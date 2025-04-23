Cavotec SA: To the Shareholders of Cavotec SA

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Lugano, Switzerland at 10:00 CEST (doors open at 9:30 CEST) at Cavotec SA headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland (Corso Elvezia 16, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland),

Shareholders are invited to review the different ways to participate at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and cast their vote. Detailed information on this can be found in the "Participation" section of this invitation.

Agenda and Proposals of the Board of Directors

1. Annual report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year 2024, report of the Statutory Auditors

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes that the annual report, the financial statements, the consolidated financial statement, for the year 2024 be approved.

Explanation

The Board of Directors submits the annual report, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements to the shareholders. Pursuant to Article 698 para. 2 item 3 and 4 CO and Article 12 para. 2 and 3 of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders is competent to approve the annual report, financial statements, and consolidated financial statements. In its reports to the General Meeting of Shareholders, PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, Lugano, as auditors, recommends that the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of Cavotec SA be approved.

Please refer to the Annual Report in the "Documentation" section below.

2. Sustainability report for the year 2024

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes that the sustainability report for the year 2024 be approved.

Explanation

The Board of Directors submits the sustainability report to the shareholders. Pursuant to Article 964c para. 1 CO and Article 12 para. 3 of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders is competent to approve the sustainability report.

Please refer to the Annual Report in the "Documentation" section below.

3. Consultative voting of the Remuneration Report

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes that the Remuneration Report 2024 be approved in a non-binding consultative vote.

Explanation

The Remuneration Report explains the principles behind the compensation paid to the Board of Directors and the Management Team of Cavotec and report the amounts paid to the Board of Directors for the period lasting until the current ordinary general meeting of shareholders and to the Management Team for the financial year 2024.

The vote on the Remuneration Report 2024 is consultative.

Please refer to the Annual Report in the "Documentation" section below.

4. Appropriation of available earnings

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes the following appropriation



CHF Carried forward from previous years (106'878'416) Net gain/loss for the financial year 2024 1,396,534 Total earnings available (105,481,882)



Appropriation to general statutory reserves (retained earnings) - Appropriation to other reserves - Proposed balance to be carried forward (105,481,882)

Explanation

Pursuant to Article 698 para. 2 item 4 CO and Article 12 para. 3 of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders is competent to resolve on the appropriation of earning.

5. Grant of Discharge from Liability to the Board of Directors and Persons entrusted with the Management from Activities during Business Year 2024

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes that discharge be granted to all the members of the Board of Directors and the Persons entrusted with the Management (i.e., the Management Team) for the business year 2024.

Explanation

Pursuant to Article 698 para. 2 item 7 CO and Article 12 para. 4 of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders is competent to discharge the members of the board of directors and of the executive board.

6. Consultative voting on the Long Term Incentive Plan

6.1 Approval of LTI 2025

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM resolves to adopt, in a non-binding consultative vote, a long-term incentive program in the form of performance shares for the CEO, CMT and other senior key employees ("LTI 2025").

Explanation

Background and Purpose

According to Swiss law, the approval of a Long Term Incentive Plan is a matter reserved to the Board of Directors. Nevertheless, the Board of Directors wishes to consult the Annual General Meeting.

The goal of LTI 2025 is to attract, engage, and retain key employees at Cavotec while aligning their interests with those of shareholders and the company. LTI 2025 aims to foster shared objectives in achieving and exceeding the company's financial targets in the coming years.

LTI 2025 offers share awards that are granted based on the achievement of targets linked to the company's share price performance, encouraging participants to drive shareholder value. Additionally, it rewards employee loyalty, reinforcing Cavotec's long-term value growth. The Board believes that LTI 2025 will positively influence Cavotec's future growth by enabling key employees to increase their shareholding. This alignment of interests between employees, the company, and shareholders is expected to drive long-term success.

Performance Shares

Instruments under LTI 2025 ("performance shares") will be granted free of charge entitling the participant, to receive a number of shares in Cavotec, free of charge, following a three -year vesting period (the "vesting period") provided that the KPI set out below are met. For any allocation to occur, the participant should remain employed within Cavotec, unless the Board have decided otherwise.

