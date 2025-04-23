Olvi Oyj: Olvi Group's interim report January-March 2025: profitability improved year-on-year, no turnaround yet in consumer demand

Olvi plc Interim report 23 April 2025 at 9 am

Olvi Group's interim report January-March 2025: profitability improved year-on-year, no turnaround yet in consumer demand

January-March 2025

Sales volume decreased by 2.9% to 199.2 (205.1) million litres.

Net sales increased by 1.9% and were EUR 132.8 (130.4) million.

Profitability improved: the adjusted operating result increased by 10.9% to EUR 12.4 (11.2) million.

The equity ratio was 61.8% (55.1%).

Near-term outlook for 2025 (unchanged)

Olvi Group's adjusted operating result for the 2025 financial year is expected to be EUR 82-90 million.

The Group's key figures

1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Change, % 1-12/2024 Sales volume, Mltr 199.2 205.1 -2.9 989.7 Net sales, MEUR 132.8 130.4 1.9 656.9 Gross profit, MEUR 54.3 50.2 8.2 266.4 % of net sales 40.9 38.5 40.6 Adjusted operating result, MEUR 12.4 11.2 10.9 81.4 % of net sales 9.4 8.6 12.4 Items affecting the comparability of the operating result, MEUR 0.0 0.0 0.0 Operating result, MEUR 12.4 11.2 10.9 81.4 % of net sales 9.4 8.6 12.4 Adjusted profit for the period, MEUR 9.8 9.0 8.9 62.4 % of net sales 7.3 6.9 9.5 Profit for the period, MEUR 9.8 9.0 8.9 62.4 % of net sales 7.3 6.9 9.5 Earnings per share, EUR 0.46 0.43 6.9 2.98 Investments, MEUR 11.0 5.5 99.8 43.7 Equity per share, EUR 16.3 13.20 23.5 15.66 Equity ratio, % 61.8 55.1 60.3 Gearing, % -3.2 -3.9 -12.4 Return on capital employed, % (ROCE) 22.8 24.3 24.2

CEO's review (Patrik Lundell)

The year started in an atmosphere of cautious consumption

The first quarter is a time of preparation for the upcoming summer season in the beverage industry. In March, we were already able to launch new spring and summer products, of which we have a total of around 90 at Group level. In addition, we buffered products required for the summer season in stock, which helps us ensure smooth deliveries. Our new high-bay warehouse in Iisalmi was commissioned at the beginning of April and will significantly improve our ability to deliver products during the summer season.

Commercially, 2025 has started on an uncertain note. Consumers' purchasing power has not improved. Uncertainties in the world economy and politics, industrial action in Finland, and significant increases in excise duties in the Baltic countries have exacerbated the situation. As a result, overall demand in the market has been even more subdued than expected, and competition has intensified in the retail sector. However, for the rest of the year, our expectations are optimistic, especially in terms of consumers' purchasing power. Development measures in line with our strategy, new seasonal products, clear commercial priorities and committed personnel contribute to creating confidence in the future.

Our vision is to be the preferred multi-local beverage company. In 2025, we will continue to implement our strategy systematically, both at Group level and locally, guided by our values and through strong partnerships - positively and together.

Financial development

January-March 2025

Sales volume decreased by 2.9% to 199.2 (205.1) million litres. The comparability of the previous year is affected by the fact that Easter is observed in April in 2025 and was observed in March in 2024. Easter is the first major sales season in the early part of the year. The development of sales volumes was also affected by the uncertainty of the general market situation, the weak development of consumers' purchasing power, and product range optimisation measures in Finland and Denmark. Yet the sales volume in Belarus has increased through overall market growth.

Despite the decline in sales volume, market shares have remained at the previous year's level in the main product categories. In line with our targets, we have been able to further improve the sales volumes of non-alcoholic products. Net sales increased by 1.9% and were EUR 132.8 (130.4) million.

The adjusted operating result increased by 10.9% from the comparison period and was EUR 12.4 (11.2) million. Profitability improved in Finland and Belarus, while profitability decreased in the Baltic Sea segment. The relative operating result improved from the previous year and was 9.4% (8.6%) of net sales. The operating result is traditionally lower than the full-year level in the quiet first quarter. Historically, January-March represents around 15% of the full-year result.

