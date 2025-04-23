Announcing the 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Windsor region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WINDSOR AWARD RECIPIENTS
Absolute Comfort Control Services
Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
Bath Fitter
Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd
Commissionaires Windsor
Downtown Windsor Pharmacy
Element Windows And Doors
HAULS FULL-SERVICE Moving & Storage
Home 2 Home Properties
La Vida Salon And Spa
Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge
MNP Ltd.
Rainforest Escape Landscaping
Riverside Paving & Trucking Ltd
SafestWork Consulting Inc
SJ Environmental Consultants (Windsor) Inc
Smokies BBQ
The Breakfast Guyz
The Spider Guys
Windsor Tent & Awning
Windsor-Essex Janitorial Inc
Learn more about 2025 Windsor Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
---------
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