LTI 2025 will comprise up to the following number of performance shares for the individual participant within the categories below:

• Tier 1: CEO (1 employee) can, individually, be allocated a maximum of 400,000 performance shares.

• Tier 2: CMT (7 employees) can, individually, be allocated a maximum of 200,000 performance shares.

• Tier 4: Key Employees (19 employees) can, individually, be allocated a maximum of 60,000 performance shares.

Allocation of performance shares to participants will take place as soon as practically possible following the Annual General Meeting 2025. Maximum number of performance shares under LTI 2025 that can be delivered to participants is 2,000,000. Future programs will be determined based on a thorough evaluation process, with no expectation that they will follow the same structure or size.

Terms and conditions

The allocation of performance shares depends on fulfilment of KPI tied to Cavotec's three-year total shareholder return ("absolute TSR"). This will determine whether, and to what extent, participants are entitled to receive Cavotec shares at the end of the vesting period.

The start value for absolute TSR will be calculated based on the volume-weighted average share price over 20 trading days following the release of the Q4 2024 report. The end value for TSR will be measured as the volume-weighted average share price over 20 trading days following the release of the Q4 2027 report. The measurement will include dividends during the period from the start to the end point.

If the absolute TSR during the performance period reaches or exceeds an average annual growth rate of 12.5%, the maximum vesting of 100% of the performance shares will be allocated. If the absolute TSR corresponds to an average annual growth rate of 7.5% or lower, no vesting will occur. For absolute TSR between 7.5% and 12.5%, the vesting of performance shares will be determined on a linear pro-rata basis, ranging from 0% to 100%.

Allocation and implementation

When determining the final vesting level of performance shares, the Board shall examine whether the vesting level is reasonable considering the company's financial results and position, conditions on the market and other circumstances, such as environmental, social ethics and compliance factors, and if not, as determined by the Board, reduce the vesting level to the lower level deemed appropriate by the Board.

In the event delivery of shares to participants cannot take place under applicable law, at reasonable cost or with reasonable administrative measures, the Board will be entitled to decide that participants may, instead, be offered a cash settlement.

The Board shall be responsible for the details of the agreements and conditions with participants, as well as the administration of LTI 2025. The company is entitled to, prior to delivering vested shares to the participant, retain and sell the number of shares required to cover the cost for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the performance shares for remittance to tax authorities. In such case, vested shares will be delivered net to the participants after the vested performance shares are reduced by the number of shares retained by the company for such purposes.

Costs

The total impact of LTI 2025 on the income statement, assuming full allocation of performance shares, is estimated to be approximately SEK 26.3 million, distributed over 2025-2027. This estimate includes an assumed 20% social security contribution cost, amounting to approximately SEK 10.4 million, based on the maximum achievement of all performance criteria, full allocation of performance shares, an initial share price of SEK 18.27 at the time of allocation, and a share price of SEK 26 after three years at the time of exercise. The costs will be recognized in accordance with IFRS 2 and will depend on the future development of Cavotec's share price during the vesting period. The above calculations assume 0% employee turnover during the vesting period.

Effects on dilution

At maximum allotment, including 2,000,000 performance shares and 400,000 shares for hedging social costs, the total dilution is approximately 2.2% of Cavotec's shares and votes. As no previous LTIs exist, the total outstanding dilution from incentive programs remains at 2.2%.

6.2 Issue of warrants and approval of the transfer of the warrants to the participants and to third parties

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes to the AGM, in a non-binding consultative vote, that the Company issue up to 2,400,000 warrants, with 2,000,000 allocated to secure the delivery of shares to participants in LTI 2025 under the program's terms and conditions. The remaining 400,000 warrants will serve as a hedge to mitigate costs related to social security.

Explanation

The share capital may be increased according to the contingent share capital pursuant to the following Item 7 below.

1. The right to subscribe for the warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, be granted Cavotec SA. Transfer of 2,000,000 warrants may occur, at one or several occasions, to the participants of LTI 2025 or otherwise to third parties to enable the delivery of shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTI 2025. A transfer of 400,000 shares may be made to third parties with the purpose of bringing in capital to cover the costs of social security.

2. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is the adoption of LTI 2025.

3. The warrants shall be issued free of charge.

4. Subscription of the warrants shall take place within two months from the date of the resolution to issue warrants. The Board shall be entitled to extend the subscription period.

5. The warrants shall entitle to subscribe for shares during the period 1 June 2028 up to and including 31 December 2028.

6. Each warrant shall entitle to the subscription of one (1) share at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share. Recalculation may occur in accordance with the terms and conditions for the warrants.

7. The newly issued shares shall entitle to dividend for the first time on the first record date that occurs after completion of a share subscription.

8. The warrants are subject to the complete terms and conditions for the warrants.

The Board, or the person that the Board may appoint, shall be authorized to make minor adjustments necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution.

Please refer to the Warrant Terms and Conditions in the "Documentation" section below.

7. Creation of additional contingent share capital in connection with employee participation

Proposal

In connection with employee participation (LTI 2025) as provided for in the previous Item 6, the Board of Directors proposes to create additional contingent share capital in an amount not to exceed CHF 1'680'000.00 enabling the issuance of up to 2'400'000 additional shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.70 each, by inserting the new article 4nonies of the Articles of Association with the following wording:

Article 4nonies - Contingent Share Capital

The share capital may be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 1'680'000.00 through the issuance of up to 2'400'000 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.70 per share by the issuance of new shares to employees of the Company and group companies. The pre-emptive rights and advance subscriptions rights of the shareholders of the Company shall thereby be excluded. The shares or rights to subscribe for shares shall be issued to employees pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan 2025-2027 approved by the Board of Directors. The procedure for exercising the conversion or option rights and for waiving these rights must be exercised in writing. Shares or subscription rights may be issued to employees at a 10% discount compared with the market price quoted on the stock exchange at that time.

Explanation

The decision to establish a Long Term Incentive Plan is a matter reserved for the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Article 653 CO, the General Meeting of Shareholders is competent to resolve to create contingent capital, by granting employees the right to subscribe for new shares, which will increase the financial flexibility of the Company.

The proposed higher contingent share capital compared to previous years reflects the Board decision to cancel the equity based long term incentive plan framework called 2023-2025 LTIP ("2023-2025 LTIP"), considering that the Company in 2024 was working on the new long-term incentive program, addressed in agenda item 6 above. For the same reason, the Company decided not to launch any Long Term incentive plan framework for the years 2024-2026.

8. Approval of Remuneration

Proposal

8.1 Approval of Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the maximum aggregate amount of EUR 500,000 for the remuneration (covering fixed and variable pay, pension contribution, social charges, etc.) for the Board of Directors for the period lasting until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

8.2 Approval of Remuneration of the Management Team for the FY 2026

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the maximum aggregate amount of EUR 5,000,000 for the remuneration (covering fixed and variable pay, pension contribution, social charges, etc.) for the Management Team (including CEO) for the business year 2026.

Explanation

Pursuant Article 698 para. 3 item 4 CO to Article 16b of the Articles of Association, the general meeting of shareholders shall annually approve the maximum aggregate remuneration amount (covering fixed and variable remuneration) each of the Board of Directors, the Management Team (including the CEO).

Please refer to the Remuneration Committee Statement and the Annual Report in the "Documentation" section below.

9. Re-election of five Directors, nomination of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Proposal

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, proposes the following persons presented below to be re-elected for a one-year term of office expiring at the annual general meeting to be held in 2026.

Explanation

Pursuant to Article 698 para. 2 item 2/para. 3 item 1 CO and Article 13 of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders elects individually each member of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The board of directors shall be composed of a minimum of five and a maximum of ten members The Directors are elected each year to hold office until the following annual general meeting. Directors may be re-elected.

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Niklas Edling, Annette Kumlien, Keith Svendsen and Peter Nilsson stand for re-election.

