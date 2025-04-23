Adaptavate secures £2.7 million in a pre-Series A round to accelerate global scale-up of low-carbon construction technology

Significant investments from Asia-based Undivided Ventures and European VC arm Skreenhouse Ventures by SigmaRoc, alongside continued support from existing investors.

BRISTOL, England, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavate, a global pioneer in developing and industrialising low-carbon and carbon-negative construction materials, has successfully raised £2.7 million in a pre-Series A funding round. Asia-based investor Undivided Ventures and European VC arm Skreenhouse Ventures by SigmaRoc have made significant investments, with participation from other industry players as well as some of the company's existing investors.

As part of this round, Adaptavate has also entered a strategic partnership with SigmaRoc to create a robust and resilient supply chain for calcium carbonate-based wallboards and explore the production and distribution of Adaptavate's products across Europe as part of 'Project Crystal'.

The new funding will be used on 'Project Crystal'-Adaptavate's upcoming industrial demonstrator facility to accelerate the scale-up and global adoption of Adaptavate's low-carbon technology and flagship product, Breathaboard. Adaptavate's proprietary technology has the potential to transform the global construction industry, promoting circular and healthier building materials while reducing carbon emissions by up to 4kg per m² with its sustainable plasterboard alternative.

Tom Robinson, CEO and founder of Adaptavate, said: 'This latest funding round marks another major step towards our vision of making planet-positive construction products an industrial and international reality. With Undivided Ventures' expertise and insights into the fast-growing South Asian market, alongside SigmaRoc's deep industrial knowledge and leading decarbonisation strategy, we are well-positioned to accelerate our impact. We are also deeply grateful for the continued support of our existing investors, who have stood by us through key milestones on this journey. Project Crystal will demonstrate how the construction sector can transition from a major source of emissions to a net carbon sink, capturing and repurposing carbon to support global climate goals.'

Takuya Sato, Undivided Ventures, Japan Lead, said: "We are thrilled to support Adaptavate in their mission to revolutionise the construction industry with sustainable materials. Adaptavate's innovative technology not only addresses critical environmental challenges but also holds significant potential for widespread adoption in Asia. We believe that Adaptavate will now be able to accelerate the development and deployment of Breathaboard, paving the way for healthier, more sustainable construction practices globally."

Fons Vermorken, Group ExCo Member - Innovate, SigmaRoc, said: "Our investment in Adaptavate reflects our commitment to decarbonisation and driving scalable and sustainable innovation across the construction value chain. Project Crystal is set to scale Adaptavate's breakthrough low-carbon technology. By forming a strong industry consortium, along with Adaptavate we aim to accelerate the deployment and market adoption of their products across Europe."

Adaptavate's Breathaboard meets international wallboard standards and is being trialled on major UK commercial sites with partners like British Land, Royal London Asset Management Property and Overbury. In recent years, the company has secured nearly £9 million through investment and public grants. With Project Crystal underway, Adaptavate's vision of planet-positive construction is closer than ever.

For more information, visit www.adaptavate.com

Media contact: cassandra@adaptavate.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671082/Adaptavate.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671081/Adaptavate_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adaptavate-secures-2-7-million-in-a-pre-series-a-round-to-accelerate-global-scale-up-of-low-carbon-construction-technology-302435751.html