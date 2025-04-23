This partnership follows the opening of Hexnode's UK quarters on the 29th floor of London's architectural masterpiece, the Gherkin skyscraper

Hexnode, the flagship Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., has announced a partnership with Kite, a leading UK-based value-added distributor specialising in cybersecurity and networking technologies. Through this collaboration, Kite will serve as Hexnode's sole distributor for UEM solutions in the United Kingdom, leveraging its strong channel ecosystem to deliver advanced endpoint management solutions to businesses across the region.

Increasingly frequent cybersecurity threats, evolving regulatory mandates, and the widespread adoption of hybrid work models have made enterprise mobility and endpoint management a critical focus for UK businesses. As a result, the United Kingdom's Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market is expanding at a CAGR of 21.9%, projected to reach $3.374 billion by 2030. Recognising this demand, Hexnode and Kite Distribution will equip UK enterprises with advanced endpoint management solutions, helping them bolster security, maintain compliance, and seamlessly adapt to the evolving digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the collaboration, Stuart Nairne-Clark, Business Development Director at Kite said, "Here at Kite, we continuously review our product portfolio and the market to ensure we are offering the right solutions to our partners and their customers. Hexnode is a perfect addition for us, in the UEM space. We were impressed by the platform following internal evaluation and the feedback from several of our trusted partners. The channel proposition, offering both traditional resale and an MSP model, coupled with significant investments into the local UKI team, makes Hexnode the ideal vendor partner."

Hexnode's UEM solution provides organisations with a unified console to manage and secure endpoints across multiple operating systems. With features such as Patch Management, Application Management, Remote Monitoring, and AI-driven Automation, Hexnode helps businesses streamline IT operations while maintaining a strong security posture. Apart from traditional endpoint management services, the platform also offers specialised solutions such as Kiosk Management, BYOD Management and Rugged Device Management enabling enterprises to optimise productivity and implement robust security strategies tailored to modern business environments.

As part of its global expansion, Hexnode recently added its UK based physical foothold at the iconic Gherkin. The office reinforces Hexnode's commitment to providing localised support, fostering stronger collaborations with UK businesses, and addressing region-specific IT challenges with agility.

"Throughout the exploration stages for a Distribution Partner for the UK region, Kite was quickly identified as the right choice for both businesses. With no competing technologies and plenty of complementary ones in their offering, Kite will help take our brand and our message to the UK market at scale, with care and expertise as we nicely fulfil the UEM solution for their portfolio," stated Dan Pratt, Channel Manager at Hexnode. "We feel that they embody the roles of 'Trusted Advisor Trusted Disruptor' perfectly, bringing both established and new vendors into the forefront and we are extremely excited to see what this partnership can grow into."

Adding to it,Blake Neate, UK Sales Director at Hexnode,expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Finding the right distribution partner was paramount in signalling Hexnode's Channel focus and Kite was the perfect fit to enable this and complement our approach. This partnership allows Hexnode to utilise the value Kite brings in the process and will ensure Hexnode's name is recognised in conjunction with the maturity of the platform. With Kite, we can't wait to get our teeth into the proactive partner engagement that is already taking shape."

By leveraging Kite Distribution's extensive customer network and Hexnode's scalable UEM technology, this partnership aims to redefine endpoint security and management for enterprises across the UK.

About Kite Distribution

Kite Distribution is a UK Ireland focused Independent IT cybersecurity distributor, leading the charge in next-gen cybersecurity solutions. We help innovative global cybersecurity technology vendors and specialist partners scale their business in the UK Ireland market with specialist marketing and sales services. Kite Distribution strives to understand the DNA and objectives of our vendors and partners and support their go to market strategies as our own.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognising the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Fire OS, vision OS and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.