Segment-specific business development: January-March 2025

Finland: profitability improved - strike affected delivery capacity

The net sales of our business operations in Finland decreased by 1.5% to EUR 49.9 (50.7) million, and the sales volume decreased by 5.7% to 54.6 (57.9) million litres. A one-week strike at the Iisalmi plant in March affected delivery capacity. In addition, consumers' purchasing power has not improved significantly, affecting the development of overall demand. In terms of product categories, the sales of water and hard seltzers continued to grow, while the product portfolio optimisation measures taken in beers in 2024 had a negative impact compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. Despite the changes, the market share of beer has remained strong, at more than 50%.

The operating result of our Finnish business operations was EUR 4.2 (3.5) million. The operating result improved by 18.7% year-on-year, mainly as a result of improved production efficiency, the stabilisation of cost increases and changes in the product range. We will continue to take measures in line with our strategic targets to improve profitability by developing the product range and improving cost-effectiveness, among other means.

Baltic Sea: purchasing power remained weak - interest in domestic brands grew

The sales volume in the Baltic Sea region decreased by 5.1% to EUR 75.1 (79.1) million. Net sales decreased by 3.3% and were EUR 51.3 (53.0) million. Sales volumes decreased in several countries of operation. In the Baltic countries, the development of consumers' purchasing power continued to be weak, partly because of increases in excise duties imposed on beverages in the early part of the year. In the Baltic countries, intense price competition increased price campaigning, especially in beer. However, market shares have largely remained unchanged. The decline in the segment's volume comes mainly from Denmark and is partly explained by decisions to discontinue some unprofitable products.

As a result of the above-mentioned market effects and preparation costs for the summer season, the operating result for the Baltic Sea region decreased by 40.4% to EUR 1.7 (2.8) million. In addition, the result in the early part of the year was burdened by Denmark's investments in the Jolly soft drink brand, which support increased sales and respond to Danes' increased interest in domestic products instead of American brands. Although the segment's first-quarter operating result declined significantly in percentage terms, the euro-denominated difference is not significant in terms of achieving the full-year performance targets.

Belarus: continued growth in consumer demand and the overall market

In Belarus, consumer demand increased and supported the development of the overall market. The segment's sales volume increased by 2.4% to 70.4 (68.8) million litres. The sales volume increased especially in non-alcoholic product categories such as water, energy drinks and soft drinks, and growth was achieved in all sales channels.

Net sales increased by 19.4% and were EUR 32.4 (27.2) million. In the local currency, net sales grew by 18.7%. The adjusted operating result increased by 28.6% from the comparison period and was EUR 6.7 (5.2) million. In the local currency, the adjusted operating result improved by 27.8%. The Belarusian business is reported as part of Olvi Group, but it operates by means of its own cash flow financing. There are temporary restrictions on the distribution of profits to the parent company, described under "Business risks and their management".

Sales development



Olvi Group's sales volume decreased by 2.9% in January-March, totalling 199.2 (205.1) million litres.

Sales volume, million litres 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Change, % Finland 54.6 57.9 -5.7 Baltic Sea region 75.1 79.1 -5.1 Belarus 70.4 68.8 2.4 Eliminations -0.9 -0.7 Total 199.2 205.1 -2.9

The Group's net sales in January-March increased by 1.9% and were EUR 132.8 (130.4) million.



Net sales, EUR million 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Change, % Finland 49.9 50.7 -1.5 Baltic Sea region 51.3 53.0 -3.3 Belarus 32.4 27.2 19.4 Eliminations -0.8 -0.5 Total 132.8 130.4 1.9

Financial performance

The Group's operating result in January-March was EUR 12.4 (11.2) million, or 9.4% (8.6%) of net sales. The adjusted operating result increased by 10.9% and was EUR 12.4 (11.2) million. The improvement in the adjusted operating result was affected by improved profitability in Finland and Belarus compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

Adjusted operating result, EUR million 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Change, % Finland 4.2 3.5 18.7 Baltic Sea region 1.7 2.8 -40.4 Belarus 6.7 5.2 28.6 Eliminations -0.2 -0.3 Total 12.4 11.2 10.9

Operating result, EUR million 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Change, % Finland 4.2 3.5 18.7 Baltic Sea region 1.7 2.8 -40.4 Belarus 6.7 5.2 28.6 Eliminations -0.2 -0.3 Total 12.4 11.2 10.9

The Group's profit after taxes in January-March was EUR 9.8 (9.0) million.

Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to the owners of the parent company were

EUR 0.46 (0.43) in the first quarter.

