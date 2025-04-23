Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: 898037 | ISIN: FI0009900401 | Ticker-Symbol: OVI
Frankfurt
23.04.25
11:04 Uhr
33,250 Euro
-0,950
-2,78 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLVI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLVI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,60033,30013:28
Olvi Oyj: Olvi Group's interim report January-March 2025: profitability improved year-on-year, no turnaround yet in consumer demand

Finanznachrichten News

Olvi plc Interim report 23 April 2025 at 9 am

Olvi Group's interim report January-March 2025: profitability improved year-on-year, no turnaround yet in consumer demand

January-March 2025

  • Sales volume decreased by 2.9% to 199.2 (205.1) million litres.
  • Net sales increased by 1.9% and were EUR 132.8 (130.4) million.
  • Profitability improved: the adjusted operating result increased by 10.9% to EUR 12.4 (11.2) million.
  • The equity ratio was 61.8% (55.1%).

Near-term outlook for 2025 (unchanged)

Olvi Group's adjusted operating result for the 2025 financial year is expected to be EUR 82-90 million.

The Group's key figures

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

Change, %

1-12/2024

Sales volume, Mltr

199.2

205.1

-2.9

989.7

Net sales, MEUR

132.8

130.4

1.9

656.9

Gross profit, MEUR

54.3

50.2

8.2

266.4

% of net sales

40.9

38.5

40.6

Adjusted operating result, MEUR

12.4

11.2

10.9

81.4

% of net sales

9.4

8.6

12.4

Items affecting the comparability of the operating result, MEUR

0.0

0.0

0.0

Operating result, MEUR

12.4

11.2

10.9

81.4

% of net sales

9.4

8.6

12.4

Adjusted profit for the period, MEUR

9.8

9.0

8.9

62.4

% of net sales

7.3

6.9

9.5

Profit for the period, MEUR

9.8

9.0

8.9

62.4

% of net sales

7.3

6.9

9.5

Earnings per share, EUR

0.46

0.43

6.9

2.98

Investments, MEUR

11.0

5.5

99.8

43.7

Equity per share, EUR

16.3

13.20

23.5

15.66

Equity ratio, %

61.8

55.1

60.3

Gearing, %

-3.2

-3.9

-12.4

Return on capital employed, % (ROCE)

22.8

24.3

24.2

CEO's review (Patrik Lundell)

The year started in an atmosphere of cautious consumption

The first quarter is a time of preparation for the upcoming summer season in the beverage industry. In March, we were already able to launch new spring and summer products, of which we have a total of around 90 at Group level. In addition, we buffered products required for the summer season in stock, which helps us ensure smooth deliveries. Our new high-bay warehouse in Iisalmi was commissioned at the beginning of April and will significantly improve our ability to deliver products during the summer season.

Commercially, 2025 has started on an uncertain note. Consumers' purchasing power has not improved. Uncertainties in the world economy and politics, industrial action in Finland, and significant increases in excise duties in the Baltic countries have exacerbated the situation. As a result, overall demand in the market has been even more subdued than expected, and competition has intensified in the retail sector. However, for the rest of the year, our expectations are optimistic, especially in terms of consumers' purchasing power. Development measures in line with our strategy, new seasonal products, clear commercial priorities and committed personnel contribute to creating confidence in the future.

Our vision is to be the preferred multi-local beverage company. In 2025, we will continue to implement our strategy systematically, both at Group level and locally, guided by our values and through strong partnerships - positively and together.

Financial development

January-March 2025

Sales volume decreased by 2.9% to 199.2 (205.1) million litres. The comparability of the previous year is affected by the fact that Easter is observed in April in 2025 and was observed in March in 2024. Easter is the first major sales season in the early part of the year. The development of sales volumes was also affected by the uncertainty of the general market situation, the weak development of consumers' purchasing power, and product range optimisation measures in Finland and Denmark. Yet the sales volume in Belarus has increased through overall market growth.

Despite the decline in sales volume, market shares have remained at the previous year's level in the main product categories. In line with our targets, we have been able to further improve the sales volumes of non-alcoholic products. Net sales increased by 1.9% and were EUR 132.8 (130.4) million.

The adjusted operating result increased by 10.9% from the comparison period and was EUR 12.4 (11.2) million. Profitability improved in Finland and Belarus, while profitability decreased in the Baltic Sea segment. The relative operating result improved from the previous year and was 9.4% (8.6%) of net sales. The operating result is traditionally lower than the full-year level in the quiet first quarter. Historically, January-March represents around 15% of the full-year result.

