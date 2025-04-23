New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - On April 13, 2025, Chinese heritage brand DR PLANT officially announced its partnership as an authorized brand of Expo 2025, unveiling the world's first Expo-themed concept store in Chengdu. The launch ceremony was attended by brand founder and chairman Xie Yong, researcher Hu Jiangmiao from the Kunming Institute of Botany (KIB) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, brand ambassador Huang Youming, and representatives from various sectors.

DR PLANT integrates ancient wisdom on Dendrobium with modern biotechnology, collaborating with KIB to infuse Dendrobium oligosaccharides with cultural and scientific value. This "tech-empowered tradition" aligns with Expo 2025's theme of "Building Future Societies, Imagining Tomorrow's Life" and DR PLANT's philosophy of "respecting nature, embracing science, and giving back to society."

Xie Yong highlighted that Expo 2025 recognized DR PLANT's unique Chinese ingredient, Dendrobium oligosaccharides-a decade-long KIB innovation that stimulates skin cells to self-generate collagen. This breakthrough not only shattered foreign technical barriers but also showcased the R&D strength and market value of "Chinese ingredients" to the world.

At the event, KIB researcher Hu Jiangmiao elaborated on the mechanism: "Dendrobium oligosaccharides deliver precise cellular signals, activating autonomous synthesis of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, offering novel solutions for skin firmness. Unlike collagen's macromolecular limitations, Dr. Plant's oligosaccharides penetrate skin barriers effectively."

The brand sources "Kunzhi No.1" Dendrobium, a KIB-bred variety with 15% higher polysaccharide content than pharmacopeia standards.

The "Key Technology Research and Industrial Application of Dendrobium Active Extracts" project, centered on these oligosaccharides, won the First Prize of National Commercial Science and Technology Progress Award. Market applications were verified by Euromonitor, certifying DR PLANT as the "global No.1 in Dendrobium skincare retail sales."

With over 5,000 single-brand stores across key Asian markets like Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia, DR PLANT's globalization strategy is accelerating. Xie Yong revealed plans to deepen presence in emerging markets such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

The synergy between research institutions and enterprises not only accelerates tech commercialization but also drives biodiversity conservation. Since partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2021, DR PLANT has advanced the "Biodiversity - Alpine Plant Protection Initiative," restoring mountain ecosystems in Yunnan and benefiting over 10,000 locals.

Through Expo 2025, DR PLANT showcases the scientific prowess and charm of "Chinese ingredients," leading domestic cosmetics from tech followers to innovators. This historic leap injects Chinese ingenuity into the global beauty industry, inviting the world to fall in love with Chinese cosmetics.