Financial position and the balance sheet

Olvi Group's balance sheet total was EUR 548.6 (496.7) million on 31 March 2025. The increase in the balance sheet mainly resulted from growth in non-current assets following investments. Equity per share was EUR 16.30 (13.20). The equity ratio was 61.8% (55.1%), and gearing was -3.2% (-3.9%). The Group's liquidity indicator, the current ratio, improved to 1.5 (1.2). The return on capital employed (ROCE) was 22.8% (24.3%). Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 23.9 (6.9) million at the end of March. EUR 15 million in a new long-term green loan was drawn down to finance the brew house investment. Of the interest-bearing liabilities, current liabilities accounted for EUR 4.2 (2.2) million.

Olvi Group's balance sheet and financial position are strong. Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 34.7 (17.6) million at the end of the review period. Olvi Group has various short-term financial instruments such as credit facilities for liquidity management. Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -19.7 (-8.1) million. Cash flow development in the early part of the year is affected in particular by preparation for the summer season, including increasing stock. Cash flow from investing activities was EUR -10.7 (-4.9) million, and cash flow from financing activities was EUR 13.1 (-1.0) million. The cash flow from financing activities is improved by the drawdown of a long-term green loan for the brew house investment.

Investments

Olvi Group's extension and replacement investments were EUR 11.0 (5.5) million in January-March. Of the investments, EUR 8.0 million was related to Finland, and EUR 1.9 million to subsidiaries in the Baltic Sea region. The warehouse and logistics investment at the Iisalmi plant has proceeded on schedule. The commissioning started in April, and the additional capacity will be available for the summer season of 2025. The brew house investment is also proceeding as planned in terms of construction work. In the Baltic Sea region, investments focused on purchasing sales equipment such as refrigeration equipment and on improving production conditions. Replacement investments necessary for the continuity of production were made in Belarus through the subsidiary's cash flow financing, totalling EUR 1.1 million.

In its investments, Olvi Group focuses on environmental friendliness, cost-effective operations and capacity development to meet business requirements.

Seasonal nature of operations



The nature of the Group's business operations involves seasonal fluctuation. The net sales and operating result of the geographical reporting segments are not accumulated steadily. Instead, they fluctuate in accordance with the special characteristics of the seasons of the year and product seasons.

Personnel

Olvi Group had an average of 2,404 (2,352) employees in the first quarter, with an increase of 2.2% from the comparison period.

Olvi Group's average number of personnel by segment:

1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Change, % Finland 425 416 2.2 Baltic Sea region 1,046 1,059 -1.2 Belarus 933 877 6.4 Total 2,404 2,352 2.2



Sustainability

Environmental sustainability

Through participation in the Science Based Targets (SBTN) programme, actions for the development of nature work have been identified, as well as information sources and tools that help assess nature pressures, the state of nature and risks. The programme ended in February, and work continues on planning and prioritising actions in terms of both our own operations and the supply chain, especially in developing water use, energy efficiency and material efficiency.

Social sustainability

In 2025, an action plan will be created to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The aim of the plan is to ensure the realisation of diversity, a sense of togetherness and equity, and to help set tangible targets to improve them.

Good governance

The sustainability statement for the 2024 financial year included in the Board of Directors' Report, in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), was completed as planned and was published on 21 March 2025.

Olvi Group continues to monitor and prepare for other changes in the EU's sustainability-related legislation. An important matter is the progress of the Omnibus initiative related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Taxonomy Regulation. The aim of the initiative is to reduce corporate sustainability obligations as part of a broader EU competitiveness strategy. The exact content and schedule of the Omnibus initiative are yet to be decided, but the proposed changes would still keep Olvi Group within the scope of reporting. In terms of sustainability reporting, there are plans to clarify the ESRS standards, to reduce the number of mandatory data points and to differentiate them more clearly from voluntary data points, and to prioritise quantitative instead of qualitative data. There are also plans to make the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive easier to comply with by easing the obligations related to liability regulations and subcontracting chains, for example. It is planned to introduce a threshold for financial materiality in taxonomy reporting and to significantly reduce the number of reporting forms. In addition, there are plans to simplify the criteria of the "Do No Significant Harm" principle. Preparations also continue for the obligations of the Deforestation Regulation and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The application of the Deforestation Regulation and the PPWR will begin on 30 December 2025 and 12 August 2026 respectively. Current sustainability legislation also includes the upcoming Green Claims Directive, where trialogue negotiations are still underway.

Board of Directors and management

During the January-March 2025 review period, Nora Hortling served as Chair of the Board of Directors of Olvi plc, Lasse Heinonen as Vice Chair, and Tarmo Noop, Juho Nummela, Päivi Paltola and Christian Ståhlberg as other members. KPMG Oy Ab, the Authorised Public Accounting Firm, served as the company's auditor, with Heidi Hyry, APA, as the principal auditor. More information about the election results of the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2025 is provided under "Events after the review period".

