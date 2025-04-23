Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from three diamond drill holes SDDSC149, SDDSC149W1 and SDDSC158 at the Apollo prospect, at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria (Figure 4).
Five Key Points
- Significant Widths and High-Grade Extensions at Apollo: Latest drilling results from the Apollo historic mine area at Sunday Creek project show extension and continuity of high-grade gold-antimony mineralization at depth, with drill hole SDDSC158 returning
- 100.5 m @ 3.1 g/t gold (no lower cut) from 820.8 m including:
- 28.6 m @ 10.3 g/t gold with intersections as high as 1.4 m @ 142.2 g/t gold.
- Apollo Improving at Depth: The Apollo prospect demonstrates significant grade improvement at depth, mirroring patterns observed at the adjacent Rising Sun area - a characteristic of epizonal gold-antimony deposits where mineralization quality often increases with depth.
- Strategic Depth Extensions: The three reported holes (SDDSC149, SDDSC149W1 and SDDSC158) intercepted mineralization 80 m to 120 m below known mineralization.
- Sunday Creek's High-Grade Profile Expands: Two additional +100 gram-metre AuEq intercepts bring the project's total to 63, further demonstrating robust grade distribution at depth.
- Continued Exploration: Twenty additional holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with seven more actively being drilled, continuing the systematic expansion of the project's mineralized footprint.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These latest results show extension and continuity along with continued exceptional high-grades at Sunday Creek. The Apollo historic mine area demonstrates significant grade improvement at depth, mirroring patterns observed at the adjacent Rising Sun area - a characteristic of epizonal gold-antimony deposits where grades often increase with depth.
"The scale of our mineralized system is demonstrated, with drill hole SDDSC158 traversing a cumulative mineralized corridor of 240 m downhole. Within this corridor, we've intercepted a substantial zone of 100.5 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq from 820.8 m, and inside that, higher-grade sections including the exceptional 28.6 m @ 10.3 g/t gold which itself contains an impressive 1.4 m @ 142.2 g/t gold. The wide, high-grade intercepts provide insights into potential mining approaches, possibly combining narrower higher-grade mining potential with selective bulk mining methods in areas where high-grade mineralized corridors combine into wider zones.
"With twenty additional holes being processed and seven actively being drilled, we're systematically expanding Sunday Creek's mineralized footprint and reinforcing its status as a globally significant gold-antimony discovery in Victoria."
FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS
Key Take Aways
SDDSC158 was drilled to extend five, and infill two high-grade mineralized domains from Apollo East and Apollo Deeps. The drill hole traversed a cumulative prospective corridor (downhole length of altered sediment, dyke, breccia) of 240 m downhole. All targets were achieved and intercepted successfully where expected (Figures 1 and 2). Notably, the hole returned:
100.5 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 820.8 m (no lower cut), including:
28.6 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (10.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb)* (estimated true width ("ETW") 17 m) from 844.93 m, including two intervals that exceeded 100 gram-metres AuEq:
1.4 m @ 142.8 g/t AuEq (142.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 865.7 m, including:
0.2 m @ 825.9 g/t AuEq (823.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 865.7 m
9.7 m @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (9.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 844.9 m, including:
0.8 m @ 24.5 g/t AuEq (22.9 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 846.5 m
3.1 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (21.7 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 849.8 m
SDDSC149W1 returned one interval > 50 gram-metres AuEq
1.2 m @ 47.7 g/t AuEq (47.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 956.7 m
Apollo Improving at Depth: The Apollo prospect demonstrates significant grade improvement at depth, mirroring patterns observed at the adjacent Rising Sun area - a characteristic of epizonal gold-antimony deposits where mineralization quality often increases with depth.
Large Down Dip Extension: Mineralization in the drill holes reported here was intercepted at 400 m to 700 m vertically below the surface and 600 m below the base of the historic Apollo Mine. The three holes, some of the deepest east-west holes at Apollo, represent an 80 m to 120 m down dip extension of six high-grade mineralized domains.
Sunday Creek's High-Grade Profile Expands: Two additional +100 gram-metre AuEq intercepts bring the project's total to 63, further establishing Sunday Creek as a globally significant gold-antimony discovery.