Segment-specific business development: January-March 2025

Finland: profitability improved - strike affected delivery capacity

The net sales of our business operations in Finland decreased by 1.5% to EUR 49.9 (50.7) million, and the sales volume decreased by 5.7% to 54.6 (57.9) million litres. A one-week strike at the Iisalmi plant in March affected delivery capacity. In addition, consumers' purchasing power has not improved significantly, affecting the development of overall demand. In terms of product categories, the sales of water and hard seltzers continued to grow, while the product portfolio optimisation measures taken in beers in 2024 had a negative impact compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. Despite the changes, the market share of beer has remained strong, at more than 50%.

The operating result of our Finnish business operations was EUR 4.2 (3.5) million. The operating result improved by 18.7% year-on-year, mainly as a result of improved production efficiency, the stabilisation of cost increases and changes in the product range. We will continue to take measures in line with our strategic targets to improve profitability by developing the product range and improving cost-effectiveness, among other means.

Baltic Sea: purchasing power remained weak - interest in domestic brands grew

The sales volume in the Baltic Sea region decreased by 5.1% to EUR 75.1 (79.1) million. Net sales decreased by 3.3% and were EUR 51.3 (53.0) million. Sales volumes decreased in several countries of operation. In the Baltic countries, the development of consumers' purchasing power continued to be weak, partly because of increases in excise duties imposed on beverages in the early part of the year. In the Baltic countries, intense price competition increased price campaigning, especially in beer. However, market shares have largely remained unchanged. The decline in the segment's volume comes mainly from Denmark and is partly explained by decisions to discontinue some unprofitable products.

As a result of the above-mentioned market effects and preparation costs for the summer season, the operating result for the Baltic Sea region decreased by 40.4% to EUR 1.7 (2.8) million. In addition, the result in the early part of the year was burdened by Denmark's investments in the Jolly soft drink brand, which support increased sales and respond to Danes' increased interest in domestic products instead of American brands. Although the segment's first-quarter operating result declined significantly in percentage terms, the euro-denominated difference is not significant in terms of achieving the full-year performance targets.

Belarus: continued growth in consumer demand and the overall market

In Belarus, consumer demand increased and supported the development of the overall market. The segment's sales volume increased by 2.4% to 70.4 (68.8) million litres. The sales volume increased especially in non-alcoholic product categories such as water, energy drinks and soft drinks, and growth was achieved in all sales channels.

Net sales increased by 19.4% and were EUR 32.4 (27.2) million. In the local currency, net sales grew by 18.7%. The adjusted operating result increased by 28.6% from the comparison period and was EUR 6.7 (5.2) million. In the local currency, the adjusted operating result improved by 27.8%. The Belarusian business is reported as part of Olvi Group, but it operates by means of its own cash flow financing. There are temporary restrictions on the distribution of profits to the parent company, described under "Business risks and their management".

Sales development


Olvi Group's sales volume decreased by 2.9% in January-March, totalling 199.2 (205.1) million litres.

Sales volume, million litres

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

Change, %

Finland

54.6

57.9

-5.7

Baltic Sea region

75.1

79.1

-5.1

Belarus

70.4

68.8

2.4

Eliminations

-0.9

-0.7

Total

199.2

205.1

-2.9

The Group's net sales in January-March increased by 1.9% and were EUR 132.8 (130.4) million.

Net sales, EUR million

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

Change, %

Finland

49.9

50.7

-1.5

Baltic Sea region

51.3

53.0

-3.3

Belarus

32.4

27.2

19.4

Eliminations

-0.8

-0.5

Total

132.8

130.4

1.9

Financial performance

The Group's operating result in January-March was EUR 12.4 (11.2) million, or 9.4% (8.6%) of net sales. The adjusted operating result increased by 10.9% and was EUR 12.4 (11.2) million. The improvement in the adjusted operating result was affected by improved profitability in Finland and Belarus compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

Adjusted operating result, EUR million

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

Change, %

Finland

4.2

3.5

18.7

Baltic Sea region

1.7

2.8

-40.4

Belarus

6.7

5.2

28.6

Eliminations

-0.2

-0.3

Total

12.4

11.2

10.9

Operating result, EUR million

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

Change, %

Finland

4.2

3.5

18.7

Baltic Sea region

1.7

2.8

-40.4

Belarus

6.7

5.2

28.6

Eliminations

-0.2

-0.3

Total

12.4

11.2

10.9

The Group's profit after taxes in January-March was EUR 9.8 (9.0) million.

Earnings per share calculated from the profit attributable to the owners of the parent company were
EUR 0.46 (0.43) in the first quarter.