The employment relationships of the managing directors of the subsidiaries in Latvia and Denmark ended during the first quarter. Interim managing directors have been appointed in both countries.

Other events during the review period



Changes in the Group structure

No changes took place in Olvi's subsidiary holdings during the first quarter of 2025.

Business risks and their management

Geopolitical situation

The geopolitical situation has affected the Group's operating environment. Geopolitical tensions, the war in Ukraine and weather events caused by climate change affect the prices and availability of raw materials, packaging materials and energy in the market, for example. The change in tariffs between the United States and Europe has no direct significant impacts on Olvi's operations. However, the general adverse impacts of the customs war on economic development increase consumer uncertainty about the future. Olvi Group is responding to the increase in costs by improving operational productivity and assessing sales prices and selections to maintain profitability. Availability is ensured through a wide network of partners and long-term contracts.

Consumer behaviour

Historically high consumer prices and the deterioration of the general economic situation caused by geopolitical uncertainty may lower consumer confidence and affect consumer behaviour. This can increase the shift in consumption to more affordable product options, for example. In addition, overall consumption may decrease, and the premiumisation trend may come to a halt. However, there are differences between markets. Olvi Group is responding to the change by developing its product portfolio in line with consumer demand and by maintaining and strengthening market shares.

Operating environment in Belarus

The business operations and financial forecasting in Belarus continue to involve considerable uncertainty. For example, the uncertainty concerns the development of exchange rates, the unpredictability of the operating environment, local legislation and taxation, trade sanctions, and the functioning of financial transactions with Western countries. Olvi's subsidiary operates independently in Belarus and is responsible for its own procurements, among other aspects. In addition, the IT operating environment has been separated. The subsidiary finances its operations with cash flow from its own operations.

The payment of dividends abroad by Western-owned companies in Belarus has been restricted for 2024-2025 by setting regulations on maximum amounts. According to the current interpretation, the dividend that the Belarusian company can legally pay to the parent company is around EUR 1-3 million annually in 2024 and 2025. According to Olvi Group's management's assessment, the now known temporary restriction on the payment of dividends by the Belarusian subsidiary does not impair the parent company's ability to pay dividends. Despite legislative changes related to the prohibition to sell, the sales restrictions concerning shares in Olvi's subsidiary remain in force. Olvi has no permission to sell shares in its Belarusian subsidiary. We monitor the legislative situation and actively evaluate the prerequisites and options for operating in the market.

Other current risks

Cybersecurity threats have increased because of the escalation of the global geopolitical situation, among other reasons. Olvi Group has prepared for increased information security threats in a variety of ways, and the new requirements under the NIS2 cybersecurity directive have been implemented according to schedule.

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation was adopted, and it entered into force on 11 February 2025. The regulation will apply from 12 August 2026. The regulation also contains several transitional provisions for the start dates of the various obligations. In the coming years, the European Commission will issue several implementing and delegated acts, as well as guidelines to further specify the requirements and their application. According to the current estimate, the new regulation will increase energy consumption and, consequently, climate emissions of product manufacturing and logistics, as well as water consumption, which will have a direct impact on Olvi Group's chances of achieving the set environmental targets. In addition, the regulation is likely to cause needs to invest in reusable bottles and transport packaging, and in equipment for product filling and handling. The process of implementing the regulation is being monitored closely, and efforts are being made to affect its implementation guidelines so that the sustainability aspects of Olvi Group's countries of operation are also taken into account.

Sustainability risks are identified through human rights and climate change impact assessments as part of the company's strategic, business, financial and compliance risks.

Preparedness

Olvi Group has prepared several scenarios related to the development of the business environment and is prepared to respond to changing situations. The company is prepared for production disruptions and has drawn up continuity plans related to the availability of labour, raw materials and energy, for example. The company has made investments to secure its energy supply and has also made efforts to ensure the availability of raw materials and packaging materials. Particular attention has been paid to the adequacy of risk management plans in accordance with risk assessments and the introduction of new risk assessment methods in terms of information security and sustainability risks, for example.

A more detailed description of the risks related to business operations is provided in Olvi Group's Board of Directors' report and the notes to the financial statements and on the company website at www.olvigroup.fi/en/ (Investors > Olvi as an investment > Risks and risk management).

