ended the quarter at $18.20 and grew by $0.31, or 1.7%, during the quarter," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to grow market share and successfully and prudently manage shareholders' equity to continue to increase shareholder value," Campanelli continued.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

Net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. One-time charges during the current quarter include: Pension expense related to the final liquidation of the employee pension plan totaling $884 thousand (net of tax); Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $154 thousand.

Net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.61% during the current quarter from 3.52% in the prior quarter.

Gross loans increased $131.3 million, or 3.0%, to $4.46 billion, from $4.33 billion the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $149.0 million, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $149.5 million, or 3.9%, for the current quarter.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.23 and $18.20, respectively, which increased from $17.92 and $17.89, respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share was a result of $12.7 million in net income for the quarter, partially offset by the repurchase of 2,135,286 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $19.06 per share.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $5.24 billion as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $84.4 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $50.4 million, or 13.9%, to $313.4 million from $363.9 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the repurchase of shares during the quarter, along with the paydown of FHLB borrowings.

Net loans increased to $4.43 billion, representing an increase of $131.8 million, or 3.1%, from the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in construction and land development loans, which increased $62.5 million, or 10.7%, commercial and industrial loans, which increased $49.6 million, or 8.9%, and commercial real estate loans, which increased $12.6 million, or 0.9%.

Deposits totaled $4.33 billion, representing an increase of $149.0 million, or 3.6%, from $4.18 billion in the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily money market accounts, which increased $127.1 million, or 12.7%; certificates of deposit, which increased $19.5 million, or 1.2%; and savings accounts, which increased $11.7 million, or 10.8%; partially offset by NOW accounts which decreased $11.3 million, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter.

FHLB borrowings decreased to $90.8 million from $120.8 million, a $30.0 million, or 24.8%, decrease during the current quarter as a result of a paydown of outstanding borrowings due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth.

Shareholders' equity was $739.6 million, representing a decrease of $25.6 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the repurchase of shares during the quarter, which resulted in a $40.7 million decrease to shareholders' equity, partially offset by $12.7 million in net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were both 14.1% at the end of the quarter, both down from 14.8% in the prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $43.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $42.5 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.4%. Net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.61% for the quarter from 3.52% from the prior quarter.

The decrease in interest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to decreases in the average balance of short-term investments, as cash was utilized to repurchase shares during the quarter, partially offset by increases in interest income on loans and securities, both as a result of increases in average balances and rates earned.

The decrease in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by decreases in the average rate on certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.8 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $80 thousand, or 2.1%.

Customer service fee income was $2.6 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $490 thousand, or 23.7%, as a result of a higher loan fees earned during the current quarter.

Swap contract income was $88 thousand, compared to $531 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $443 thousand, or 83.4%, due to reduced swap contract demand.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $28.7 million, representing an increase of $3.0 million, or 11.9%, from the prior quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits were $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 21.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by the $1.2 million final pension liquidation expense during the current quarter, increased employee payroll taxes due to annual FICA reset and annual bonus payments, increased salaries and health benefits expenses due to increased headcount.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $4.9 million, representing a $1.3 million, or 34.1%, increase from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the prior quarter reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the proportional amortization method ("PAM") under ASU 2023-02, which reduced tax expense in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.0%, compared to 19.0% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the increase in the effective tax rate was the prior quarter reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM under ASU 2023-02, which reduced tax expense in the prior quarter and the significant amount of solar income tax credits earned during the prior year.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $21.2 million, or 1.2%, to $1.72 billion, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $3.4 million, or 1.0%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's $341.6 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.

The Company's $186.9 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $38.3 million as of March 31, 2025, or 0.86% of total gross loans, compared to $38.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included a provision of $947 thousand for loans and a provision of $211 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the prior quarter. The decrease in the ACL for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was the result of net charge-offs of $1.4 million, partially offset by provisions of $947 thousand.