Financial position and the balance sheet

Olvi Group's balance sheet total was EUR 548.6 (496.7) million on 31 March 2025. The increase in the balance sheet mainly resulted from growth in non-current assets following investments. Equity per share was EUR 16.30 (13.20). The equity ratio was 61.8% (55.1%), and gearing was -3.2% (-3.9%). The Group's liquidity indicator, the current ratio, improved to 1.5 (1.2). The return on capital employed (ROCE) was 22.8% (24.3%). Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 23.9 (6.9) million at the end of March. EUR 15 million in a new long-term green loan was drawn down to finance the brew house investment. Of the interest-bearing liabilities, current liabilities accounted for EUR 4.2 (2.2) million.

Olvi Group's balance sheet and financial position are strong. Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 34.7 (17.6) million at the end of the review period. Olvi Group has various short-term financial instruments such as credit facilities for liquidity management. Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -19.7 (-8.1) million. Cash flow development in the early part of the year is affected in particular by preparation for the summer season, including increasing stock. Cash flow from investing activities was EUR -10.7 (-4.9) million, and cash flow from financing activities was EUR 13.1 (-1.0) million. The cash flow from financing activities is improved by the drawdown of a long-term green loan for the brew house investment.

Investments

Olvi Group's extension and replacement investments were EUR 11.0 (5.5) million in January-March. Of the investments, EUR 8.0 million was related to Finland, and EUR 1.9 million to subsidiaries in the Baltic Sea region. The warehouse and logistics investment at the Iisalmi plant has proceeded on schedule. The commissioning started in April, and the additional capacity will be available for the summer season of 2025. The brew house investment is also proceeding as planned in terms of construction work. In the Baltic Sea region, investments focused on purchasing sales equipment such as refrigeration equipment and on improving production conditions. Replacement investments necessary for the continuity of production were made in Belarus through the subsidiary's cash flow financing, totalling EUR 1.1 million.

In its investments, Olvi Group focuses on environmental friendliness, cost-effective operations and capacity development to meet business requirements.

Seasonal nature of operations

The nature of the Group's business operations involves seasonal fluctuation. The net sales and operating result of the geographical reporting segments are not accumulated steadily. Instead, they fluctuate in accordance with the special characteristics of the seasons of the year and product seasons.

Personnel

Olvi Group had an average of 2,404 (2,352) employees in the first quarter, with an increase of 2.2% from the comparison period.

Olvi Group's average number of personnel by segment:

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

Change, %

Finland

425

416

2.2

Baltic Sea region

1,046

1,059

-1.2

Belarus

933

877

6.4

Total

2,404

2,352

2.2


Sustainability

Environmental sustainability

Through participation in the Science Based Targets (SBTN) programme, actions for the development of nature work have been identified, as well as information sources and tools that help assess nature pressures, the state of nature and risks. The programme ended in February, and work continues on planning and prioritising actions in terms of both our own operations and the supply chain, especially in developing water use, energy efficiency and material efficiency.

Social sustainability

In 2025, an action plan will be created to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The aim of the plan is to ensure the realisation of diversity, a sense of togetherness and equity, and to help set tangible targets to improve them.

Good governance

The sustainability statement for the 2024 financial year included in the Board of Directors' Report, in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), was completed as planned and was published on 21 March 2025.

Olvi Group continues to monitor and prepare for other changes in the EU's sustainability-related legislation. An important matter is the progress of the Omnibus initiative related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Taxonomy Regulation. The aim of the initiative is to reduce corporate sustainability obligations as part of a broader EU competitiveness strategy. The exact content and schedule of the Omnibus initiative are yet to be decided, but the proposed changes would still keep Olvi Group within the scope of reporting. In terms of sustainability reporting, there are plans to clarify the ESRS standards, to reduce the number of mandatory data points and to differentiate them more clearly from voluntary data points, and to prioritise quantitative instead of qualitative data. There are also plans to make the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive easier to comply with by easing the obligations related to liability regulations and subcontracting chains, for example. It is planned to introduce a threshold for financial materiality in taxonomy reporting and to significantly reduce the number of reporting forms. In addition, there are plans to simplify the criteria of the "Do No Significant Harm" principle. Preparations also continue for the obligations of the Deforestation Regulation and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The application of the Deforestation Regulation and the PPWR will begin on 30 December 2025 and 12 August 2026 respectively. Current sustainability legislation also includes the upcoming Green Claims Directive, where trialogue negotiations are still underway.

Board of Directors and management

During the January-March 2025 review period, Nora Hortling served as Chair of the Board of Directors of Olvi plc, Lasse Heinonen as Vice Chair, and Tarmo Noop, Juho Nummela, Päivi Paltola and Christian Ståhlberg as other members. KPMG Oy Ab, the Authorised Public Accounting Firm, served as the company's auditor, with Heidi Hyry, APA, as the principal auditor. More information about the election results of the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2025 is provided under "Events after the review period".

