Tsingke Biotech: Tsingke Gene Leads a Delivery Revolution with "Calendar Day Delivery"

BEIJING, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2025, Tsingke pioneered the industry's first full-range "Calendar Day Delivery" model, redefining standards for gene synthesis services through a comprehensive suite of offerings such as TsynthGene Synthesis, PCR Cloning & Subcloning, Site-directed Mutagenesis, Plasmid Preparation, and more, tailored to diverse research needs.

As the first gene synthesis company to publicly commit to "calendar day fulfillment," this service model ensures that delivery time is calculated based on calendar days, uninterrupted by weekends or holidays. This breakthrough eliminates the long-standing bottleneck of holiday delays, shortening the overall delivery cycle by 1 to 13 days, with the fastest delivery in just 3 days, setting a new industry benchmark.

Five Core Technological Pillars Behind Calendar Day Delivery

1. Fully Self-Controlled Industrial Chain: Complete independence in synthesis materials, equipment, and processes.

2. Reduced Primer Synthesis Mutation Rate: Minimizing rework by improving initial synthesis accuracy.

3. Enhanced Gene Assembly Efficiency: Increased capability for multi-fragment synthesis.

4. Upgraded Detection Technology: Dual assurance with Sanger sequencing and NGS.

5. Smart Production System: MES system management with meticulous control at every step.

According to Tsingke Gene Synthesis Director, "Calendar Day Delivery is not just about changing the numbers in turnaround time, it's a redefinition of our R&D and production efficiency. Through a fully self-sufficient industrial chain in gene synthesis, we are helping scientists worldwide dedicate more time to innovation itself."

Gene Factory Builds an Efficient Delivery System

Tsingke Gene Factory adopts a smart, factory-based approach, integrating synthesis materials, equipment, and processes to construct intelligent synthesis pipelines. Empowered by a digital management system, the factory provides a comprehensive range of products and services-centered on gene synthesis-including oligo synthesis/modification, gene detection, chemical reagents, biological reagents, laboratory instruments, protein&antibody, gene regulation, and more. This creates robust delivery capabilities and synergistic product advantages.

Summary and Outlook

In today's increasingly complex global supply chain environment, Tsingke's "Calendar Day Delivery" not only represents an upgrade in service models but also highlights the power of independent innovation in China's biotechnology sector. As the "Tsingke Gene Factory" model continues to deepen, Tsingke will further optimize its industrial chain integration to ensure both speed and quality in delivery, accelerate the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, and provide more efficient and reliable support for scientists around the world.

For more information on Tsingke, please visit https://www.tsingke.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsingke/.

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.

market@tsingke.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668734/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668735/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingke-gene-leads-a-delivery-revolution-with-calendar-day-delivery-302435705.html