Project Scale Growing: Cumulatively, 167 drill holes for 77,426.9 m have been reported at Sunday Creek since late 2020, with the project now containing 63 intersections >100 g/t AuEq x m and 70 intersections >50-100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts.
Drill hole Discussion
Mineralization in the drill holes reported here was intercepted from 400 m to 700 m vertically below the surface and 600 m below the base of the historic Apollo Mine. The three holes are some of the deepest east-west holes at Apollo and represent an 80 m to 120 m down dip extension of six high-grade mineralized domains. Two intervals from SDDSC158 exceed 100 gram-metres AuEq and one interval from SDDSC149W1 >50 gram-metres AuEq.
SDDSC158 was drilled to extend five, and infill two high-grade mineralized domains from Apollo East and Apollo Deeps. The drill hole traversed a cumulative prospective corridor (downhole length of altered sediment, dyke, breccia) of 240 m which included broader zones of mineralization including 100.5 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 820.8 m (no lower cut). Critically all high grade veins sets were intercepted successfully where expected.
Highlights from SDDSC158 included:
- 1.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 567.3 m
- 4.3 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 574.0 m
- 0.7 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 585.0 m
- 2.4 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 592.8 m
- 2.5 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 604.9 m
- 2.3 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 614.8 m
- 1.4 m @ 14.3 g/t AuEq (13.1 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 620.9 m, including:
- 0.4 m @ 45.1 g/t AuEq (43.2 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 621.7 m
- 0.5 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 832.1 m
- 0.2 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq (10.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 836.6 m
- 28.6 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (10.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb)* (ETW 17 m) from 844.9 m (3m @ 0.5 g/t Au lower cut), including:
- 9.7 m @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (9.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 844.9 m, including:
- 0.8 m @ 24.5 g/t AuEq (22.9 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 846.5 m
- 3.1 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (21.7 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 849.8 m
- 4.3 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 858.5 m
- 1.4 m @ 142.8 g/t AuEq (142.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 865.7 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 825.9 g/t AuEq (823.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 865.7 m
- 2.5 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 884.9 m
- 0.3 m @ 28.3 g/t AuEq (28.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 912.3 m
Drill holes SDDSC149 and SDDSC149W1 extended two mineralized domains in the down-dip direction by 95 m to 105 m. The daughter hole (SDDSC149W1) was wedged at 593 m with the intention of testing strike length of mineralized zones within Apollo Deeps, while utilizing the existing parent hole to save cost and time. SDDSC149W1 successfully tested the strike extent of three mineralized domains at depth and achieved a downhole separation of between 14 m to 23 m from the parent hole in the mineralized area of interest.
Highlights from SDDSC149W1 include:
- 2.3 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 599.2 m
- 2.6 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 611.2 m
- 1.3 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 788.6 m
- 1.5 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 844.9 m
- 1.0 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 860.6 m
- 0.8 m @ 9.4 g/t AuEq (9.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 898.2 m
- 1.2 m @ 47.7 g/t AuEq (47.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 956.7 m
Highlights from SDDSC149 include:
- 0.5 m @ 14.5 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 592.9 m
- 2.0 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 599.2 m, including:
- 0.8 m @ 14.4 g/t AuEq (14.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 599.2 m
- 0.1 m @ 200.7 g/t AuEq (140.0 g/t Au, 25.4% Sb) from 631.0 m
- 0.2 m @ 53.9 g/t AuEq (53.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 643.2 m
- 2.0 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 839.3 m
- 3.7 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 845.9 m, including:
- 0.4 m @ 39.3 g/t AuEq (39.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 848.2 m
- 0.5 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (6.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 945.6 m
At Sunday Creek, gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.8 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
The SDDSC158 drill results reveal significant mineralized widths that provide insights into potential mining approaches at Sunday Creek. Historically, miners primarily employed narrow stoping along northwest-trending veins while also utilizing stopes up to 20 m wide where multiple high-grade veins clustered with interconnecting lower-grade material.
Today's drilling confirms this geological pattern continues at depth. SDDSC158's notable 28.6 m @ 10.3 g/t gold intercept demonstrates how several high-grade zones exist within a broader mineralized envelope. This creates an opportunity for complementary mining approaches - maintaining focus on the high-grade narrow vein sets while potentially incorporating selective bulk mining methods in areas where mineralized corridors are sufficiently wide and grade-consistent.