The employment relationships of the managing directors of the subsidiaries in Latvia and Denmark ended during the first quarter. Interim managing directors have been appointed in both countries.

Other events during the review period


Changes in the Group structure

No changes took place in Olvi's subsidiary holdings during the first quarter of 2025.

Business risks and their management

Geopolitical situation

The geopolitical situation has affected the Group's operating environment. Geopolitical tensions, the war in Ukraine and weather events caused by climate change affect the prices and availability of raw materials, packaging materials and energy in the market, for example. The change in tariffs between the United States and Europe has no direct significant impacts on Olvi's operations. However, the general adverse impacts of the customs war on economic development increase consumer uncertainty about the future. Olvi Group is responding to the increase in costs by improving operational productivity and assessing sales prices and selections to maintain profitability. Availability is ensured through a wide network of partners and long-term contracts.

Consumer behaviour

Historically high consumer prices and the deterioration of the general economic situation caused by geopolitical uncertainty may lower consumer confidence and affect consumer behaviour. This can increase the shift in consumption to more affordable product options, for example. In addition, overall consumption may decrease, and the premiumisation trend may come to a halt. However, there are differences between markets. Olvi Group is responding to the change by developing its product portfolio in line with consumer demand and by maintaining and strengthening market shares.

Operating environment in Belarus

The business operations and financial forecasting in Belarus continue to involve considerable uncertainty. For example, the uncertainty concerns the development of exchange rates, the unpredictability of the operating environment, local legislation and taxation, trade sanctions, and the functioning of financial transactions with Western countries. Olvi's subsidiary operates independently in Belarus and is responsible for its own procurements, among other aspects. In addition, the IT operating environment has been separated. The subsidiary finances its operations with cash flow from its own operations.

The payment of dividends abroad by Western-owned companies in Belarus has been restricted for 2024-2025 by setting regulations on maximum amounts. According to the current interpretation, the dividend that the Belarusian company can legally pay to the parent company is around EUR 1-3 million annually in 2024 and 2025. According to Olvi Group's management's assessment, the now known temporary restriction on the payment of dividends by the Belarusian subsidiary does not impair the parent company's ability to pay dividends. Despite legislative changes related to the prohibition to sell, the sales restrictions concerning shares in Olvi's subsidiary remain in force. Olvi has no permission to sell shares in its Belarusian subsidiary. We monitor the legislative situation and actively evaluate the prerequisites and options for operating in the market.

Other current risks

Cybersecurity threats have increased because of the escalation of the global geopolitical situation, among other reasons. Olvi Group has prepared for increased information security threats in a variety of ways, and the new requirements under the NIS2 cybersecurity directive have been implemented according to schedule.

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation was adopted, and it entered into force on 11 February 2025. The regulation will apply from 12 August 2026. The regulation also contains several transitional provisions for the start dates of the various obligations. In the coming years, the European Commission will issue several implementing and delegated acts, as well as guidelines to further specify the requirements and their application. According to the current estimate, the new regulation will increase energy consumption and, consequently, climate emissions of product manufacturing and logistics, as well as water consumption, which will have a direct impact on Olvi Group's chances of achieving the set environmental targets. In addition, the regulation is likely to cause needs to invest in reusable bottles and transport packaging, and in equipment for product filling and handling. The process of implementing the regulation is being monitored closely, and efforts are being made to affect its implementation guidelines so that the sustainability aspects of Olvi Group's countries of operation are also taken into account.

Sustainability risks are identified through human rights and climate change impact assessments as part of the company's strategic, business, financial and compliance risks.

Preparedness

Olvi Group has prepared several scenarios related to the development of the business environment and is prepared to respond to changing situations. The company is prepared for production disruptions and has drawn up continuity plans related to the availability of labour, raw materials and energy, for example. The company has made investments to secure its energy supply and has also made efforts to ensure the availability of raw materials and packaging materials. Particular attention has been paid to the adequacy of risk management plans in accordance with risk assessments and the introduction of new risk assessment methods in terms of information security and sustainability risks, for example.

A more detailed description of the risks related to business operations is provided in Olvi Group's Board of Directors' report and the notes to the financial statements and on the company website at www.olvigroup.fi/en/ (Investors > Olvi as an investment > Risks and risk management).

