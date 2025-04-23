Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Expands C4V Testing Program to Include Cathode Applications Using Spheronization Residue

The Company aims to repurpose graphite shavings and fines generated during anode materials production for use in cathodes, eliminating waste and enabling a secondary value-added product stream.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX.V:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the expansion of its validation testing program in collaboration with U.S.-based battery technology leader Charge CCCV ("C4V"). The expanded program now includes evaluation of graphite residue from the spheronization process for use in cathode applications.

This strategic development builds on Focus's commitment to maximizing resource efficiency, enhancing ESG performance, and capturing additional value from its production stream. In parallel with ongoing qualification of its spheroidized graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes, the Company is now advancing a secondary workstream to determine whether fines and shavings - a byproduct of anode material production - can be repurposed as conductive additives in cathode formulations.

Focus differentiates itself from many global competitors - particularly in China - by purifying its graphite prior to spheronization. This upstream purification step ensures that residual materials retain high purity, opening the door to higher-value downstream applications. In contrast, producers who purify post-spheronization typically generate waste that is too contaminated for advanced uses, relegating it to lower-margin industrial markets. Focus's approach not only boosts process efficiency but also enables the development of value-added products from materials that would otherwise be discarded.

"This positions Focus as a potential leader in graphite recovery utilization," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "We're not simply reducing waste - we're converting it into a premium product line. This initiative is aligned with our strategy to become a high-margin supplier of specialty graphite and advanced carbon materials for next-generation energy storage and defense sector applications."

The same high-purity Lac Knife graphite used to produce anode-grade material will now undergo additional particle size refinement, purification, and electrochemical testing as part of the cathode validation program with C4V. This supports Focus's broader zero-waste objective and enhances its potential to serve multiple segments of the battery value chain.

"Battery manufacturing is evolving quickly, demanding both performance and accountability," added Hanisch. "This expanded program with C4V aims to prove that we can deliver high-end solutions for both sides of the battery - anode and cathode - while staying true to our core values of sustainability, efficiency, and resource optimization."

This expanded initiative aims to demonstrate the versatility and commercial potential of Lac Knife graphite and further aligns Focus's operations with best-in-class ESG practices and circular economy principles. By capturing value across the full production spectrum, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalize on growth in the global battery materials market.

About Charge CCCV (C4V)

Charge CCCV (C4V) is a lithium-ion battery technology company specializing in battery performance optimization and gigafactory design. Based in Binghamton, New York, C4V collaborates with industry-leading raw material and equipment suppliers to bring to market fully optimized batteries with key economic advantages, providing best-in-class performance for various applications.

C4V has played a significant role in establishing Imperium3 New York (iM3NY), a consortium dedicated to building a lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Endicott, New York. This initiative has garnered substantial financial support, including a $50 million loan from Riverstone Credit Partners and $35 million in equity funding, underscoring the confidence in C4V's technological expertise and its potential impact on the energy storage industry.

For more information on C4V please visit https://www.chargecccv.com/

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's collaboration with Charge CCCV ("C4V"), the performance testing and potential qualification of the Company's graphite residue for cathodes within C4V's Digital DNATM platform, and the role of Focus Graphite's materials in strategic, defense-related, and commercial applications. It also includes statements regarding the potential geopolitical significance of Canadian graphite supply, the Company's positioning as a near- and long-term secure supplier of specialty graphite materials, and the anticipated advancement of the Lac Knife project through the final stages of the permitting process.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

