Announcing the 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Windsor region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS

Absolute Comfort Control Services

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.absolutecomfortcs.com Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

SCHOOL - CAREER AND BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com Bath Fitter

BATHROOM REMODELLING

www.bathfitter.com Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd

GLASS AND MIRROR SALES & SERVICE

www.bayviewglass.com Commissionaires Windsor

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.commissionaires.ca Downtown Windsor Pharmacy

INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE

www.ccaward.com/award-winners/windsor-greater-region/best-independent-pharmacy-drugstore/downtown-windsor-pharmacy Element Windows And Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.ewdwindows.ca HAULS FULL-SERVICE Moving & Storage

MOVING COMPANIES

hauls-canada.square.site Home 2 Home Properties

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.h2hpm.com La Vida Salon And Spa

DAY SPA

www.lavidasalonandspa.com Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge

RESTAURANT - ITALIAN

www.mezzo.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/windsor-ouellette Rainforest Escape Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/windsor-greater-region/best-landscape-contractors-2/rainforest-escape-landscaping/ Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd

PAVING CONTRACTOR

www.riversidepaving.ca SafestWork Consulting Inc

HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING

www.safestwork.com SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT

sj-environmental-consultants.square.site Smokies BBQ

RESTAURANTS - BBQ

www.smokiesbbq.ca The Breakfast Guyz

RESTAURANTS - BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

www.thebreakfastguyz.ca The Spider Guys

PEST CONTROL

www.thespiderguys.com Windsor Tent & Awning

CANOPIES AND AWNINGS

www.windsortentawning.com Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc

JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.Windsor-EssexJanitorial.com

Learn more about 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE .

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire