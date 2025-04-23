NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share for the prior quarter.
"As we begin our second year as a public company, we continue to navigate the uncertainty in front of us, as well as focus on our growth in a disciplined manner and closely monitor our capital levels. We repurchased 5% of outstanding shares during the quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $19.06 per share. Our loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 102.3%, which further strengthens our overall liquidity position. Deposits grew by $149.0 million, or 3.6%, while net loans grew by $131.8 million, or 3.1%. On an annualized basis, deposits and loans grew by 14.4% and 12.4%, respectively. Net interest margin expanded by nine basis points to 3.61% for the quarter as our interest-bearing liabilities continued to reprice lower, while rates on interest-earning assets remained flat. Tangible book value ended the quarter at $18.20 and grew by $0.31, or 1.7%, during the quarter," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to grow market share and successfully and prudently manage shareholders' equity to continue to increase shareholder value," Campanelli continued.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025
- Net income of $12.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income of $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. One-time charges during the current quarter include:
- Pension expense related to the final liquidation of the employee pension plan totaling $884 thousand (net of tax);
- Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $154 thousand.
- Net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.61% during the current quarter from 3.52% in the prior quarter.
- Gross loans increased $131.3 million, or 3.0%, to $4.46 billion, from $4.33 billion the prior quarter.
- Total deposits increased $149.0 million, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $149.5 million, or 3.9%, for the current quarter.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.23 and $18.20, respectively, which increased from $17.92 and $17.89, respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share was a result of $12.7 million in net income for the quarter, partially offset by the repurchase of 2,135,286 shares during the current quarter at an all-in weighted average cost of $19.06 per share.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets amounted to $5.24 billion as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $84.4 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased $50.4 million, or 13.9%, to $313.4 million from $363.9 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the repurchase of shares during the quarter, along with the paydown of FHLB borrowings.
- Net loans increased to $4.43 billion, representing an increase of $131.8 million, or 3.1%, from the prior quarter as demand for new loan originations and advances continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in construction and land development loans, which increased $62.5 million, or 10.7%, commercial and industrial loans, which increased $49.6 million, or 8.9%, and commercial real estate loans, which increased $12.6 million, or 0.9%.
- Deposits totaled $4.33 billion, representing an increase of $149.0 million, or 3.6%, from $4.18 billion in the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily money market accounts, which increased $127.1 million, or 12.7%; certificates of deposit, which increased $19.5 million, or 1.2%; and savings accounts, which increased $11.7 million, or 10.8%; partially offset by NOW accounts which decreased $11.3 million, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter.
- FHLB borrowings decreased to $90.8 million from $120.8 million, a $30.0 million, or 24.8%, decrease during the current quarter as a result of a paydown of outstanding borrowings due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth.
- Shareholders' equity was $739.6 million, representing a decrease of $25.6 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the repurchase of shares during the quarter, which resulted in a $40.7 million decrease to shareholders' equity, partially offset by $12.7 million in net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were both 14.1% at the end of the quarter, both down from 14.8% in the prior quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $43.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $42.5 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.4%. Net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.61% for the quarter from 3.52% from the prior quarter.
- The decrease in interest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to decreases in the average balance of short-term investments, as cash was utilized to repurchase shares during the quarter, partially offset by increases in interest income on loans and securities, both as a result of increases in average balances and rates earned.
- The decrease in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by decreases in the average rate on certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.8 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $80 thousand, or 2.1%.
- Customer service fee income was $2.6 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $490 thousand, or 23.7%, as a result of a higher loan fees earned during the current quarter.
- Swap contract income was $88 thousand, compared to $531 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $443 thousand, or 83.4%, due to reduced swap contract demand.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $28.7 million, representing an increase of $3.0 million, or 11.9%, from the prior quarter.
- Salaries and employee benefits were $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 21.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by the $1.2 million final pension liquidation expense during the current quarter, increased employee payroll taxes due to annual FICA reset and annual bonus payments, increased salaries and health benefits expenses due to increased headcount.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $4.9 million, representing a $1.3 million, or 34.1%, increase from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the prior quarter reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the proportional amortization method ("PAM") under ASU 2023-02, which reduced tax expense in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.0%, compared to 19.0% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the increase in the effective tax rate was the prior quarter reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM under ASU 2023-02, which reduced tax expense in the prior quarter and the significant amount of solar income tax credits earned during the prior year.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $21.2 million, or 1.2%, to $1.72 billion, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
- Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $3.4 million, or 1.0%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).
- The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter.
- The Company's $341.6 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
- The Company's $186.9 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
ASSET QUALITY
- The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $38.3 million as of March 31, 2025, or 0.86% of total gross loans, compared to $38.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included a provision of $947 thousand for loans and a provision of $211 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the prior quarter. The decrease in the ACL for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was the result of net charge-offs of $1.4 million, partially offset by provisions of $947 thousand.
- Non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 17.9%, from $13.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in commercial real estate loans on non-accrual of $2.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from the resolution of a large commercial real estate loan.
- During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.12% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $479 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was due to a $715 thousand increase in purchased consumer loan charge-offs during the quarter.
- The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.
Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NB BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
43,526
$
42,521
$
38,633
Noninterest income
3,861
3,781
3,501
Total revenue
47,387
46,302
42,134
Provision for credit losses
1,158
1,404
4,429
Noninterest expense
28,660
25,623
25,565
Pre-tax income
17,569
19,275
12,140
Net income
12,655
15,611
8,701
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
13,693
13,261
8,980
Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
27,443
25,623
25,175
Per share data
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.33
$
0.40
$
0.22
Earnings per share, diluted
0.33
0.40
0.22
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
0.35
0.34
0.23
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
0.35
0.34
0.23
Book value per share
18.23
17.92
17.18
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
18.20
17.89
17.16
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.00 %
1.23 %
0.78 %
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.08 %
1.04 %
0.80 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
6.78 %
8.22 %
4.77 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
7.33 %
6.98 %
4.92 %
Net interest margin
3.61 %
3.52 %
3.62 %
Cost of deposits
3.11 %
3.24 %
3.17 %
Efficiency ratio
60.48 %
55.34 %
60.68 %
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
57.91 %
55.34 %
59.75 %
Balance sheet, end of period
Total assets
$
5,242,157
$
5,157,737
$
4,649,826
Total loans
4,464,500
4,333,152
3,954,623
Total deposits
4,326,617
4,177,652
3,771,860
Total shareholders' equity
739,611
765,167
733,838
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
38,338
$
38,744
$
34,306
ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)
337.1 %
279.6 %
310.1 %
Total NPLs / Total loans
0.25 %
0.32 %
0.28 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans
(0.12) %
(0.04) %
(0.19) %
Capital ratios
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
14.11 %
14.84 %
15.78 %
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
14.09 %
14.82 %
15.76 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
March 31, 2025 change from
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
201,140
$
211,166
$
163,657
$
(10,026)
(4.7) %
$
37,483
22.9 %
Federal funds sold
112,306
152,689
151,374
(40,383)
(26.4) %
(39,068)
(25.8) %
Total cash and cash equivalents
313,446
363,855
315,031
(50,409)
(13.9) %
(1,585)
(0.5) %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
234,680
228,205
207,169
6,475
2.8 %
27,511
13.3 %
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
4,464,500
4,333,152
3,954,623
131,348
3.0 %
509,877
12.9 %
Allowance for credit losses
(38,338)
(38,744)
(34,306)
406
(1.0) %
(4,032)
11.8 %
Net loans
4,426,162
4,294,408
3,920,317
131,754
3.1 %
505,845
12.9 %
Accrued interest receivable
19,533
19,685
17,843
(152)
(0.8) %
1,690
9.5 %
Banking premises and equipment, net
34,069
34,654
35,106
(585)
(1.7) %