9.1 Re-election of Patrik Tigerschiöld

9.2 Re-election of Niklas Edling

9.3 Re-election of Annette Kumlien

9.4 Re-election of Keith Svendsen

9.5 Re-election of Peter Nilsson

9.6 Re-election of Patrik Tigerschiöld as Chairman of the Board of Directors

10. Nominations for the Remuneration Committee

Proposal

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, proposes the following persons presented below be re-elected for a one-year term of office expiring at the annual general meeting to be held in 2026.

Explanation

Pursuant to Article 698 para. 3 item 2, 733 CO and Article 13 and 15a of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders elects individually each member of the Remuneration Committee are elected each year to hold office until the following annual general meeting. Members of the Remuneration Committee may be re-elected.

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Keith Svendsen and Peter Nilsson stand for re-election.

10.1 Re-election of Patrik Tigerschiöld

10.2 Re-election of Keith Svendsen

10.3 Re-election of Peter Nilsson

11. Re-election of Independent Auditor

Proposal

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, Lugano, Switzerland be re-elected as Cavotec's independent auditor for business year 2025.

Explanation

Pursuant to Article 698 para. 2 item 2, 733 CO and Article 16 of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders elects the independent auditor.

12. Re-election of an Independent Proxy

Proposal

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Edoardo Buzzi, Attorney-at-law, as Cavotec's independent proxy for a one-year term expiring at the annual general meeting to be held in 2026.

Explanation

Pursuant to Article 9a of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of Shareholders elects the independent proxy each year to hold office until the following annual general meeting. The independent proxy may be re-elected.

Organizational Matters

Documentation

As of April 23, 2025 the following documents have been made available for inspection by shareholders at our registered office at Corso Elvezia 16, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland:

- 2024 Annual Report (including audited consolidated financial statements for the business year ended December 31, 2024 and audited statutory accounts of Cavotec SA, the sustainability report, as well as the audited Remuneration Report);

- Nomination Committee Statement

- Remuneration Committee Statement

- Corporate Governance Report

- Proposed Articles of association

- Terms and Conditions of Warrants of series 2025/2028 to subscribe for new common shares

All material for the 2025 AGM is also available on the Company's website ir.cavotec.com, and shareholders may request copies at no cost of these documents at the following e-mail address: agm@cavotec.com.

Chair of the AGM and Language

Pursuant to art. 11 of the Articles of association, General meetings of shareholders are presided over by the chairman of the board of directors or, in his absence, by a chairman of the day to be elected by the general meeting of shareholders. The AGM, deviating from the Code, i.e., without a Nomination Committees' proposal, will be chaired by the chairman of the Board of Directors Patrick Tigerschiöld. Furthermore, the AGM, will be held in English and information and material will be available in English only. This is in accordance with an exemption granted by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Participation

The AGM will take place in Lugano, Switzerland, at 10:00 CEST at the Company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland (Corso Elvezia 16, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland) and will be chaired by Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Only shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on May 26, 2025 ("Record Date") will be entitled to participate and to vote at the AGM. Mails each containing this AGM notice and the proxy from for this AGM ("Proxy Form") will be posted from April 25, 2025 to shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote as of April 17, 2025. Shareholders who had been entered into the share register after April 17, 2025, but before Record Date will not receive the individual AGM material by post, but can use the proxy form available at ir.cavotec.com and follow the instructions below. The Proxy Form will be available on the Company's website: ir.cavotec.com, on April 23, 2025.

Please note that shareholders do not need to attend the AGM in person and that they may appoint a proxy to represent them.

Admission tickets will be sent out prior to the AGM from May 30, 2025, by e-mail to shareholders indicating in the proxy form to attend the AGM in person or through a shareholder's legal representative ("Personal Proxy"), as the case may be.

Shareholders whose shares are held through a bank or broker acting as a nominee with Euroclear Sweden AB must request their bank or broker to have their shares temporarily owner-registered with Euroclear Sweden AB. Such registration must be completed no later than the Record Date, May 26, 2025. Shareholders are requested to inform their nominees in good time prior to this date.