Events after the review period



Annual General Meeting

Olvi plc's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 April 2025 adopted the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2024.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM decided to pay a dividend of EUR 1.30 (1.20) for Series A and Series K shares for the 2024 financial year. This dividend is 43.6% (64.9%) of Olvi Group's earnings per share. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment (EUR 0.65 per share) will be paid on 30 April 2025 to shareholders registered in the list of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland on the record date (22 April 2025). The second instalment (EUR 0.65 per share) will be paid on 5 September 2025 to shareholders registered in the list of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland on the record date (29 August 2025). The AGM decided that the Board of Directors would consist of six (6) members. Lasse Heinonen, Nora Hortling, Tarmo Noop and Juho Nummela were re-elected as members of the Board. Pekka Tiainen and Anette Vaini-Antila were elected as new Board members. KPMG Oy Ab, the Authorised Public Accounting Firm, was re-elected as the company's auditor, with Heidi Hyry, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor. KPMG Oy Ab was also re-elected to assure the company's sustainability statement. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that Heidi Hyry, APA and Sustainability Reporting Auditor (SRA), will act as the lead sustainability reporting assurer. The AGM's decisions were published in a stock exchange release on 16 April 2025.

Organisation of the Board of Directors

At its constitutive meeting on 16 April 2025, the Board of Directors of Olvi plc elected Nora Hortling as Chair and Lasse Heinonen as Vice Chair of the Board. Lasse Heinonen, Tarmo Noop and Juho Nummela were elected as the members of the Audit Committee. Nora Hortling, Pekka Tiainen and Anette Vaini-Antila were elected as the members of the People and Sustainability Committee.

OLVI PLC

Board of Directors



Webcast

Olvi plc and its CEO will hold a press conference, which can be followed at https://olvi.events.inderes.com/q1-2025 from 12 pm onwards on the date of publication of this interim report. The press conference will be held in English.



A recording of the webcast can be viewed later on the company's website at

https://www.olvigroup.fi/en/releases-and-publications/financial-releases/

More information:

Patrik Lundell, CEO, Olvi plc, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen, CFO & CIO, Olvi plc, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Communications, communications@olvi.fi

TABLES:

- Consolidated statement of comprehensive income, Table 1

- Consolidated balance sheet, Table 2

- Consolidated statement of changes in equity, Table 3

- Consolidated cash flow statement, Table 4

- Notes to the interim report bulletin, Table 5



OLVI GROUP TABLE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR 1,000 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Gross sales 277,449 276,953 1,360,025 Excise taxes and other adjustments -144,637 -146,569 -703,118 Net sales 132,812 130,384 656,907 Cost of sales -78,491 -80,167 -390,476 Gross profit 54,321 50,217 266,431 Logistics, sales and marketing expenses -30,701 -28,372 -136,998 Administrative expenses -11,405 -11,200 -49,235 Other operating income 298 636 1,937 Other operating expenses -72 -65 -749 Operating result 12,441 11,216 81,386 Financial income 869 391 2,237 Financial expenses -360 -285 -1,637 Share of the profit of associated companies and joint ventures 0 0 52 Profit before tax 12,950 11,322 82,038 Income taxes -3,198 -2,367 -19,613 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 9,752 8,955 62,425 Other items of comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassified as profit or loss: Translation differences related to foreign subsidiaries 3,399 228 -1,363 Change in fair value, other investments -93 0 0 Taxes related to items 18 0 0 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3,324 228 -1,363 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 13,076 9,183 61,062 Distribution of the profit for the period: - Owners of the parent company 9,576 8,834 61,669 - Non-controlling interest 176 121 756 Distribution of comprehensive income for the period: - Owners of the parent company 12,776 9,054 60,356 - Non-controlling interest 300 129 706 Earnings per share calculated from profit attributable to owners of the parent company, EUR - Undiluted 0.46 0.43 2.98 - Diluted 0.46 0.43 2.98