This dual approach could provide additional flexibility in mine planning, potentially improving overall project economics by optimizing extraction methods based on the specific characteristics of each mineralized zone while still prioritizing the high-grade narrow vein mining that may form the backbone of any future operation.
Pending Results and Update
The drilling program continues to advance with twenty holes (SDDSC152, 154-157, 159-169, 155A, 157A, 160W1, 163A) currently being processed and analysed. Seven additional holes (SDDSC160W2, 168W1, 169A, 170, 171, 172, SDDGT001) are actively being drilled.
The drilling strategy employs a systematic approach to intersect both the dyke host structure ("ladder rails") and associated mineralized vein sets ("ladder rungs") at optimal angles, continuing to expand the project's mineralized footprint while improving geological understanding of the system.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Cumulatively, 167 drill holes for 77,426.9 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. 14 drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty-three (63) >100 g/t AuEq x m and seventy (70) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations. Initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m have been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 74 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Michael Hudson, President % CEO, can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 50-70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified (3 m @ 0.5 g/t AuEq).
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 3) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.
In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it would place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affects the supply of the metal and pushes up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony Exempt from Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated notes that antimony ores and concentrates (HTSUS code 26171000) are exempt from the April 2, 2025 US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs. The exemption covers antimony ores and concentrates as well as unwrought antimony, antimony powders, antimony waste and scrap, and articles of antimony (HTSUS codes 81101000, 81102000, and 81109000).
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV: SXGC and ASX: SX2
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 63 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 77 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.
- Ends -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC149, SDDSC149W1 and SDDSC158 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/249475_388833fa6409bb9c_004full.jpg
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC149, SDDSC149W1 and SDDSC158 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/249475_388833fa6409bb9c_005full.jpg
Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/249475_388833fa6409bb9c_006full.jpg
Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/249475_388833fa6409bb9c_007full.jpg
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
|Hole-ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94_Z55
|North GDA94_Z55
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Plunge
|SDDSC149
|970.8
|Apollo
|331594
|5867955
|344
|266
|-47
|SDDSC149W1
|1041.1
|Apollo
|331594
|5867955
|344
|266
|-47
|SDDSC152
|1102.7
|Rising Sun
|330816
|5867599
|296
|328
|-65
|SDDSC154
|392.9
|Christina
|330075
|5867612
|274
|60
|-26.5
|SDDSC155
|31
|Rising Sun
|330339
|5867860
|277
|72.7
|-63.5
|SDDSC155A
|896.4
|Rising Sun
|330339
|5867860
|277
|72.7
|-63.5
|SDDSC156
|755.6
|Christina
|330075
|5867612
|274
|59.5
|-45.3
|SDDSC157
|1115.7
|Golden Dyke
|330318
|5867847
|301
|276.6
|-58.4
|SDDSC157A
|219.9
|Golden Dyke
|330318
|5867847
|301
|276.2
|-60
|SDDSC158
|992.5
|Apollo
|331616
|5867952
|347
|265.5
|-45
|SDDSC159
|145.2
|Gladys
|330871
|5867758
|308
|60.5
|-28.9
|SDDSC160
|725.1
|Christina
|330753
|5867733
|307
|272.5
|-37.8
|SDDSC161
|926
|Golden Dyke
|330951
|5868007
|314
|257
|-49.4
|SDDSC162
|1049.5
|Rising Sun
|330339
|5867864
|277
|75.4
|-59.6
|SDDSC163
|200.4
|Apollo
|331615.5
|5867952
|347
|267.2
|-48.5
|SDDSC163A
|1058.1
|Apollo
|331615.5
|5867952
|347
|269
|-47.5
|SDDSC164
|336.7
|Gladys
|330871
|5867758
|308
|78.2
|-40
|SDDSC160W1
|784.2
|Christina
|330753
|5867731
|307
|272.5
|-37.8
|SDDSC160W2
|In progress plan 1075 m
|Christina
|330753
|5867731
|307
|272.5
|-37.8
|SDDSC165
|101.4
|Christina
|330217
|5867666
|269
|350
|-40
|SDDSC166
|619.9
|Christina
|330218
|5867666
|269
|263.1
|-31.5
|SDDSC167
|404.8
|Christina
|331833
|5868090
|348
|218.2
|-37.2
|SDDSC168
|712.2
|Golden Dyke
|330946
|5868008
|313.7
|255.3
|-46.5
|SDDSC168W1
|In progress plan 850 m
|Golden Dyke
|330946
|5868008
|313.7
|255.3
|-46.5
|SDDSC169
|68.6
|Rising Sun
|330338.7
|5867860
|276
|77.4
|-54.5
|SDDSC169A
|In progress plan 900 m
|Rising Sun
|330338.7
|5867860
|276
|77.4
|-54
|SDDSC170
|In progress plan 1110 m
|Apollo
|331615.5
|5867951.7
|346.8
|268.3
|-49.8
|SDDSC171
|In progress plan 670 m
|Golden Dyke
|330772.5
|5867893.8
|295.4
|258.1
|-46.3
|SDDSC172