You may appoint the following persons to represent you:

• Mr. Edoardo Buzzi, Attorney-at-Law, Via Cantonale 19, 6901 Lugano, Switzerland, has been appointed as independent shareholders' representative pursuant to Art. 9a of the Articles of Association ("Independent Proxy"). You may follow the instructions below to appoint and instruct the Independent Proxy; or

• any third person, by contacting them directly, as the Personal Proxy.

Electronic Proxy

On the website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy shareholders have the possibility to appoint the Independent Proxy and to give him instructions electronically. Registered shareholders will receive their personal login data (the "Individual Login") by regular mail. The proxy granted electronically (the "Electronic Proxy") has the same validity as the physical Proxy Form. Please note that you cannot vote twice (electronically and by mail); the instructions (electronic or by mail) which have been given later prevail. Additional information on the Electronic Proxy is available on https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy.

Instructions to participate for Holders of SIX SIS registered shares

The following information is to shareholders who hold their Company's shares through SIX SIS AG.

To attend the AGM and exercise your voting right, you must be registered in the share register of the Company ("Share Register") and complete the Proxy Form or Electronic Proxy in accordance with the instructions set out below.

1. Registration in the Share Register:

In order to be entitled to voting rights at the AGM, shareholders who are not already registered in the Share Register must request to be registered as shareholders in the Share Register prior to the Record Date, i.e. on May 26, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set out below:

• Shareholders must instruct their custodians to register them as shareholders in their own names in the Share Register.

• The registration in the Share Register may be requested at any time.

• The registration must be completed on the Record Date at the latest.

Shareholders who are already registered in the Share Register do not have to perform any additional steps and will be provided

automatically with the Proxy Form and the Individual Login.

Please note that the registration process may take time. To ensure their registration in time for the AGM, shareholders are therefore kindly invited to issue instructions to their custodians as soon as possible.

2. Registration/Proxy Voting:

Shareholders, who are registered in the Share Register in their own names, will be able to register to attend the AGM in person, appoint the Independent Proxy, Mr. Edoardo Buzzi, Attorney-at-Law, Via Cantonale 19, 6901 Lugano, Switzerland, or appoint a Personal Proxy as follows:

• In order to attend the AGM in person:

• By post: the Proxy Form must be returned indicating the wish to attend the meeting physically by filing in the corresponding section to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, well in advance and in any case before May 28, 2025;

• Electronically: Alternatively, shareholders will also be able to indicate the wish to attend the meeting physically by filing an electronic request thereof on https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy according to the instructions set out, by May 28, 2025, at 2pm at the latest.

• In case of a proxy conferred to the Independent Proxy:

• By post: the Proxy Form must be returned to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, well in advance and in any case before May 28, 2025.

• Electronically: Alternatively, shareholders will also be able to appoint the Independent Proxy electronically with the Electronic Proxy on https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy according to the instructions set out by May 28, 2025, at 2pm at the latest

• In order to attend the AGM by a Personal Proxy, the duly signed Proxy Form must be returned to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm Sweden, well in advance and in any case before May 26, 2025, indicating the wish to attend the meeting through a Personal Proxy, by filing in the corresponding sections on the Proxy Form.

3. Access to the AGM and Voting Rights:

To be granted access to the AGM, the Proxy Form must be filled out following the instructions on the Proxy Form and returned in accordance with the instructions set out above. Voting via multiple channels will be disregarded.

Even if you intend to participate in person, you must fill out the Proxy Form indicating so and return it in accordance with the instructions set out above.

Instructions to participate for Holders of Euroclear Sweden registered shares

The following information is to shareholders who hold their Company's shares through Euroclear Sweden AB, which shares trade on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange ("Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares").

To attend the AGM and exercise your voting right, you must register your voting rights in the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Register of Shareholders") and complete the Proxy Form or Electronic Proxy in accordance with the instructions set out below.

1. Registration Process for Voting Rights:

Direct-registered holders:

Holders of Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares who hold their Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares on an account directly with

Euroclear Sweden, a CSD-account (Sw: Vp-konto), will be automatically included in the Register of Shareholders and do not have to perform any registration regarding voting rights and will be provided automatically with the Proxy Form and the Individual Login.