Events after the review period


Annual General Meeting

Olvi plc's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 April 2025 adopted the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2024.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM decided to pay a dividend of EUR 1.30 (1.20) for Series A and Series K shares for the 2024 financial year. This dividend is 43.6% (64.9%) of Olvi Group's earnings per share. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment (EUR 0.65 per share) will be paid on 30 April 2025 to shareholders registered in the list of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland on the record date (22 April 2025). The second instalment (EUR 0.65 per share) will be paid on 5 September 2025 to shareholders registered in the list of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland on the record date (29 August 2025). The AGM decided that the Board of Directors would consist of six (6) members. Lasse Heinonen, Nora Hortling, Tarmo Noop and Juho Nummela were re-elected as members of the Board. Pekka Tiainen and Anette Vaini-Antila were elected as new Board members. KPMG Oy Ab, the Authorised Public Accounting Firm, was re-elected as the company's auditor, with Heidi Hyry, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor. KPMG Oy Ab was also re-elected to assure the company's sustainability statement. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that Heidi Hyry, APA and Sustainability Reporting Auditor (SRA), will act as the lead sustainability reporting assurer. The AGM's decisions were published in a stock exchange release on 16 April 2025.

Organisation of the Board of Directors

At its constitutive meeting on 16 April 2025, the Board of Directors of Olvi plc elected Nora Hortling as Chair and Lasse Heinonen as Vice Chair of the Board. Lasse Heinonen, Tarmo Noop and Juho Nummela were elected as the members of the Audit Committee. Nora Hortling, Pekka Tiainen and Anette Vaini-Antila were elected as the members of the People and Sustainability Committee.

OLVI PLC
Board of Directors

Webcast

Olvi plc and its CEO will hold a press conference, which can be followed at https://olvi.events.inderes.com/q1-2025 from 12 pm onwards on the date of publication of this interim report. The press conference will be held in English.


A recording of the webcast can be viewed later on the company's website at
https://www.olvigroup.fi/en/releases-and-publications/financial-releases/

More information:

Patrik Lundell, CEO, Olvi plc, tel. +358 290 00 1050
Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen, CFO & CIO, Olvi plc, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Communications, communications@olvi.fi

TABLES:
- Consolidated statement of comprehensive income, Table 1
- Consolidated balance sheet, Table 2
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity, Table 3
- Consolidated cash flow statement, Table 4
- Notes to the interim report bulletin, Table 5


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.olvigroup.fi

OLVI GROUP

TABLE 1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR 1,000

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

Gross sales

277,449

276,953

1,360,025

Excise taxes and other adjustments

-144,637

-146,569

-703,118

Net sales

132,812

130,384

656,907

Cost of sales

-78,491

-80,167

-390,476

Gross profit

54,321

50,217

266,431

Logistics, sales and marketing expenses

-30,701

-28,372

-136,998

Administrative expenses

-11,405

-11,200

-49,235

Other operating income

298

636

1,937

Other operating expenses

-72

-65

-749

Operating result

12,441

11,216

81,386

Financial income

869

391

2,237

Financial expenses

-360

-285

-1,637

Share of the profit of associated companies and joint ventures

0

0

52

Profit before tax

12,950

11,322

82,038

Income taxes

-3,198

-2,367

-19,613

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

9,752

8,955

62,425

Other items of comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassified as profit or loss:

Translation differences related to foreign subsidiaries

3,399

228

-1,363

Change in fair value, other investments

-93

0

0

Taxes related to items

18

0

0

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

3,324

228

-1,363

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

13,076

9,183

61,062

Distribution of the profit for the period:

- Owners of the parent company

9,576

8,834

61,669

- Non-controlling interest

176

121

756

Distribution of comprehensive income for the period:

- Owners of the parent company

12,776

9,054

60,356

- Non-controlling interest

300

129

706

Earnings per share calculated from profit attributable to owners of the parent company, EUR