(1,037)
(3.0) %
Non-public investments
24,710
24,364
28,295
346
1.4 %
(3,585)
(12.7) %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
103,688
102,785
50,917
903
0.9 %
52,771
103.6 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets
56,150
59,482
56,096
(3,332)
(5.6) %
54
0.1 %
Deferred income tax asset
29,719
30,299
19,052
(580)
(1.9) %
10,667
56.0 %
Total assets
$
5,242,157
$
5,157,737
$
4,649,826
$
84,420
1.6 %
$
592,331
12.7 %
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Core deposits
$
4,017,378
$
3,867,846
$
3,472,054
$
149,532
3.9 %
$
545,325
15.7 %
Brokered deposits
309,239
309,806
299,806
(567)
(0.2) %
9,433
3.1 %
Total deposits
4,326,617
4,177,652
3,771,860
148,965
3.6 %
554,758
14.7 %
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
4,464
4,549
4,300
(85)
(1.9) %
164
3.8 %
FHLB borrowings
90,835
120,835
60,837
(30,000)
(24.8) %
29,998
49.3 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
60,344
65,708
59,545
(5,364)
(8.2) %
799
1.3 %
Accrued retirement liabilities
20,286
23,826
19,446
(3,540)
(14.9) %
840
4.3 %
Total liabilities
4,502,546
4,392,570
3,915,988
109,976
2.5 %
586,559
15.0 %
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 40,570,433 issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at
406
427
427
(21)
(4.9) %
(21)
(4.9) %
Additional paid-in capital
376,773
417,247
416,812
(40,474)
(9.7) %
(40,039)
(9.6) %
Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")
(44,231)
(44,813)
(46,590)
582
(1.3) %
2,359
(5.1) %
Retained earnings
413,128
400,473
374,874
12,655
3.2 %
38,254
10.2 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,465)
(8,167)
(11,685)
1,702
(20.8) %
5,220
(44.7) %
Total shareholders' equity
739,611
765,167
733,838
(25,556)
(3.3) %
5,773
0.8 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,242,157
$
5,157,737
$
4,649,826
$
84,420
1.6 %
$
592,331
12.7 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Change
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
71,440
$
70,977
$
64,000
$
463
0.7 %
$
7,440
11.6 %
Interest on securities
2,290
2,116
1,279
174
8.2 %
1,011
79.0 %
Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other
3,121
4,107
2,914
(986)
(24.0) %
207
7.1 %
Total interest and dividend income
76,851
77,200
68,193
(349)
(0.5) %
8,658
12.7 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
32,239
33,514
28,217
(1,275)
(3.8) %
4,022
14.3 %
Interest on borrowings
1,086
1,165
1,343
(79)
(6.8) %
(257)
(19.1) %
Total interest expense
33,325
34,679
29,560
(1,354)
(3.9) %
3,765
12.7 %
NET INTEREST INCOME
43,526
42,521
38,633
1,005
2.4 %
4,893
12.7 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses - loans
947
1,618
3,890
(671)
(41.5) %
(2,943)
(75.7) %
Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments
211
(214)
539
425
198.6 %
(328)
(60.9) %
Total provision for credit losses
1,158
1,404
4,429
(246)
(17.5) %
(3,271)
(73.9) %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
42,368
41,117
34,204
1,251
3.0 %
8,164
23.9 %
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer service fees
2,558
2,068
1,880
490
23.7 %
678
36.1 %
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
1,031
1,049
401
(18)
(1.7) %
630
157.1 %
Mortgage banking income
176
118
110
58
49.2 %
66
60.0 %
Swap contract income
88
531
487
(443)
(83.4) %
(399)
(81.9) %
Other income
8
15
623
(7)
(46.7) %
(615)
(98.7) %
Total noninterest income
3,861
3,781
3,501
80
2.1 %
360
10.3 %
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
19,149
15,747
17,560
3,402
21.6 %
1,589
9.0 %
Director and professional service fees
2,148
2,428
1,908
(280)
(11.5) %
240
12.6 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,580
1,388
1,336
192
13.8 %
244
18.3 %
Data processing expenses
2,765
2,478
1,995
287
11.6 %
770
38.6 %
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
846
779
742
67
8.6 %
104
14.0 %
FDIC and state insurance assessments
813
1,041
361
(228)
(21.9) %
452
125.2 %
General and administrative expenses
1,359
1,762
1,663
(403)
(22.9) %
(304)
(18.3) %
Total noninterest expense
28,660
25,623
25,565
3,037
11.9 %
3,095
12.1 %
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
17,569
19,275
12,140
(1,706)
(8.9) %
5,429
44.7 %
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
4,914
3,664
3,439
1,250
34.1 %
1,475
42.9 %
NET INCOME
$
12,655
$
15,611
