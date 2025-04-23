TrustPoint to Partner with Hexagon NovAtel and Hexagon US Federal to Deliver and Demonstrate First-of-its-Kind C-band GNSS Receivers for US Naval Air Systems Command

TrustPoint, a leader in advanced Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technologies, has been awarded a $1.2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract from the United States Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). This landmark contract will fund the first-ever delivery and initial demonstration of TrustPoint's C-band GNSS service-enabled receivers to the U.S. government, in partnership with Hexagon NovAtel and Hexagon US Federal, both part of Hexagon, a global leader in GNSS technologies and services.

TrustPoint joins forces with Hexagon US Federal and NovAtel to execute this groundbreaking project. Together, they bring decades of experience in military-grade GNSS equipment and services. The partnership merges TrustPoint's pioneering C-band services with NovAtel's cutting-edge GNSS receiver technology, marking a pivotal step forward in the development of resilient PNT solutions for military applications.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with TrustPoint on this transformative project," stated Sandy Kennedy, vice president of innovation at Hexagon's Autonomy Positioning division. "By integrating TrustPoint's C-band GNSS services into our advanced anti-jam receivers, we can deliver unprecedented PNT resilience."

TrustPoint's leadership further emphasized the strategic importance of this milestone. "This Phase II award highlights the importance of frequency-diverse, resilient PNT solutions for today's military operations," said Chris DeMay, TrustPoint's Founder and COO. "Our C-band APNT service offers GPS-independent capabilities that ensure mission continuity in contested environments. We're honored to partner with the U.S. Navy to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the resiliency of DON platforms."

The award underscores the growing importance of frequency and orbital diversity in the future of navigation and timing. With Hexagon as a key partner, TrustPoint is well-positioned to address the DoD's evolving challenges, ensuring PNT reliability under increasingly complex operational conditions.

About TrustPoint

TrustPoint is developing a revolutionary commercial GPS service, leveraging their next-gen C-band LEO satellite constellation. The TrustPoint system has been developed from the ground up to achieve the high performance, security, and availability required for autonomous navigation, critical infrastructure, and national security. Learn more at www.trustpointgps.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

NovAtel, part of Hexagon, is a global technology leader, pioneering end-to-end solutions for assured positioning for land, sea, and air. NovAtel designs, manufactures and sells high-precision positioning technology developed for efficient and rapid integration. Its solutions are empowering intelligent positioning ecosystems in vital industries that depend on the ability to tackle the most complex challenges in the most demanding environments. Learn more at novatel.com.

Hexagon US Federal is a FOCI-mitigated and security cleared, independent subsidiary of Hexagon exclusively focused on bringing the broad range of Hexagon technologies to the US Federal government. With a diverse portfolio of personnel, facilities, and laboratories, Hexagon US Federal develops mission-specific solutions to our Nation's most critical missions. Learn more at www.hexagonusfederal.com.

About NAVAIR

NAVAIR provides full life-cycle support for naval aviation aircraft, weapons, and systems operated by sailors and marines. This support includes research, design, development, and systems engineering, as well as acquisition, testing, and evaluation of military aircraft and airborne weapon systems.

