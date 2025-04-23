Worldcom Exchange Inc.: WEI Recognized for Top-Tier Technical Expertise on CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250 List

WEI, an award-winning New England-based technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI to its 2025 Tech Elite 250 list. This marks the 14th consecutive year WEI has earned this recognition, underscoring its continued commitment to technical excellence, customer-focused innovation, and long-standing strategic partnerships.

WEI's consistent appearance on the Tech Elite 250 reflects its ongoing investment in the most advanced certifications and expertise across the IT stack. As enterprises face mounting pressures-from cloud transformation and AI integration to data security and cost control-WEI remains focused on delivering solutions designed around each customer's specific goals, rather than promoting one-size-fits-all technologies.

"Being named to the Tech Elite 250 for the 14th straight year is more than a recognition-it's a reflection of our culture of continuous improvement and customer-first innovation," said WEI President, Belisario Rosas. "Our clients rely on us to bring technical depth, real-world experience, and strategic insight to every engagement, and we take that responsibility seriously."

CRN editors select honorees based on a mix of technical certifications from key technology suppliers. WEI's best-of-breed technical bench holds the highest certifications from leading IT suppliers including HPE, HPE Aruba Networking, Fortinet, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, and many others. Inclusion on the list signals a partner's ability to architect and deliver solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."

As IT priorities continue to shift and emerging technologies reshape enterprise infrastructure, WEI remains committed to guiding its clients through change with clarity and purpose. This latest recognition from CRN reinforces WEI's role as a trusted technology advisor-delivering tailored, strategic solutions that help customers modernize, secure, and future-proof their IT environments.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit? thechannelco.com .