|In progress plan 650 m
|Christina
|330218
|5867666
|269.3
|266.4
|-44.3
|SDDGT001
|In progress plan 140 m
|Geotech
|331011.2
|5867564
|300.3
|81
|-25
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC149, SDDSC149W1 and SDDSC158 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
|Hole-ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Sb
(%)
|AuEq
(g/t)
|SDDSC149
|592.9
|593.4
|0.5
|13.3
|0.5
|14.5
|SDDSC149
|599.2
|601.2
|2.0
|5.7
|0.5
|7.0
|Including
|599.2
|600.0
|0.8
|14.3
|0.1
|14.4
|SDDSC149
|631.0
|631.1
|0.1
|140.0
|25.4
|200.7
|SDDSC149
|643.2
|643.4
|0.2
|53.9
|0.0
|53.9
|SDDSC149
|839.3
|841.3
|2.0
|0.9
|0.0
|1.1
|SDDSC149
|845.9
|849.6
|3.7
|5.1
|0.1
|5.4
|Including
|848.2
|848.6
|0.4
|39.3
|0.0
|39.3
|SDDSC149
|945.6
|946.1
|0.5
|6.4
|0.0
|6.4
|SDDSC149W1
|599.2
|601.5
|2.3
|2.7
|0.1
|3.0
|SDDSC149W1
|611.2
|613.8
|2.6
|1.4
|0.1
|1.6
|SDDSC149W1
|788.6
|789.9
|1.3
|4.6
|0.0
|4.6
|SDDSC149W1
|844.9
|846.4
|1.5
|2.1
|0.5
|3.4
|SDDSC149W1
|860.6
|861.6
|1.0
|1.3
|0.3
|2.0
|SDDSC149W1
|898.2
|899.0
|0.8
|9.3
|0.0
|9.4
|SDDSC149W1
|956.7
|957.9
|1.2
|47.7
|0.0
|47.7
|SDDSC158
|567.3
|569.1
|1.8
|1.5
|0.1
|1.7
|SDDSC158
|574.0
|578.3
|4.3
|0.8
|0.5
|2.0
|SDDSC158
|585.0
|585.7
|0.7
|5.6
|0.8
|7.5
|SDDSC158
|592.8
|595.2
|2.4
|0.8
|0.1
|1.0
|SDDSC158
|604.9
|607.4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|SDDSC158
|614.8
|617.1
|2.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1.7
|SDDSC158
|620.9
|622.3
|1.4
|13.1
|0.5
|14.3
|Including
|621.7
|622.1
|0.4
|43.2
|0.8
|45.1
|SDDSC158
|832.1
|832.6
|0.5
|3.5
|0.3
|4.2
|SDDSC158
|836.6
|836.8
|0.2
|10.2
|0.0
|10.2
|SDDSC158
|844.9
|854.6
|9.7
|9.3
|0.5
|10.6
|Including
|846.5
|847.3
|0.8
|22.9
|0.7
|24.5
|Including
|849.8
|852.9
|3.1
|21.7
|1.1
|24.4
|SDDSC158
|858.5
|862.8
|4.3
|0.7
|0.2
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|865.7
|867.1
|1.4
|142.2
|0.3
|142.8
|Including
|865.7
|865.9
|0.2
|823.0
|1.2
|825.9
|SDDSC158
|884.9
|887.4
|2.5
|0.1
|0.7
|1.8
|SDDSC158
|912.3
|912.6
|0.3
|28.3
|0.0
|28.3
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC149, SDDSC149W1 and SDDSC158 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length
(m)
|Au ppm
|Sb%
|AuEq
(g/t)
|SDDSC149
|326.1
|326.3
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|547.5
|547.7
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|566.0
|567.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|567.2
|567.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|567.9
|568.2
|0.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149
|568.2
|568.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|569.5
|570.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|575.6
|576.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|576.9
|577.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|577.0
|577.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|584.6
|585.2
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|585.6
|585.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.7
|SDDSC149
|585.7
|586.5
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|1.1
|SDDSC149
|590.5
|590.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|592.0
|592.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|592.9
|593.4
|0.5
|13.3
|0.5
|14.5
|SDDSC149
|593.4
|594.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.0
|1.0
|SDDSC149
|594.2
|594.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|594.5
|595.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|596.2
|596.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|596.6
|596.7
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|596.7
|597.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|597.2
|597.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|598.4
|599.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|599.2
|600.0
|0.8
|14.3
|0.1
|14.5
|SDDSC149
|600.0
|600.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.7
|SDDSC149
|600.4
|601.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|1.6
|SDDSC149
|601.2
|601.3
|0.1
|1.3
|5.9
|15.4
|SDDSC149
|601.3
|601.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.6
|SDDSC149
|607.3
|607.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|608.3
|608.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.9
|SDDSC149
|608.9
|609.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|609.9
|610.1
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|1.1
|SDDSC149
|610.1
|611.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|611.0
|611.3
|0.3
|1.3
|0.6
|2.7
|SDDSC149
|611.3
|612.1
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|612.1
|612.2
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149
|612.2
|613.1
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|613.1
|614.1
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|614.1
|614.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|614.9
|615.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.8
|SDDSC149
|616.1
|616.3
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149
|617.0
|617.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|617.6
|618.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|618.2
|618.8
