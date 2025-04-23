Embraer S.A.: Embraer ended 1Q25 with a US$26.4 billion backlog, surpassing the previous quarter record level

Commercial Aviation's backlog reached US$10.0 billion

Executive Jets set a new US$7.6 billion backlog record

Defense & Security held steady with a US$4.2 billion backlog

The backlog in Services & Support totaled US$4.6 billion

SÃO PAULO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3), a global leader in the aerospace industry, reported a US$26.4 billion backlog in the first quarter of 2025. The result surpassed the all-time historical high set in the previous quarter.

Backlog by Segment - US$bn 1Q25 4Q24 qoq 1Q24 yoy











Commercial Aviation 10.0 10.2 -2 % 11.1 -10 % Executive Jets 7.6 7.4 3 % 4.6 66 % Defense & Security 4.2 4.2 0 % 2.4 73 % Services & Support 4.6 4.6 1 % 3.1 49 %











Total 26.4 26.3 0 % 21.1 25 %

Embraer delivered 30 aircraft in 1Q25. The result was 20% higher than in the first quarter of last year (1Q24), when 25 aircraft were delivered. More importantly, 1Q25 deliveries corresponded to 13% of the midpoint (231 aircraft) of the company's full year guidance (between 222 and 240 in 2025) for the combined Executive and Commercial Aviation business units versus an 11% 5-year historical average for the period.

Deliveries by Segment 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 2025 Guidance









Executive Aviation 23 44 18 145-155 Phenom 100 2 3 1

Phenom 300 12 19 10

Light Jets 14 22 11

Praetor 500 3 13 3

Praetor 600 6 9 4

Midsize Jets 9 22 7











Commercial Aviation 7 31 7 77-85 E175 4 11 3

E190-E2 - 2 -

E195-E2 3 18 4











Total Commercial Av. & Executive Av. 30 75 25 222-240*









Defense & Security - - -

KC-390 Millennium - -



A-29 Super Tucano - - -

*Excludes KC-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano deliveries









In Commercial Aviation, the backlog totaled US$10.0 billion in 1Q25 - 2% lower quarter over quarter (qoq). ANA Holdings Inc. has placed an order for 15 aircraft E190-E2 with options for 5 additional jets. This order will likely be included in the second half of 2025, when the final contract is signed.

In 1Q25, the business unit delivered 7 new aircraft and 9% of the midpoint (81 aircraft) of the company's full year guidance (between 77 and 85). The performance of the division was slightly below the 12% 1Q average for the past 5 years, and it reflected ongoing supply chain challenges. We should highlight we were unable to deliver 2 additional aircraft during the quarter because of commercial issues. The models delivered during the period were the E175, to American Airlines (2), Republic Airlines (1) and Horizon Air (1), and the E195-E2, to Porter (1), Aercap (1) and Azorra (1). Looking forward, we expect our production leveling efforts to produce more tangible results in 2Q25, the 2H of the year, and from the start of 2026.

1Q25 Backlog - Commercial Aviation Aircraft Type Firm Orders Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E175 943 783 160 E195-E2 282 131 151 E190-E2 52 27 25 Total 1,277 941 336

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog EMBRAER 175 943 783 160 American Airlines (USA) 204 114 90 Republic Airlines (USA) 187 147 40 Skywest (USA) 228 212 16 Horizon Air / Alaska (USA) 50 45 5 Air Peace (Nigeria) 5 - 5 Undisclosed 4 1 3 Overland Airways (Nigeria) 3 2 1 Air Canada (Canada) 15 15 - Air Lease (USA) 8 8 - Alitalia (Italy) 2 2 - Belavia (Belarus) 1 1 - CIT (USA) 4 4 - ECC Leasing (Ireland)* 1 1 - Flybe (UK) 11 11 - Fuji Dream (Japan) 2 2 - GECAS (USA) 5 5 - KLM (The Netherlands) 17 17 - LOT Polish (Poland) 12 12 - Mauritania Airlines (Mauritania) 2 2 - Mesa (USA) 7 7 - NAC / Aldus (Ireland) 2 2 - NAC / Jetscape (USA) 4 4 - Northwest (USA) 36 36 - Oman Air (Oman) 5 5 - Royal Jordanian (Jordan) 2 2 - Suzuyo (Japan) 11 11 - TRIP (Brazil) 5 5 - United Airlines (USA) 110 110 - * Aircraft delivered by ECC Leasing: one to Air Caraibes







Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog Embraer 195-E2 282 131 151 Azul (Brazil) 51 - 51 Porter (Canada) 75 44 31 Aercap (Ireland) 43 28 15 Azorra (USA) 23 10 13 Mexicana (Mexico) 10 - 10 Air Peace (Nigeria) 13 5 8 Aircastle (USA) 23 16 7 Salam Air (Oman) 6 - 6 Luxair (Luxembourg) 6 - 6 Royal Jordanian (Jordanian) 2 - 2 Binter Canarias (Spain) 16 15 1 ICBC (China) 10 9 1 Helvetic (Switzerland) 4 4 -

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog Embraer 190-E2 52 27 25 Mexicana (Mexico) 10 - 10 Azorra (USA) 16 8 8 Virgin Australia (Australia) 4 - 4 Aircastle (USA) 2 - 2 Air Kiribati (Kiribati) 2 1 1 Aercap (Ireland) 5 5 - Helvetic (Switzerland) 8 8 - Wideroe (Norway) 3 3 - Placar Linhas Aéreas (Brazil) 1 1 - Undisclosed 1 1 -

In Executive Aviation, the backlog rose to a new US$7.6 billion record high in 1Q25, 3% higher than the previous all-time high established in 4Q24. The business unit delivered 23 jets in the first quarter of the current year, of which 14 aircraft were in the light category and 9 in the midsize one. The number of deliveries in 1Q25 was 28% higher than the 18 jets in 1Q24, and 15% of the midpoint (150 aircraft) of the company's full year guidance (between 145 and 155 in 2025) for the division (moderately above the 11% 1Q average for the past 5 years).

In February, the Phenom 300 series was once again recognized as the world's best-selling and most delivered light jet for the 13th consecutive year, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). In the same announcement, the institution confirmed the light jet as the most delivered twin-engine jet for the 5th year in a row in 2024.

In Defense & Security, the backlog stood at US$4.2 billion in 1Q25. The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) and the Uruguayan Ministry of National Defense (MDN) converted their options for 5 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into firm orders during the period. This conversion relates to a commitment signed in August 2024, when the FAU announced a firm order for 1 aircraft plus the above-mentioned options. The agreement also includes mission equipment, integrated logistics services and a flight simulator.

The KC-390 Millennium selection by Sweden (4) and Slovakia (3), and the A-29 Super Tucano for Portugal (12) and Panama (4) are not included in the backlog, since the contracts are not yet effective.

1Q25 Backlog -Defense & Security Aircraft Type Firm Orders Deliveries Firm Order Backlog KC-390 Millennium 42 10 32 A-29 Super Tucano* 22 - 22 *Includes only A-29 Super Tucano ordered in 2024 and 2025. Through the end of 2023, a total of 264 have been delivered.

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog KC-390 Millennium 42 10 32 Brazilian Air Force (Brazil) 19 7 12 Royal Netherlands Air Force (Netherlands) 5 - 5 Austrian Air Force (Austria) 4 - 4 Portuguese Air Force (Portugal) 5 2 3 Republic of Korea Air Force (South Korea) 3 - 3 Czech Air Force (Czech Republic) 2 - 2 Undisclosed 2 - 2 Hungarian Air Force (Hungary) 2 1 1

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog A-29 Super Tucano* 22 - 22 Paraguayan Air Force (Paraguay) 6 - 6 Undisclosed 6 - 6 Uruguayan Air Force 6 - 6 Undisclosed (Africa) 4 - 4 *Includes only A-29 Super Tucano ordered in 2024 and 2025. Through the end of 2023, a total of 264 have been delivered.

In Services & Support, the backlog remained roughly stable at US$4.6 billion in 1Q25. Airlink, Southern Africa's premier carrier, was the highlight of the period with a spare parts inventory support agreement covering its all-Embraer 68 aircraft fleet. Thus, the airline will become the first African customer for the customized Embraer Collaborative Inventory Planning (ECIP) management system, which will optimize inventory levels and reduce operational costs for its fleet.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.