New research from Germany shows that home batteries have much lower chances of being hit by fire than electric vehicles and most home appliances. The researchers warned, however, that fires in residential storage systems can be more dangerous than those of burning tumble dryers. The probability of a fire hitting a home storage system (HSS) is 50 times lower than a general house fire and 18 times lower than internal combustion engines (ICEs), according to new research from Germany. The researchers analyzed fires occurring in HSSs with other common fire incidents, such as fires in PV systems, EVs, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...