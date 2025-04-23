Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce it has signed as of April 22nd, 2025, a real estate location for its first Quebec franchisee within the vicinity of Montreal's West Island. Specifically at Galerie des Sources located at 3237 des Sources Blvd., Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec. Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/249463_0465754f9477eaa5_001full.jpg

"The news today was over 1 year in the making, so it is really great to see that work pay off. I spent my early days growing up in the Province of Quebec, so this is a very special day for me as we expand our 1st of many brands into the province of Quebec. I was even able to spend time in Quebec during my time at MTY Food Group, so I know how much the people of Quebec appreciate their breakfast and brunch," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Which is why today is such a significant milestone for Happy Belly as we sign our first franchised real-estate location in Quebec, expanding our national franchising program to four (4) operational provinces across Canada. We are incredibly proud of our Yolks partners on both the operational and area development ("AD") side."

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/249463_0465754f9477eaa5_002full.jpg

"Establishing our presence in Quebec affirms that our accelerated franchising program and business model are well-suited for our emerging brands, as demonstrated by our organic growth across the portfolio. With franchise agreements now in place in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, and 51-units contractually committed with area developers for Yolks, we show no signs of slowing down."

"As the breakfast category remains one of the hottest and fastest-growing sectors in the restaurant industry, we are maintaining our momentum and aggressive approach. Our asset-light strategy continues to attract significant interest and inquiries from potential franchisees. As progress unfolds, we look forward to sharing details about our initial real estate locations. Our overarching strategy has consistently focused on developing and growing emerging brands within the food sector. With the continued rollout of our franchising initiative, we anticipate these new locations will significantly contribute to the company's revenue and profitability."

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/249463_0465754f9477eaa5_003full.jpg

"Today's announcement marks another executed step forward in our expansion strategy for Yolks as we continue to incorporate our breakfast brand into our accelerated franchising. We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. Happy Belly has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are working to expand this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."

We are just getting started.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.

Happy Belly 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/249463_0465754f9477eaa5_004full.jpg

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249463

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.