$
8,701
$
(2,956)
(18.9) %
$
3,954
45.4 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
38,755,746
39,291,088
39,689,644
(535,342)
(1.4) %
(933,898)
(2.4) %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
38,755,746
39,291,088
39,689,644
(535,342)
(1.4) %
(933,898)
(2.4) %
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.33
$
0.40
$
0.22
$
(0.07)
(17.5) %
$
0.11
50.0 %
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.33
$
0.40
$
0.22
$
(0.07)
(17.5) %
$
0.11
50.0 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
4,366,408
$
71,440
6.64
%
$
4,278,952
$
70,977
6.60
%
$
3,903,044
$
64,000
6.60
%
Securities
230,406
2,290
4.03
%
215,268
2,116
3.91
%
193,296
1,279
2.66
%
Other investments (5)
27,454
219
3.24
%
27,217
586
8.57
%
25,043
416
6.68
%
Short-term investments (5)
264,343
2,902
4.45
%
283,540
3,521
4.94
%
175,616
2,498
5.72
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,888,611
76,851
6.38
%
4,804,977
77,200
6.39
%
4,296,999
68,193
6.38
%
Non-interest-earning assets
296,594
285,715
231,411
Allowance for credit losses
(38,685)
(38,231)
(32,744)
Total assets
$
5,146,520
$
5,052,461
$
4,495,666
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
113,750
46
0.16
%
$
108,594
14
0.05
%
$
125,806
16
0.05
%
NOW accounts
470,470
1,043
0.90
%
456,460
1,144
1.00
%
379,110
715
0.76
%
Money market accounts
1,073,041
8,747
3.31
%
965,031
8,342
3.44
%
852,758
7,193
3.39
%
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
1,979,184
22,403
4.59
%
1,990,735
24,014
4.80
%
1,669,337
20,293
4.89
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,636,445
32,239
3.60
%
3,520,820
33,514
3.79
%
3,027,011
28,217
3.75
%
FHLB advances
91,168
1,086
4.83
%
95,873
1,165
4.83
%
98,886
1,343
5.46
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,727,613
33,325
3.63
%
3,616,693
34,679
3.81
%
3,125,897
29,560
3.80
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
571,549
595,296
552,586
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
90,025
84,964
83,488
Total liabilities
4,389,187
4,296,953
3,761,970
Shareholders' equity
757,333
755,508
733,695
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,146,520
$
5,052,461
$
4,495,666
Net interest income
$
43,526
$
42,521
$
38,633
Net interest rate spread (1)
2.75
%
2.58
%
2.58
%
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
1,160,998
$
1,188,284
$
1,171,102
Net interest margin (3)
3.61
%
3.52
%
3.62
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
131.15
%
132.86
%
137.46
%
(1)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)
Annualized
(5)
Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.
NB BANCORP, INC.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
341,619
$
341,619
20 %
Cannabis Facility
307,502
15,176
322,678
19 %
Industrial
124,218
73,795
198,013
11 %
Office
25,742
161,113
186,855
11 %
Hospitality
-
172,285
172,285
10 %
Special Purpose
76,388
54,185
130,573
8 %
Retail
46,710
88,181
134,891
8 %
Mixed-Use
7,653
111,780
119,433
7 %
Other
40,402
70,850
111,252
6 %
Total commercial real estate
$
628,615
$
1,088,984
$
1,717,599
100 %
Change From December 31, 2024
Change From March 31, 2024
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
8,572
$
8,572
3 %
$
-
$
20,495
$
20,495
6 %
Cannabis Facility
(3,271)
(81)
(3,352)
(1) %
56,079
(305)
55,774
21 %
Industrial
1,027
(262)
765
0 %
16,619
19,529
36,148
22 %
Office
(5,333)
9,384
4,051
2 %
(9,061)
4,763
(4,298)
(2) %
Hospitality
-
7,765
7,765
5 %
(63)
24,041
23,978
16 %
Special Purpose
(1,342)
(170)
(1,512)
(1) %
(3,337)
(482)
(3,819)
(3) %
Retail
584
(3,290)
(2,706)
(2) %
18,605
(14,847)
3,758
3 %
Mixed-Use
(1,370)
8,032
6,662
6 %
(958)
49,244
48,286
68 %
Other
(1,088)
2,001
913
1 %
6,334
14,429
20,763
23 %
Total commercial real estate
$
(10,793)
$
31,951
$
21,158
1 %
$
84,218
$
116,867
$
201,085
13 %
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
333,047
$
333,047
20 %
$
-
$
321,124
$
321,124
21 %
Cannabis Facility
310,773
15,257
326,030
19 %
251,423
15,481
266,904
17 %
Industrial
123,191
74,057
197,248
12 %
107,599
54,266
161,865
11 %
Office
31,075
151,729
182,804
11 %
34,803
156,350
191,153
12 %
Hospitality
-
164,520
164,520
10 %
63
148,244
148,307
10 %
Special Purpose
77,730
54,355
132,085
8 %
79,725
54,667
134,392
9 %
Retail
46,126
91,471
137,597
8 %
28,105
103,028
