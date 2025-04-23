An international research team has created a new model that finds the best tilt angle for south-facing bifacial PV plants across Europe. The scientists also considered the Alpine region to examine the impact of mountains on optimal tilt angles. A team of researchers from France and Italy has developed a tool for optimizing tilt angles in bifacial PV power plants across Europe. They have made the tool available for free on a web-based platform, saying that it could be highly valuable for local authorities, developers, and decision-makers in assessing the feasibility of installing bifacial solar ...