OLVI GROUP TABLE 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 9,121 10,233 9,313 Goodwill 22,204 22,204 22,204 Tangible assets 241,069 213,279 235,669 Holdings in associated companies and joint ventures 1,012 1,032 1,012 Other investments 949 785 893 Loans receivable and other long-term receivables 6,451 5,966 6,023 Deferred tax assets 4,374 3,846 4,429 Total non-current assets 285,180 257,345 279,543 Current assets Inventories 97,612 83,156 76,247 Accounts receivable and other receivables 130,466 137,879 131,495 Income tax receivables 710 734 1,566 Cash and cash equivalents 34,675 17,596 50,751 Total current assets 263,463 239,365 260,059 TOTAL ASSETS 548,643 496,710 539,602 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Share capital 20,759 20,759 20,759 Fair value reserve 220 295 295 Treasury shares -642 -881 -658 Other reserves 1,092 1,092 1,092 Translation differences -54,806 -56,548 -58,081 Retained earnings 370,734 308,343 360,820 337,357 273,060 324,227 Non-controlling interest 1,589 845 1,335 Total equity 338,946 273,905 325,562 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 19,716 4,714 6,755 Other liabilities 733 761 793 Deferred tax liabilities 13,841 13,712 13,973 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 4,199 2,168 3,744 Accounts payable and other payables 169,355 200,746 187,116 Income tax liability 1,853 704 1,659 Total liabilities 209,697 222,805 214,040 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 548,643 496,710 539,602

OLVI GROUP TABLE 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY EUR 1,000 Share capital Fair value reserve Reserve for treasury shares Other reserves Translation differences Retained earnings Owners of the parent company Non-con-trolling interest Total Equity 1 Jan 2025 20,759 295 -658 1,092 -58,081 360,820 324,227 1,335 325,562 Comprehensive income: Profit for the period 9,576 9,576 176 9,752 Other items of comprehensive

income: Translation

differences 3,275 3,275 124 3,399 Change in fair value, other investments -93 -93 -93 Taxes related to items 18 18 18 Total other comprehensive income -75 3,275 3,200 124 3,324 Total comprehensive income for the period -75 3,275 9,576 12,776 300 13,076 Business transactions with shareholders: Dividend payment -46 -46 Share-based incentives, value of work

performed 338 338 338 Issue of treasury shares to personnel 16 4 20 20 Other changes -4 -4 -4 Business transactions with shareholders, total 16 338 354 -46 308 Equity 31 Mar 2025 20,759 220 -642 1,092 -54,806 370,734 337,357 1,589 338,946 EUR 1,000 Share capital Fair value reserve Reserve for treasury shares Other reserves Translation differences Retained earnings Owners of the parent company Non-con-trolling interest Total Equity 1 Jan 2024 20,759 295 -881 1,092 -56,768 324,120 288,617 721 289,338 Comprehensive income: Profit for the period 8,834 8,834 121 8,955 Other items of comprehensive

income: Translation

differences 220 220 8 228 Total other comprehensive income 220 220 8 228 Total comprehensive income for the period 220 8,834 9,054 129 9,183 Business transactions with shareholders: Dividend payment -24,826 -24,826 -5 -24,831 Share-based incentives, value of work

performed 215 215 215 Business transactions with shareholders, total -24,611 -24,611 -5 -24,616 Equity 31 Mar 2024 20,759 295 -881 1,092 -56,548 308,343 273,060 845 273,905

OLVI GROUP TABLE 4 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR 1,000 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Profit for the period 9,752 8,955 62,425 Adjustments 9,290 8,864 44,009 Change in net working capital: Change in accounts receivable and other receivables -5,572 -12,593 -5,945 Change in inventories -20,340 -8,793 -2,544 Change in accounts payable and other payables -11,010 -3,081 4,484 Interest paid -115 -104 -479 Interest received 559 303 1,707 Dividends received 0 1 6 Taxes paid -2,291 -1,636 -17,608 Cash flow from operating activities (A) -19,727 -8,084 86,055 Investments in tangible and intangible assets -10,759 -5,098 -39,464 Capital gains on disposal of tangible and intangible assets 91 244 836 Expenditure on other investments -56 0 0 Dividends received 0 0 72 Cash flow from investing activities (B) -10,724 -4,854 -38,556 Loan withdrawals 15,544 821 17,306 Repayment of loans -2,389 -1,748 -19,783 Dividends paid -81 -52 -24,907 Cash flow from financing activities (C) 13,074 -979 -27,384 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) -17,377 -13,917 20,115 Cash and cash equivalents 1 Jan 50,751 31,458 31,458 Impact of exchange rate changes 1,301 55 -822 Cash and cash equivalents 31 Mar / 31 Dec 34,675 17,596 50,751

Adjustments to cash flow from operating activities include depreciation and impairment:

1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Depreciation and impairment 6,584 6,442 25,818

OLVI GROUP TABLE 5

NOTES TO THE INTERIM REPORT BULLETIN

The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, applying the same accounting principles that were applied to the 2024 financial statements (31 December 2024).