131,133
9 %
Mixed-Use
9,023
103,748
112,771
6 %
8,611
62,536
71,147
5 %
Other
41,490
68,849
110,339
6 %
34,068
56,421
90,489
6 %
Total commercial real estate
$
639,408
$
1,057,033
$
1,696,441
100 %
$
544,397
$
972,117
$
1,516,514
100 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
12,655
$
15,611
$
8,701
Add (Subtract):
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax benefit on solar tax credit investment basis reduction
-
(2,503)
-
BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty
154
153
-
Defined benefit pension termination expense
1,217
-
390
Total adjustments to net income
$
1,371
$
(2,350)
$
390
Less net tax benefit associated with defined benefit pension termination expense
333
-
111
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
1,038
(2,350)
279
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
13,693
$
13,261
$
8,980
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
38,755,746
39,291,088
39,689,644
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
38,755,746
39,291,088
39,689,644
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
0.23
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
0.23
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
28,660
$
25,623
$
25,565
Subtract (Add):
Noninterest expense components:
Defined benefit pension termination expense
1,217
-
390
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
$
1,217
$
-
$
390
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
27,443
$
25,623
$
25,175
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
13,693
$
13,261
$
8,980
Average assets
5,146,520
5,052,461
4,495,666
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.08 %
1.04 %
0.80 %
Average shareholders' equity
$
757,333
$
755,508
$
733,695
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
7.33 %
6.98 %
4.92 %
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
27,443
$
25,623
$
25,175
Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)
47,387
46,302
42,134
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
57.91 %
55.34 %
59.75 %
Income tax expense (GAAP)
$
4,914
$
3,664
$
3,439
Subtract (Add):
Income tax benefit on solar tax credit investment basis reduction
-
(2,503)
-
Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments
$
-
$
(2,503)
$
-
Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
4,914
$
6,167
$
3,439
Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)
28.0 %
32.0 %
28.3 %
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
739,611
$
765,167
$
733,838
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,042
1,079
1,191
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
738,569
764,088
732,647
Total assets (GAAP)
5,242,157
5,157,737
4,649,826
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,042
1,079
1,191
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
5,241,115
$
5,156,658
$
4,648,635
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
14.09 %
14.82 %
15.76 %
Total common shares outstanding
40,570,443
42,705,729
42,705,729
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
18.20
$
17.89
$
17.16
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Real estate loans:
One-to-four-family residential
$
3,043
$
2,930
$
4,281
Home equity
1,157
958
586
Commercial real estate
841
3,005
422
Construction and land development
10
10
10
Commercial and industrial
4,560
4,558
4,125
Consumer
1,761
2,395
1,640
Total
$
11,372
$
13,856
$
11,064
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.25 %
0.32 %
0.28 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.22 %
0.27 %
0.24 %
(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
$
38,744
$
37,605
$
32,222
Provision for credit losses
947
1,618
3,890
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
-
-
369
Consumer
1,558
843
1,573
Total charge-offs
1,558
843
1,942
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Commercial and industrial
12
202
36
Consumer
193
162
100
Total recoveries
205
364
136
Net charge-offs
(1,353)
(479)
(1,806)
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
$
38,338
$
38,744
$
34,306
Allowance to non-performing loans
337 %
280 %
310 %
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
0.86 %
0.89 %
0.87 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period
(0.12) %
(0.04) %
(0.19) %
SOURCE Needham Bank