- Undiluted

0.46

0.43

2.98

- Diluted

0.46

0.43

2.98

OLVI GROUP

TABLE 2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR 1,000

31 Mar 2025

31 Mar 2024

31 Dec 2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

9,121

10,233

9,313

Goodwill

22,204

22,204

22,204

Tangible assets

241,069

213,279

235,669

Holdings in associated companies and joint ventures

1,012

1,032

1,012

Other investments

949

785

893

Loans receivable and other long-term receivables

6,451

5,966

6,023

Deferred tax assets

4,374

3,846

4,429

Total non-current assets

285,180

257,345

279,543

Current assets

Inventories

97,612

83,156

76,247

Accounts receivable and other receivables

130,466

137,879

131,495

Income tax receivables

710

734

1,566

Cash and cash equivalents

34,675

17,596

50,751

Total current assets

263,463

239,365

260,059

TOTAL ASSETS

548,643

496,710

539,602

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

Share capital

20,759

20,759

20,759

Fair value reserve

220

295

295

Treasury shares

-642

-881

-658

Other reserves

1,092

1,092

1,092

Translation differences

-54,806

-56,548

-58,081

Retained earnings

370,734

308,343

360,820

337,357

273,060

324,227

Non-controlling interest

1,589

845

1,335

Total equity

338,946

273,905

325,562

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

19,716

4,714

6,755

Other liabilities

733

761

793

Deferred tax liabilities

13,841

13,712

13,973

Current liabilities

Financial liabilities

4,199

2,168

3,744

Accounts payable and other payables

169,355

200,746

187,116

Income tax liability

1,853

704

1,659

Total liabilities

209,697

222,805

214,040

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

548,643

496,710

539,602

OLVI GROUP

TABLE 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR 1,000

Share capital

Fair value reserve

Reserve for treasury shares

Other reserves

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Owners of the parent company

Non-con-trolling interest

Total

Equity 1 Jan 2025

20,759

295

-658

1,092

-58,081

360,820

324,227

1,335

325,562

Comprehensive income:

Profit for the period

9,576

9,576

176

9,752

Other items of comprehensive
income:

Translation
differences

3,275

3,275

124

3,399

Change in fair value, other investments

-93

-93

-93

Taxes related to items

18

18

18

Total other comprehensive income

-75

3,275

3,200

124

3,324

Total comprehensive income for the period

-75

3,275

9,576

12,776

300

13,076

Business transactions with shareholders:

Dividend payment

-46

-46

Share-based incentives, value of work
performed

338

338

338

Issue of treasury shares to personnel

16

4

20

20

Other changes

-4

-4

-4

Business transactions with shareholders, total

16

338

354

-46

308

Equity 31 Mar 2025

20,759

220

-642

1,092

-54,806

370,734

337,357

1,589

338,946

EUR 1,000

Share capital

Fair value reserve

Reserve for treasury shares

Other reserves

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Owners of the parent company

Non-con-trolling interest

Total

Equity 1 Jan 2024

20,759

295

-881

1,092

-56,768

324,120

288,617

721

289,338

Comprehensive income:

Profit for the period

8,834

8,834

121

8,955

Other items of comprehensive
income:

Translation
differences

220

220

8

228

Total other comprehensive income

220

220

8

228

Total comprehensive income for the period

220

8,834

9,054

129

9,183

Business transactions with shareholders:

Dividend payment

-24,826

-24,826

-5

-24,831

Share-based incentives, value of work
performed

215

215

215

Business transactions with shareholders, total

-24,611

-24,611

-5

-24,616

Equity 31 Mar 2024

20,759

295

-881

1,092

-56,548

308,343

273,060

845

273,905

OLVI GROUP

TABLE 4

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EUR 1,000

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

Profit for the period

9,752

8,955

62,425

Adjustments

9,290

8,864

44,009

Change in net working capital:

Change in accounts receivable and other receivables

-5,572

-12,593

-5,945

Change in inventories

-20,340

-8,793

-2,544

Change in accounts payable and other payables

-11,010

-3,081

4,484

Interest paid

-115

-104

-479

Interest received

559

303

1,707

Dividends received

0

1

6

Taxes paid

-2,291

-1,636

-17,608

Cash flow from operating activities (A)

-19,727

-8,084

86,055

Investments in tangible and intangible assets

-10,759

-5,098

-39,464

Capital gains on disposal of tangible and intangible assets

91

244

836

Expenditure on other investments

-56

0

0

Dividends received

0

0

72

Cash flow from investing activities (B)

-10,724

-4,854

-38,556

Loan withdrawals

15,544

821

17,306

Repayment of loans

-2,389

-1,748

-19,783

Dividends paid

-81

-52

-24,907

Cash flow from financing activities (C)

13,074

-979

-27,384

Increase (+) / decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)

-17,377

-13,917

20,115

Cash and cash equivalents 1 Jan

50,751

31,458

31,458

Impact of exchange rate changes

1,301

55

-822

Cash and cash equivalents 31 Mar / 31 Dec

34,675

17,596

50,751

Adjustments to cash flow from operating activities include depreciation and impairment:

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

Depreciation and impairment

6,584

6,442

25,818

OLVI GROUP TABLE 5

NOTES TO THE INTERIM REPORT BULLETIN

The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, applying the same accounting principles that were applied to the 2024 financial statements (31 December 2024).

The information in the interim report is presented in thousands (1,000) of euros. For presentation, individual figures and totals have been rounded up to full thousands, which causes rounding differences in the totals. Exchange rates obtained from the Central Bank of Belarus have been used as the exchange rate for the Belarusian rouble. The key ratios have been calculated by using accurate euro-denominated figures. The information published in the interim report has not been audited.