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|626.6
|626.7
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|626.7
|627.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|628.2
|628.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|628.5
|629.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.1
|0.9
|SDDSC149
|629.2
|629.3
|0.1
|12.2
|1.6
|16.0
|SDDSC149
|629.3
|629.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|630.7
|630.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|630.9
|631.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|631.0
|631.1
|0.1
|140.0
|25.4
|200.7
|SDDSC149
|631.1
|631.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|631.4
|631.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|639.5
|640.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|641.0
|641.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|641.7
|641.8
|0.1
|0.7
|0.0
|0.8
|SDDSC149
|643.2
|643.4
|0.2
|53.9
|0.0
|53.9
|SDDSC149
|643.4
|644.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|650.0
|651.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|665.2
|666.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|680.3
|680.4
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|719.3
|720.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|720.1
|720.3
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|1.1
|SDDSC149
|721.2
|722.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|780.2
|780.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|807.2
|807.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|838.3
|839.3
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|839.3
|840.4
|1.0
|1.1
|0.1
|1.3
|SDDSC149
|840.4
|841.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|841.0
|841.3
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|1.6
|SDDSC149
|845.9
|846.8
|0.9
|0.7
|0.2
|1.1
|SDDSC149
|846.8
|847.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|847.1
|847.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|847.6
|848.2
|0.5
|4.0
|0.2
|4.4
|SDDSC149
|848.2
|848.5
|0.4
|39.3
|0.0
|39.4
|SDDSC149
|848.5
|848.7
|0.2
|3.0
|0.7
|4.8
|SDDSC149
|848.7
|849.3
|0.6
|1.1
|0.0
|1.2
|SDDSC149
|849.3
|849.5
|0.2
|1.0
|0.2
|1.4
|SDDSC149
|849.5
|850.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|850.5
|850.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|858.4
|858.9
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|858.9
|859.2
|0.4
|1.2
|0.6
|2.6
|SDDSC149
|862.7
|863.0
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|1.5
|SDDSC149
|863.0
|864.3
|1.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|864.3
|865.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|865.2
|866.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|866.0
|866.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|866.3
|866.5
|0.2
|2.5
|0.0
|2.6
|SDDSC149
|866.5
|866.6
|0.1
|3.0
|0.0
|3.0
|SDDSC149
|866.6
|866.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|866.7
|867.0
|0.3
|1.2
|0.2
|1.5
|SDDSC149
|867.0
|867.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|867.5
|868.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|868.1
|868.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.8
|SDDSC149
|870.1
|870.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|871.1
|871.4
|0.3
|0.9
|0.1
|1.0
|SDDSC149
|872.2
|872.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|873.0
|873.3
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149
|874.4
|874.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|SDDSC149
|875.5
|875.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.9
|2.6
|SDDSC149
|875.9
|876.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|1.2
|SDDSC149
|877.0
|877.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.4
|1.1
|SDDSC149
|881.9
|882.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|882.9
|883.3
|0.4
|0.7
|0.1
|0.8
|SDDSC149
|883.3
|883.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.6
|SDDSC149
|883.6
|883.9
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|883.9
|884.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|884.5
|884.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|1.0
|SDDSC149
|884.8
|885.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|885.4
|885.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|885.6
|885.8
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|885.8
|886.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|887.2
|887.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|887.9
|888.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.8
|2.4
|SDDSC149
|889.4
|889.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.6
|1.8
|SDDSC149
|889.7
|890.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|891.6
|891.9
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC149
|891.9
|892.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|SDDSC149
|892.3
|893.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.5
|1.5
|SDDSC149
|893.3
|894.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|894.1
|895.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|895.3
|895.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|895.6
|896.6
