MCS reports a record-breaking start to 2025 for certified heat pump installations, but the pace of deployment still falls short of 2028 targets. Subsidy support continues to drive heat pump adoption among UK consumers. More than 15,000 heat pumps were installed in the United Kingdom in the first three months of 2025, according to the latest data from MCS. The certification body recorded 5,605 heat pump installations in March, the fourth highest monthly total to date and a 22% increase on March 2024. Strong installation figures for March 2025 helped set a first-quarter record of 15,758 certified ...