Non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 17.9%, from $13.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in commercial real estate loans on non-accrual of $2.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from the resolution of a large commercial real estate loan.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.12% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $479 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was due to a $715 thousand increase in purchased consumer loan charge-offs during the quarter.

The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.

Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



















NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 43,526

$ 42,521

$ 38,633 Noninterest income

3,861



3,781



3,501 Total revenue

47,387



46,302



42,134 Provision for credit losses

1,158



1,404



4,429 Noninterest expense

28,660



25,623



25,565 Pre-tax income

17,569



19,275



12,140 Net income

12,655



15,611



8,701 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

13,693



13,261



8,980 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

27,443



25,623



25,175

















Per share data















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.33

$ 0.40

$ 0.22 Earnings per share, diluted

0.33



0.40



0.22 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.35



0.34



0.23 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.35



0.34



0.23 Book value per share

18.23



17.92



17.18 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

18.20



17.89



17.16

















Profitability















Return on average assets

1.00 %



1.23 %



0.78 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.08 %



1.04 %



0.80 % Return on average shareholders' equity

6.78 %



8.22 %



4.77 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

7.33 %



6.98 %



4.92 % Net interest margin

3.61 %



3.52 %



3.62 % Cost of deposits

3.11 %



3.24 %



3.17 % Efficiency ratio

60.48 %



55.34 %



60.68 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.91 %



55.34 %



59.75 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 5,242,157

$ 5,157,737

$ 4,649,826 Total loans

4,464,500



4,333,152



3,954,623 Total deposits

4,326,617



4,177,652



3,771,860 Total shareholders' equity

739,611



765,167



733,838

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 38,338

$ 38,744

$ 34,306 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

337.1 %



279.6 %



310.1 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.25 %



0.32 %



0.28 % Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.12) %



(0.04) %



(0.19) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

14.11 %



14.84 %



15.78 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.09 %



14.82 %



15.76 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































As of

March 31, 2025 change from

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 201,140

$ 211,166

$ 163,657

$ (10,026) (4.7) %

$ 37,483 22.9 % Federal funds sold

112,306



152,689



151,374



(40,383) (26.4) %



(39,068) (25.8) % Total cash and cash equivalents

313,446



363,855



315,031



(50,409) (13.9) %



(1,585) (0.5) %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

234,680



228,205



207,169



6,475 2.8 %



27,511 13.3 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

4,464,500



4,333,152



3,954,623



131,348 3.0 %



509,877 12.9 % Allowance for credit losses

(38,338)



(38,744)



(34,306)



406 (1.0) %



(4,032) 11.8 % Net loans

4,426,162



4,294,408



3,920,317



131,754 3.1 %



505,845 12.9 %

































Accrued interest receivable

19,533



19,685



17,843



(152) (0.8) %



1,690 9.5 % Banking premises and equipment, net

34,069



34,654



35,106



(585) (1.7) %



(1,037) (3.0) % Non-public investments

24,710



24,364



28,295



346 1.4 %



(3,585) (12.7) % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

103,688



102,785



50,917



903 0.9 %



52,771 103.6 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

56,150



59,482



56,096



(3,332) (5.6) %



54 0.1 % Deferred income tax asset

29,719



30,299



19,052



(580) (1.9) %



10,667 56.0 % Total assets $ 5,242,157

$ 5,157,737

$ 4,649,826

$ 84,420 1.6 %

$ 592,331 12.7 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core deposits $ 4,017,378

$ 3,867,846

$ 3,472,054

$ 149,532 3.9 %

$ 545,325 15.7 % Brokered deposits

309,239



309,806



299,806



(567) (0.2) %



9,433 3.1 % Total deposits

4,326,617



4,177,652



3,771,860



148,965 3.6 %



554,758 14.7 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,464



4,549



4,300



(85) (1.9) %



164 3.8 % FHLB borrowings

90,835



120,835



60,837



(30,000) (24.8) %



29,998 49.3 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

60,344



65,708



59,545



(5,364) (8.2) %



799 1.3 % Accrued retirement liabilities

20,286



23,826



19,446



(3,540) (14.9) %



840 4.3 % Total liabilities

4,502,546



4,392,570



3,915,988



109,976 2.5 %



586,559 15.0 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 40,570,433 issued































and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at

December 31 and March 31, 2024

406



427



427



(21) (4.9) %



(21) (4.9) % Additional paid-in capital

376,773



417,247



416,812



(40,474) (9.7) %



(40,039) (9.6) % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(44,231)