|1.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|896.6
|896.9
|0.3
|1.2
|0.0
|1.2
|SDDSC149
|896.9
|897.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|897.3
|897.5
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149
|897.5
|897.6
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|1.2
|SDDSC149
|899.1
|900.0
|0.9
|1.4
|0.0
|1.4
|SDDSC149
|945.1
|945.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|945.6
|945.7
|0.1
|15.1
|0.0
|15.1
|SDDSC149
|945.7
|945.8
|0.1
|12.9
|0.0
|12.9
|SDDSC149
|945.8
|946.1
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|1.3
|SDDSC149
|946.1
|946.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|946.7
|947.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149
|949.7
|950.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|952.5
|953.1
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|955.1
|955.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|955.7
|956.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|956.9
|957.7
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|957.7
|958.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|958.7
|959.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149
|960.6
|961.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|961.2
|962.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149
|965.3
|966.4
|1.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149
|967.2
|967.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|595.0
|596.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|596.0
|596.2
|0.2
|1.2
|0.1
|1.4
|SDDSC149W1
|596.2
|596.6
|0.4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.1
|SDDSC149W1
|596.6
|596.9
|0.4
|1.9
|0.3
|2.6
|SDDSC149W1
|596.9
|597.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|599.2
|599.4
|0.2
|24.4
|0.2
|24.9
|SDDSC149W1
|599.4
|599.9
|0.5
|1.5
|0.3
|2.2
|SDDSC149W1
|599.9
|600.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|600.4
|600.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|600.7
|601.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149W1
|601.3
|601.5
|0.3
|1.5
|0.1
|1.8
|SDDSC149W1
|605.4
|606.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|607.8
|609.0
|1.2
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|SDDSC149W1
|609.0
|609.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149W1
|609.9
|611.2
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|611.2
|611.5
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|1.5
|SDDSC149W1
|611.5
|612.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|612.3
|612.4
|0.1
|3.4
|0.3
|4.2
|SDDSC149W1
|612.4
|612.9
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|612.9
|613.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.6
|1.4
|SDDSC149W1
|613.0
|613.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|613.5
|613.9
|0.4
|7.3
|0.0
|7.4
|SDDSC149W1
|613.9
|614.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|616.5
|617.6
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|618.0
|618.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|621.6
|622.8
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|622.8
|622.9
|0.1
|0.8
|0.0
|0.8
|SDDSC149W1
|626.4
|627.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|630.3
|630.4
|0.1
|1.3
|0.2
|1.8
|SDDSC149W1
|630.4
|631.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|642.7
|642.8
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149W1
|649.2
|649.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|671.9
|672.1
|0.2
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|SDDSC149W1
|675.3
|675.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|675.9
|676.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|726.6
|727.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|727.5
|728.7
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|729.2
|729.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|788.6
|789.9
|1.3
|4.6
|0.0
|4.6
|SDDSC149W1
|795.1
|796.4
|1.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|834.5
|835.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|835.6
|836.2
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|843.0
|843.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.9
|SDDSC149W1
|844.4
|844.9
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|844.9
|845.3
|0.5
|6.8
|0.7
|8.4
|SDDSC149W1
|845.3
|846.0
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|1.3
|SDDSC149W1
|846.0
|846.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.5
|1.3
|SDDSC149W1
|846.4
|847.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|847.0
|847.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|1.0
|SDDSC149W1
|848.7
|849.1
|0.4
|0.7
|1.0
|3.1
|SDDSC149W1
|849.1
|850.1
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|852.1
|852.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|853.3
|853.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|855.8
|856.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|859.9
|860.1
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.8
|SDDSC149W1
|860.1
|860.6
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|860.6
|860.8
|0.2
|3.3
|0.8
|5.3
|SDDSC149W1
|860.8
|861.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|861.3