The information in the interim report is presented in thousands (1,000) of euros. For presentation, individual figures and totals have been rounded up to full thousands, which causes rounding differences in the totals. Exchange rates obtained from the Central Bank of Belarus have been used as the exchange rate for the Belarusian rouble. The key ratios have been calculated by using accurate euro-denominated figures. The information published in the interim report has not been audited.

1 SEGMENT INFORMATION SEGMENTS' NET SALES AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1-3/2025 EUR 1,000 Finland Baltic Sea region Belarus Eliminations Group INCOME External sales 49,684 50,710 32,418 132,812 Beverage sales 49,167 50,710 32,418 132,295 Equipment services 517 0 0 517 Internal sales 261 567 0 -828 0 Total net sales 49,945 51,277 32,418 -828 132,812 Total profit for the period 4,919 1,008 4,774 -949 9,752 SEGMENTS' NET SALES AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1-3/2024 EUR 1,000 Finland Baltic Sea region Belarus Eliminations Group INCOME External sales 50,576 52,648 27,160 130,384 Beverage sales 50,052 52,648 27,160 129,860 Equipment services 524 0 0 524 Internal sales 104 395 0 -499 0 Total net sales 50,680 53,043 27,160 -499 130,384 Total profit for the period 3,661 1,986 3,260 48 8,955

2 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Management's employee benefits Board members' and the CEO's salaries and other short-term employee benefits EUR 1,000 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 CEO 336 329 613 Chair of the Board 20 27 101 Other Board members 51 54 248 Total 407 410 962 3 SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL 31 Mar 2025 % Series A shares, number of shares 16,989,976 82.0 Series K shares, number of shares 3,732,256 18.0 Total 20,722,232 100.0 Total number of votes, Series A shares 16,989,976 18.5 Total number of votes, Series K shares 74,645,120 81.5 Total number of votes 91,635,096 100.0 Votes per Series A share 1 Votes per Series K share 20

The registered share capital totalled EUR 20,759 thousand on 31 March 2025.



In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc on 16 April 2025, a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share for 2024 (EUR 1.20 per share for 2023), totalling EUR 26.9 (24.8) million, will be paid on shares in Olvi plc. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment, EUR 0.65 per share, will be paid on 30 April 2025. The second instalment, EUR 0.65 per share, will be paid on 5 September 2025. Series K shares and Series A shares provide their holders with equal rights to dividends. The Articles of Association include a redemption clause concerning Series K shares.

4 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

During the review period, the Board of Directors of Olvi plc transferred to the CEO a total of 500 Olvi plc Series A shares held by the company through a directed share issue without payment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2023-2025.

The establishment of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan was announced by means of a stock exchange release on 16 October 2023. In the Performance-based Matching Share Plan, the CEO had an opportunity to earn 0.5 shares based on commitment and continuous shareholding and 0.5 shares based on achieving the earning criteria set by the Board of Directors of Olvi plc. Provided that the targets were met, the CEO had the opportunity to receive a maximum of 1,000 Olvi plc Series A shares for the matching period as a net reward.

The costs related to incentive plans totalled EUR 338.5 thousand in the review period. Olvi Group has no other share or option arrangements in place.

5 TREASURY SHARES

At the beginning of January 2025, Olvi plc held a total of 21,714 Series A shares in the company. Olvi plc transferred a total of 500 Olvi plc Series A shares to the CEO in accordance with the Performance-based Matching Share Plan. At the end of the review period, Olvi plc held a total of 21,214 of its own Series A shares as treasury shares. The total acquisition price of treasury shares was EUR 642.2 thousand. The treasury shares do not provide the company with voting rights. The Series A shares held by Olvi plc represent 0.10% of all shares in the company and 0.02% of all votes provided by the shares in the company. The treasury shares account for 0.12% of all Series A shares in the company and 0.12% of the votes provided by all Series A shares in the company.

6 NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 - Average 20,700,596 20,693,540 20,698,293 - At the end of the period 20,701,018 20,693,540 20,700,518

7 TRADING IN SERIES A SHARES ON THE NASDAQ HELSINKI 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Trading in Olvi plc Series A shares, number of shares 599,750 578,680 1,623,387 Total value of trading, EUR 1,000 19,531 17,775 49,408 Proportion of the trading of the total number of Series A shares, % 3.5 3.4 9.6 Average share price, EUR 32.57 30.72 30.44 Closing price, EUR 33.70 30.80 29.20 Highest price, EUR 37.20 33.80 33.80 Lowest price, EUR 28.90 28.35 28.05