(44,813)



(46,590)



582 (1.3) %



2,359 (5.1) % Retained earnings

413,128



400,473



374,874



12,655 3.2 %



38,254 10.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,465)



(8,167)



(11,685)



1,702 (20.8) %



5,220 (44.7) % Total shareholders' equity

739,611



765,167



733,838



(25,556) (3.3) %



5,773 0.8 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,242,157

$ 5,157,737

$ 4,649,826

$ 84,420 1.6 %

$ 592,331 12.7 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Change

From Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 71,440

$ 70,977

$ 64,000

$ 463 0.7 %

$ 7,440 11.6 % Interest on securities

2,290



2,116



1,279



174 8.2 %



1,011 79.0 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

3,121



4,107



2,914



(986) (24.0) %



207 7.1 % Total interest and dividend income

76,851



77,200



68,193



(349) (0.5) %



8,658 12.7 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

32,239



33,514



28,217



(1,275) (3.8) %



4,022 14.3 % Interest on borrowings

1,086



1,165



1,343



(79) (6.8) %



(257) (19.1) % Total interest expense

33,325



34,679



29,560



(1,354) (3.9) %



3,765 12.7 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

43,526



42,521



38,633



1,005 2.4 %



4,893 12.7 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

947



1,618



3,890



(671) (41.5) %



(2,943) (75.7) % Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments

211



(214)



539



425 198.6 %



(328) (60.9) % Total provision for credit losses

1,158



1,404



4,429



(246) (17.5) %



(3,271) (73.9) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

42,368



41,117



34,204



1,251 3.0 %



8,164 23.9 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

2,558



2,068



1,880



490 23.7 %



678 36.1 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

1,031



1,049



401



(18) (1.7) %



630 157.1 % Mortgage banking income

176



118



110



58 49.2 %



66 60.0 % Swap contract income

88



531



487



(443) (83.4) %



(399) (81.9) % Other income

8



15



623



(7) (46.7) %



(615) (98.7) % Total noninterest income

3,861



3,781



3,501



80 2.1 %



360 10.3 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

19,149



15,747



17,560



3,402 21.6 %



1,589 9.0 % Director and professional service fees

2,148



2,428



1,908



(280) (11.5) %



240 12.6 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,580



1,388



1,336



192 13.8 %



244 18.3 % Data processing expenses

2,765



2,478



1,995



287 11.6 %



770 38.6 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

846



779



742



67 8.6 %



104 14.0 % FDIC and state insurance assessments

813



1,041



361



(228) (21.9) %



452 125.2 % General and administrative expenses

1,359



1,762



1,663



(403) (22.9) %



(304) (18.3) % Total noninterest expense

28,660



25,623



25,565



3,037 11.9 %



3,095 12.1 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

17,569



19,275



12,140



(1,706) (8.9) %



5,429 44.7 %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE

4,914



3,664



3,439



1,250 34.1 %



1,475 42.9 %

































NET INCOME $ 12,655

$ 15,611

$ 8,701

$ (2,956) (18.9) %

$ 3,954 45.4 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

38,755,746



39,291,088



39,689,644



(535,342) (1.4) %



(933,898) (2.4) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

38,755,746



39,291,088



39,689,644



(535,342) (1.4) %



(933,898) (2.4) % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.33

$ 0.40

$ 0.22

$ (0.07) (17.5) %

$ 0.11 50.0 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.40

$ 0.22

$ (0.07) (17.5) %

$ 0.11 50.0 %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























































For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 4,366,408

$ 71,440

6.64 % $ 4,278,952

$ 70,977

6.60 % $ 3,903,044

$ 64,000

6.60 % Securities



230,406



2,290

4.03 %

215,268



2,116

3.91 %

193,296



1,279

2.66 % Other investments (5)