1 SEGMENT INFORMATION

SEGMENTS' NET SALES AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1-3/2025

EUR 1,000

Finland

Baltic Sea region

Belarus

Eliminations

Group

INCOME

External sales

49,684

50,710

32,418

132,812

Beverage sales

49,167

50,710

32,418

132,295

Equipment services

517

0

0

517

Internal sales

261

567

0

-828

0

Total net sales

49,945

51,277

32,418

-828

132,812

Total profit for the period

4,919

1,008

4,774

-949

9,752

SEGMENTS' NET SALES AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1-3/2024

EUR 1,000

Finland

Baltic Sea region

Belarus

Eliminations

Group

INCOME

External sales

50,576

52,648

27,160

130,384

Beverage sales

50,052

52,648

27,160

129,860

Equipment services

524

0

0

524

Internal sales

104

395

0

-499

0

Total net sales

50,680

53,043

27,160

-499

130,384

Total profit for the period

3,661

1,986

3,260

48

8,955

2 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Management's employee benefits

Board members' and the CEO's salaries and other short-term employee benefits

EUR 1,000

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

CEO

336

329

613

Chair of the Board

20

27

101

Other Board members

51

54

248

Total

407

410

962

3 SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

31 Mar 2025

%

Series A shares, number of shares

16,989,976

82.0

Series K shares, number of shares

3,732,256

18.0

Total

20,722,232

100.0

Total number of votes, Series A shares

16,989,976

18.5

Total number of votes, Series K shares

74,645,120

81.5

Total number of votes

91,635,096

100.0

Votes per Series A share

1

Votes per Series K share

20

The registered share capital totalled EUR 20,759 thousand on 31 March 2025.


In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc on 16 April 2025, a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share for 2024 (EUR 1.20 per share for 2023), totalling EUR 26.9 (24.8) million, will be paid on shares in Olvi plc. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment, EUR 0.65 per share, will be paid on 30 April 2025. The second instalment, EUR 0.65 per share, will be paid on 5 September 2025. Series K shares and Series A shares provide their holders with equal rights to dividends. The Articles of Association include a redemption clause concerning Series K shares.

4 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

During the review period, the Board of Directors of Olvi plc transferred to the CEO a total of 500 Olvi plc Series A shares held by the company through a directed share issue without payment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2023-2025.

The establishment of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan was announced by means of a stock exchange release on 16 October 2023. In the Performance-based Matching Share Plan, the CEO had an opportunity to earn 0.5 shares based on commitment and continuous shareholding and 0.5 shares based on achieving the earning criteria set by the Board of Directors of Olvi plc. Provided that the targets were met, the CEO had the opportunity to receive a maximum of 1,000 Olvi plc Series A shares for the matching period as a net reward.

The costs related to incentive plans totalled EUR 338.5 thousand in the review period. Olvi Group has no other share or option arrangements in place.

5 TREASURY SHARES

At the beginning of January 2025, Olvi plc held a total of 21,714 Series A shares in the company. Olvi plc transferred a total of 500 Olvi plc Series A shares to the CEO in accordance with the Performance-based Matching Share Plan. At the end of the review period, Olvi plc held a total of 21,214 of its own Series A shares as treasury shares. The total acquisition price of treasury shares was EUR 642.2 thousand. The treasury shares do not provide the company with voting rights. The Series A shares held by Olvi plc represent 0.10% of all shares in the company and 0.02% of all votes provided by the shares in the company. The treasury shares account for 0.12% of all Series A shares in the company and 0.12% of the votes provided by all Series A shares in the company.