8 FOREIGN AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED HOLDINGS 31 Mar 2025 Book-entry shares Number of votes Shareholders number % number % number % Finnish, total 16,879,450 81.45 87,792,314 95.81 23,657 99.66 Foreign, total 40,714 0.20 40,714 0.04 70 0.29 Nominee-registered (foreign), total 456,029 2.20 456,029 0.50 6 0.03 Nominee-registered (Finnish), total 3,346,039 16.15 3,346,039 3.65 5 0.02 Total 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 23,738 100.00

9 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS 31 Mar 2025 Series K Series A Total % Number of votes % 1 Olvi Foundation 2,363,904 990,613 3,354,517 16.19 48,268,693 52.67 2 The estate of Heikki Hortling* 903,488 103,280 1,006,768 4.86 18,173,040 19.83 3 Timo Einari Hortling 212,888 49,152 262,040 1.26 4,306,912 4.70 4 Marit Hortling-Rinne 149,064 14,234 163,298 0.79 2,995,514 3.27 5 Nordea Bank Abp, nominee-registered 1,729,991 1,729,991 8.35 1,729,991 1.89 6 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab (publ), Helsinki branch, nominee-registered 1,513,757 1,513,757 7.30 1,513,757 1.65 7 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 828,075 828,075 4.00 828,075 0.90 8 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 692,348 692,348 3.34 692,348 0.76 9 Pia Johanna Hortling 23,388 28,894 52,282 0.25 496,654 0.54 10 Jens Einari Hortling 23,388 18,444 41,832 0.20 486,204 0.53 Other 56,136 11,021,188 11,077,324 53.46 12,143,908 13.26 Total 3,732,256 16,989,976 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 * The shareholding includes shares held by the shareholder and the entities they control.

Olvi did not receive any flagging notifications under chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act in January-March 2025.

10 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR 1,000 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Opening balance 235,669 213,182 213,182 Additions 10,750 6,224 47,691 Deductions and transfers 612 -327 -1,710 Depreciation and impairment -6,118 -5,788 -23,489 Exchange rate differences 156 -12 -5 Total 241,069 213,279 235,669



11 COMMITMENTS EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2024 Pledged assets and commitments For own commitments 1,938 2,464 3,170 Lease and rental liabilities: Maturing in less than a year 990 1,344 998 Maturing within 1-5 years 587 2,023 482 Total lease and rental liabilities 1,577 3,367 1,480 Other liabilities 67 567 67





12 VALUATION OF THE BELARUSIAN BUSINESS SEGMENT

For the 2022 financial statements (31 December 2022), the management assessed the book value of the Belarusian business segment in a changed operating environment. An impairment of EUR 35.0 million was recognised based on the assessment. Based on the management's assessment and testing, the balance sheet valuation of the Belarusian business segment on 31 March 2025 is materially at the right level, and there is no need to change the impairment recognised. The Belarusian business segment's balance sheet value was EUR 57.6 million on 31 March 2025. No changes have been made to the valuation model, and assumptions from the previous year have been used in the model.

13 CALCULATION PRINCIPLES FOR KEY FIGURES



In its summary of key ratios (page 1), the Group presents key ratios directly derived from the consolidated income statement (net sales, operating result, profit for the period and their proportions of net sales, as well as earnings per share). (Earnings per share = Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company / Average number of shares during the period, adjusted for share issues).

In addition to its IFRS-based consolidated financial statements, Olvi plc presents Alternative Performance Measures that describe the financial performance of its business operations and provide a comparable overview of the company's profitability, solvency and liquidity.

The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) guidelines (effective since 3 July 2016) on Alternative Performance Measures and has determined such measures as follows:

The Group presents sales volume data in millions of litres as an Alternative Performance Measure that supports net sales. Sales volume is an important and widely used indicator in the industry that describes the scope of operations. To improve comparability between reporting periods, the Group also presents the adjusted operating result and the adjusted profit for the period as Alternative Performance Measures. The adjusted operating result is calculated by deducting significant items affecting comparability from net sales. The corresponding items have been deducted from the profit for the period when calculating the adjusted profit for the period.

Investments consist of increases in fixed assets, excluding increases under IFRS 16.

Earnings per share = Equity attributable to owners of the parent company / Number of shares at the end of the period, adjusted for share issues.



Equity ratio, % = 100 * (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest) / (Balance sheet total).

Gearing, % = 100 * (Interest-bearing liabilities - cash in hand and at bank) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest).

Return on capital employed, % (ROCE) = 100 * (12-month rolling operating result) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest + interest-bearing liabilities).