27,454



219

3.24 %

27,217



586

8.57 %

25,043



416

6.68 % Short-term investments (5)



264,343



2,902

4.45 %

283,540



3,521

4.94 %

175,616



2,498

5.72 % Total interest-earning assets



4,888,611



76,851

6.38 %

4,804,977



77,200

6.39 %

4,296,999



68,193

6.38 % Non-interest-earning assets



296,594













285,715













231,411











Allowance for credit losses



(38,685)













(38,231)













(32,744)











Total assets

$ 5,146,520











$ 5,052,461











$ 4,495,666































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 113,750



46

0.16 % $ 108,594



14

0.05 % $ 125,806



16

0.05 % NOW accounts



470,470



1,043

0.90 %

456,460



1,144

1.00 %

379,110



715

0.76 % Money market accounts



1,073,041



8,747

3.31 %

965,031



8,342

3.44 %

852,758



7,193

3.39 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



1,979,184



22,403

4.59 %

1,990,735



24,014

4.80 %

1,669,337



20,293

4.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits



3,636,445



32,239

3.60 %

3,520,820



33,514

3.79 %

3,027,011



28,217

3.75 % FHLB advances



91,168



1,086

4.83 %

95,873



1,165

4.83 %

98,886



1,343

5.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,727,613



33,325

3.63 %

3,616,693



34,679

3.81 %

3,125,897



29,560

3.80 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



571,549













595,296













552,586











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



90,025













84,964













83,488











Total liabilities



4,389,187













4,296,953













3,761,970











Shareholders' equity



757,333













755,508













733,695











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,146,520











$ 5,052,461











$ 4,495,666











Net interest income







$ 43,526











$ 42,521











$ 38,633





Net interest rate spread (1)













2.75 %











2.58 %











2.58 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,160,998











$ 1,188,284











$ 1,171,102











Net interest margin (3)













3.61 %











3.52 %











3.62 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



131.15 %











132.86 %











137.46 %















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized (5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























March 31, 2025

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 341,619

$ 341,619



20 % Cannabis Facility

307,502



15,176



322,678



19 % Industrial

124,218



73,795



198,013



11 % Office

25,742



161,113



186,855



11 % Hospitality

-



172,285



172,285



10 % Special Purpose

76,388



54,185



130,573



8 % Retail

46,710



88,181



134,891



8 % Mixed-Use

7,653



111,780



119,433



7 % Other

40,402



70,850



111,252



6 % Total commercial real estate $ 628,615

$ 1,088,984

$ 1,717,599



100 %



Change From December 31, 2024

Change From March 31, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 8,572

$ 8,572



3 %

$ -

$ 20,495

$ 20,495



6 % Cannabis Facility

(3,271)



(81)



(3,352)



(1) %



56,079



(305)



55,774



21 % Industrial

1,027



(262)



765



0 %



16,619



19,529



36,148



22 % Office

(5,333)



9,384



4,051



2 %



(9,061)



4,763



(4,298)



(2) % Hospitality

-



7,765



7,765



5 %



(63)



24,041



23,978



16 % Special Purpose

(1,342)



(170)



(1,512)



(1) %



(3,337)



(482)



(3,819)



(3) % Retail

584



(3,290)



(2,706)



(2) %



18,605



(14,847)



3,758



3 % Mixed-Use

(1,370)



8,032



6,662



6 %



(958)



49,244



48,286



68 % Other

(1,088)



2,001



913



1 %



6,334



14,429



20,763



23 % Total commercial real estate $ (10,793)