6 NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

- Average

20,700,596

20,693,540

20,698,293

- At the end of the period

20,701,018

20,693,540

20,700,518

7 TRADING IN SERIES A SHARES ON THE NASDAQ HELSINKI

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

Trading in Olvi plc Series A shares, number of shares

599,750

578,680

1,623,387

Total value of trading, EUR 1,000

19,531

17,775

49,408

Proportion of the trading of the total number of Series A shares, %

3.5

3.4

9.6

Average share price, EUR

32.57

30.72

30.44

Closing price, EUR

33.70

30.80

29.20

Highest price, EUR

37.20

33.80

33.80

Lowest price, EUR

28.90

28.35

28.05

8 FOREIGN AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED HOLDINGS 31 Mar 2025

Book-entry shares

Number of votes

Shareholders

number

%

number

%

number

%

Finnish, total

16,879,450

81.45

87,792,314

95.81

23,657

99.66

Foreign, total

40,714

0.20

40,714

0.04

70

0.29

Nominee-registered (foreign), total

456,029

2.20

456,029

0.50

6

0.03

Nominee-registered (Finnish), total

3,346,039

16.15

3,346,039

3.65

5

0.02

Total

20,722,232

100.00

91,635,096

100.00

23,738

100.00

9 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS 31 Mar 2025

Series K

Series A

Total

%

Number of votes

%

1 Olvi Foundation

2,363,904

990,613

3,354,517

16.19

48,268,693

52.67

2 The estate of Heikki Hortling*

903,488

103,280

1,006,768

4.86

18,173,040

19.83

3 Timo Einari Hortling

212,888

49,152

262,040

1.26

4,306,912

4.70

4 Marit Hortling-Rinne

149,064

14,234

163,298

0.79

2,995,514

3.27

5 Nordea Bank Abp, nominee-registered

1,729,991

1,729,991

8.35

1,729,991

1.89

6 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab (publ), Helsinki branch, nominee-registered

1,513,757

1,513,757

7.30

1,513,757

1.65

7 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

828,075

828,075

4.00

828,075

0.90

8 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

692,348

692,348

3.34

692,348

0.76

9 Pia Johanna Hortling

23,388

28,894

52,282

0.25

496,654

0.54

10 Jens Einari Hortling

23,388

18,444

41,832

0.20

486,204

0.53

Other

56,136

11,021,188

11,077,324

53.46

12,143,908

13.26

Total

3,732,256

16,989,976

20,722,232

100.00

91,635,096

100.00

* The shareholding includes shares held by the shareholder and the entities they control.

Olvi did not receive any flagging notifications under chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act in January-March 2025.

10 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

EUR 1,000

1-3/2025

1-3/2024

1-12/2024

Opening balance

235,669

213,182

213,182

Additions

10,750

6,224

47,691

Deductions and transfers

612

-327

-1,710

Depreciation and impairment

-6,118

-5,788

-23,489

Exchange rate differences

156

-12

-5

Total

241,069

213,279

235,669


11 COMMITMENTS

EUR 1,000

31 Mar 2025

31 Mar 2024

31 Dec 2024

Pledged assets and commitments

For own commitments

1,938

2,464

3,170

Lease and rental liabilities:

Maturing in less than a year

990

1,344

998

Maturing within 1-5 years

587

2,023

482

Total lease and rental liabilities

1,577

3,367

1,480

Other liabilities

67

567

67


12 VALUATION OF THE BELARUSIAN BUSINESS SEGMENT

For the 2022 financial statements (31 December 2022), the management assessed the book value of the Belarusian business segment in a changed operating environment. An impairment of EUR 35.0 million was recognised based on the assessment. Based on the management's assessment and testing, the balance sheet valuation of the Belarusian business segment on 31 March 2025 is materially at the right level, and there is no need to change the impairment recognised. The Belarusian business segment's balance sheet value was EUR 57.6 million on 31 March 2025. No changes have been made to the valuation model, and assumptions from the previous year have been used in the model.

13 CALCULATION PRINCIPLES FOR KEY FIGURES


In its summary of key ratios (page 1), the Group presents key ratios directly derived from the consolidated income statement (net sales, operating result, profit for the period and their proportions of net sales, as well as earnings per share). (Earnings per share = Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company / Average number of shares during the period, adjusted for share issues).

In addition to its IFRS-based consolidated financial statements, Olvi plc presents Alternative Performance Measures that describe the financial performance of its business operations and provide a comparable overview of the company's profitability, solvency and liquidity.

The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) guidelines (effective since 3 July 2016) on Alternative Performance Measures and has determined such measures as follows:

The Group presents sales volume data in millions of litres as an Alternative Performance Measure that supports net sales. Sales volume is an important and widely used indicator in the industry that describes the scope of operations. To improve comparability between reporting periods, the Group also presents the adjusted operating result and the adjusted profit for the period as Alternative Performance Measures. The adjusted operating result is calculated by deducting significant items affecting comparability from net sales. The corresponding items have been deducted from the profit for the period when calculating the adjusted profit for the period.

Investments consist of increases in fixed assets, excluding increases under IFRS 16.

Earnings per share = Equity attributable to owners of the parent company / Number of shares at the end of the period, adjusted for share issues.


Equity ratio, % = 100 * (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest) / (Balance sheet total).

Gearing, % = 100 * (Interest-bearing liabilities - cash in hand and at bank) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest).

Return on capital employed, % (ROCE) = 100 * (12-month rolling operating result) / (Equity attributable to owners of the parent company + non-controlling interest + interest-bearing liabilities).


