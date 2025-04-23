Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 10:36 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OceanQuest - An Ambitious Foundation Dedicated to Deep Ocean Exploration Launched In Saudi Arabia With a Mission to Accelerate Ocean Discovery, Drive Innovation in the Field, Support Global Cooperation, and Engage the Public

Finanznachrichten News

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanQuest, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to deep ocean exploration, has officially launched in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With a mission to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation, and foster international cooperation while engaging the public, OceanQuest is set to significantly accelerate deep ocean research and knowledge sharing.

The foundation supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by spearheading innovation in ocean exploration and advancing sustainable development. OceanQuest is set to contribute to the Kingdom's National Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) targets by providing SAR 3 billion in research and development funding by 2050 and eventually supporting more than 150 scientists annually, while also aiding Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect 30% of marine habitats.

OceanQuest will lead a series of joint expeditions to study seamounts-vital underwater ecosystems essential to ocean health. These missions will provide new insights into the biology, chemistry, physics, and geology of the deep ocean, enhancing global knowledge and informing conservation efforts. The foundation will also aim to operate a small fleet of state-of-the-art research vessels equipped with advanced deep-sea robotics, allowing for the exploration of previously unreachable depths. A key component of OceanQuest's innovation agenda will include the creation of digital twins of ocean seamounts-real-time virtual models that provide valuable insights for informed decision-making, conservation, and sustainable use.

To lead this ambitious initiative, OceanQuest has appointed Dr. Martin Visbeck as Chief Executive Officer. A globally recognized expert in ocean science, Dr. Visbeck brings over three decades of experience in advancing ocean research, policy, and technological innovation. Under his leadership, OceanQuest will drive forward initiatives that accelerate deep-sea exploration, pioneer new technologies, and elevate global engagement with the ocean.

About OceanQuest:

OceanQuest is a Saudi Arabian not-for-profit foundation, committed to unveiling the wonders of the ocean and exploring its secrets for the benefit of humanity. Its mission is to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation in the field, support global cooperation, and excite the public. OceanQuest and its global partners will launch a new era of deep ocean exploration and knowledge sharing. OceanQuest is based in the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) campus in Thuwal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To learn more visit www.OQFoundation.org

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zCHXZLE1mI
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671006/OCEANQUEST_Dr_Martin_Visbeck.jpg

Dr. Martin Visbeck

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oceanquest---an-ambitious-foundation-dedicated-to-deep-ocean-exploration-launched-in-saudi-arabia-with-a-mission-to-accelerate-ocean-discovery-drive-innovation-in-the-field-support-global-cooperation-and-engage-the-public-302435569.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.