$ 31,951

$ 21,158



1 %

$ 84,218

$ 116,867

$ 201,085



13 %



December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ -

$ 333,047

$ 333,047



20 %

$ -

$ 321,124

$ 321,124



21 % Cannabis Facility

310,773



15,257



326,030



19 %



251,423



15,481



266,904



17 % Industrial

123,191



74,057



197,248



12 %



107,599



54,266



161,865



11 % Office

31,075



151,729



182,804



11 %



34,803



156,350



191,153



12 % Hospitality

-



164,520



164,520



10 %



63



148,244



148,307



10 % Special Purpose

77,730



54,355



132,085



8 %



79,725



54,667



134,392



9 % Retail

46,126



91,471



137,597



8 %



28,105



103,028



131,133



9 % Mixed-Use

9,023



103,748



112,771



6 %



8,611



62,536



71,147



5 % Other

41,490



68,849



110,339



6 %



34,068



56,421



90,489



6 % Total commercial real estate $ 639,408

$ 1,057,033

$ 1,696,441



100 %

$ 544,397

$ 972,117

$ 1,516,514



100 %



















NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

















Net income (GAAP) $ 12,655

$ 15,611

$ 8,701

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Income tax benefit on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

-



(2,503)



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

154



153



- Defined benefit pension termination expense

1,217



-



390 Total adjustments to net income $ 1,371

$ (2,350)

$ 390 Less net tax benefit associated with defined benefit pension termination expense

333



-



111 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

1,038



(2,350)



279 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,693

$ 13,261

$ 8,980 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

38,755,746



39,291,088



39,689,644 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

38,755,746



39,291,088



39,689,644 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.23 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.23

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 28,660

$ 25,623

$ 25,565

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Defined benefit pension termination expense

1,217



-



390 Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 1,217

$ -

$ 390 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 27,443

$ 25,623

$ 25,175

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,693

$ 13,261

$ 8,980 Average assets

5,146,520



5,052,461



4,495,666 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.08 %



1.04 %



0.80 % Average shareholders' equity $ 757,333

$ 755,508

$ 733,695 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

7.33 %



6.98 %



4.92 %

















Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 27,443

$ 25,623

$ 25,175 Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

47,387



46,302



42,134 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.91 %



55.34 %



59.75 %

















Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 4,914

$ 3,664

$ 3,439

















Subtract (Add):















Income tax benefit on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

-



(2,503)



- Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments $ -

$ (2,503)

$ - Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 4,914

$ 6,167

$ 3,439

















Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)

28.0 %



32.0 %



28.3 %



















As of

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 739,611

$ 765,167

$ 733,838 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,042



1,079



1,191 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

738,569



764,088



732,647 Total assets (GAAP)

5,242,157



5,157,737



4,649,826 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,042



1,079



1,191 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,241,115

$ 5,156,658

$ 4,648,635 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

14.09 %



14.82 %



15.76 % Total common shares outstanding

40,570,443



42,705,729



42,705,729 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.20

$ 17.89

$ 17.16

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 3,043

$ 2,930

$ 4,281 Home equity



1,157



958



586 Commercial real estate



841



3,005



422 Construction and land development



10



10



10 Commercial and industrial



4,560



4,558



4,125 Consumer



1,761



2,395



1,640 Total

$ 11,372

$ 13,856

$ 11,064



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.25 %



0.32 %



0.28 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.22 %



0.27 %



0.24 %



(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 38,744

$ 37,605

$ 32,222

















Provision for credit losses

947



1,618



3,890

















Charge-offs:















Commercial and industrial

-



-



369 Consumer

1,558



843



1,573 Total charge-offs

1,558



843



1,942

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

12



202



36 Consumer

193



162



100 Total recoveries

205



364



136

















Net charge-offs

(1,353)



(479)



(1,806)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 38,338

$ 38,744

$ 34,306

















Allowance to non-performing loans

337 %



280 %



310 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.86 %



0.89 %



0.87 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.12) %



(0.04) %



(0.19) %