Nominee-registered holders:

To be registered and entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares via a nominee

("Nominee-registered Holders") must act in accordance with the instructions set out below:

• Nominee-registered Holders must request the nominee to register their Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares temporarily in their own name in the Register of Shareholders.

• The registration in the Register of Shareholders will start on April 24, 2025.

• The registration in the Register of Shareholders must be completed at end of business day at the Record Date at the latest.

Nominee-registered holders with Non-affiliated Nominees:

To be registered and entitled to vote at the AGM, Nominee-registered Holders who hold their Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares on custody accounts with nominees that are not affiliated directly as nominees to Euroclear Sweden AB ("Non-affiliated Nominees") must follow the instructions below:

• Nominee-registered Holders with Non-affiliated Nominees must request their custodian bank or their nominee to register their Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares temporarily in their own name in the Register of Shareholders. To do so, you must instruct the institution where you have your account to forward the registration request to Euroclear Sweden AB through its own custodians and/or nominees.

• The registration in the Register of Shareholders will start on April 24, 2025.

• The registration in the Register of Shareholders must be completed at end of business day at the Record Date at the latest.

Please note that the registration process may take time in such circumstances. To ensure their registration, shareholders are therefore kindly invited to issue instructions to their Non-affiliated Nominees as soon as possible.

2. Registration/Proxy Voting:

Nominee-registered Holders and direct-registered holders:

Holders of Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares, registered on either a CSD-account (Sw Vp-konto) or a custody account with a nominee directly affiliated to Euroclear Sweden AB will be able to register to attend the AGM in person, appoint the Independent Proxy, Mr. Edoardo Buzzi, Attorney-at-Law, Via Cantonale 19, 6901 Lugano, Switzerland, or appoint the Personal Proxy as follows:

• In order to attend the AGM in person:

• By post: the Proxy Form must be returned indicating the wish to attend meeting physically by filing in the corresponding section to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, well in advance and in any case before May 28, 2025;

• Electronically: Alternatively, shareholders will also be able to indicate the wish to attend the meeting physically by filing an electronic request on https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy according to the instructions set out, by May 28, 2025, at 2pm at the latest. Shareholders that have a Swedish BankID can also use their Swedish BankID to log on the website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy.

• In case of a proxy conferred to the Independent Proxy:

• By post: the Proxy Form must be returned to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, well in advance and in any case before May 28, 2025.

• Electronically: Alternatively, shareholders will also be able to appoint the Independent Proxy electronically with the Electronic Proxy on https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy according to the instructions set out by May 28, 2025, at 2pm at the latest. Shareholders that have a Swedish BankID can also use their Swedish BankID to log on the website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy.

• In order to attend the AGM by a Personal Proxy, the duly signed Proxy Form must be returned to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm Sweden, well in advance and in any case before May 26, 2025, indicating the wish to attend the meeting through a Personal Proxy, by filing in the corresponding sections on the Proxy Form.

Nominee-registered Holders with non-affiliated nominees:

In order to appoint the Independent Proxy, Nominee-registered Holders with Non-affiliated Nominees must:

• Download the Proxy Form from the web site ir.cavotec.com. The form will be available from April 25, 2025.

• Print and fill out the Proxy Form downloaded from ir.cavotec.com and return it signed with wet-ink and to Cavotec AGM 2025, C/O Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden well in advance and in any case before May 28, 2025.

Additional Instructions for Non-affiliated Nominees:

Non-affiliated Nominees are urged to forward the above information to their custody-account holders holding Euroclear Registered Cavotec Shares.

3. Access to the AGM and Voting Rights:

To be granted access to the AGM and to enable voting right both the registration of voting rights as described above and the Proxy Form must be filled out according to the instructions on the Proxy Form and returned in accordance with the instructions set out above.

Even if you intend to participate in person, you must fill out the Proxy Form indicating so and return it in accordance with the instructions set out above.

Lugano, April 23, 2025

For the Board of Directors of

Cavotec SA

Patrik Tigerschiöld Chairman

