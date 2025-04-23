DJ Issue of Equity

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Issue of Equity 23-Apr-2025 / 10:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 April 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Issue of Equity M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 23 April 2025, it issued 2,000,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") under its block listing for cash at a price of 95.41 pence per Ordinary Share to meet ongoing demand for the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The new Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 165,993,740, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 165,993,740. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0204 617 1040 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

