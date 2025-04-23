Anzeige
Announcing the 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Windsor region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS

Absolute Comfort Control Services
AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.absolutecomfortcs.com

Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
SCHOOL - CAREER AND BUSINESS
www.andersoncollege.com

Bath Fitter
BATHROOM REMODELLING
www.bathfitter.com

Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd
GLASS AND MIRROR SALES & SERVICE
www.bayviewglass.com

Commissionaires Windsor
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.commissionaires.ca

Downtown Windsor Pharmacy
INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE
www.ccaward.com/award-winners/windsor-greater-region/best-independent-pharmacy-drugstore/downtown-windsor-pharmacy

Element Windows And Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.ewdwindows.ca

HAULS FULL-SERVICE Moving & Storage
MOVING COMPANIES
hauls-canada.square.site

Home 2 Home Properties
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.h2hpm.com

La Vida Salon And Spa
DAY SPA
www.lavidasalonandspa.com

Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge
RESTAURANT - ITALIAN
www.mezzo.ca

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/windsor-ouellette

Rainforest Escape Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/windsor-greater-region/best-landscape-contractors-2/rainforest-escape-landscaping/

Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd
PAVING CONTRACTOR
www.riversidepaving.ca

SafestWork Consulting Inc
HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING
www.safestwork.com

SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT
sj-environmental-consultants.square.site

Smokies BBQ
RESTAURANTS - BBQ
www.smokiesbbq.ca

The Breakfast Guyz
RESTAURANTS - BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
www.thebreakfastguyz.ca

The Spider Guys
PEST CONTROL
www.thespiderguys.com

Windsor Tent & Awning
CANOPIES AND AWNINGS
www.windsortentawning.com

Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc
JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.Windsor-EssexJanitorial.com

Learn more about 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