|861.7
|0.4
|1.9
|0.5
|3.1
|SDDSC149W1
|863.4
|864.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|865.4
|865.9
|0.5
|0.6
|0.2
|1.1
|SDDSC149W1
|865.9
|866.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|866.4
|867.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|867.0
|867.7
|0.7
|0.1
|0.3
|0.8
|SDDSC149W1
|867.7
|867.9
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|868.7
|869.8
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|869.8
|870.2
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|2.9
|SDDSC149W1
|870.5
|870.7
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|870.7
|871.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|871.0
|871.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149W1
|873.2
|874.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|874.6
|875.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|875.9
|877.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|877.0
|877.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.6
|1.6
|SDDSC149W1
|877.9
|878.8
|0.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.8
|SDDSC149W1
|878.8
|879.6
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|880.9
|881.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.4
|1.1
|SDDSC149W1
|881.6
|882.5
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|882.5
|883.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|883.3
|883.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|898.2
|898.9
|0.8
|9.3
|0.0
|9.4
|SDDSC149W1
|915.8
|916.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|916.8
|917.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|917.7
|918.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|918.6
|919.0
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|919.0
|919.5
|0.5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC149W1
|919.5
|920.5
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|921.6
|922.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|923.3
|924.4
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|924.4
|925.5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|925.5
|925.6
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|925.6
|926.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC149W1
|933.5
|933.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|949.7
|950.8
|1.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|950.8
|951.3
|0.6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.9
|SDDSC149W1
|951.3
|951.7
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|951.7
|951.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|951.9
|952.8
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|952.8
|953.1
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|1.3
|SDDSC149W1
|954.2
|955.3
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|956.4
|956.7
|0.3
|47.7
|0.0
|47.7
|SDDSC149W1
|956.7
|957.9
|1.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|965.0
|966.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|966.8
|967.0
|0.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC149W1
|968.0
|969.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC149W1
|970.4
|971.5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC149W1
|972.5
|973.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC149W1
|973.7
|974.9
|1.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|976.0
|977.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|979.0
|979.4
|0.4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC149W1
|980.8
|980.9
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|980.9
|981.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC149W1
|983.2
|984.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC149W1
|984.2
|985.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC149W1
|985.4
|986.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|544.7
|545.9
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|545.9
|546.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|546.9
|548.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|548.0
|548.4
|0.4
|0.5
|0.6
|1.9
|SDDSC158
|566.7
|567.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.2
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|567.3
|567.6
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|567.6
|568.2
|0.6
|2.0
|0.2
|2.4
|SDDSC158
|568.2
|568.6
|0.4
|1.6
|0.1
|1.8
|SDDSC158
|568.6
|569.2
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|1.1
|SDDSC158
|569.2
|570.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|570.0
|570.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|570.8
|571.0
|0.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|SDDSC158
|574.0
|574.1
|0.1
|0.1
|4.7
|11.3
|SDDSC158
|575.6
|576.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.5
|1.5
|SDDSC158
|576.2
|577.3
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|577.3
|577.4
|0.2
|12.1
|0.6
|13.4
|SDDSC158
|577.4
|578.3
|0.9
|1.2
|1.5
|4.8
|SDDSC158
|578.3
|579.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|584.6
|585.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|585.0
|585.2
|0.2
|4.7
|1.6
|8.4
|SDDSC158
|585.2
|585.7
|0.5
|6.0
|0.5
|7.1
|SDDSC158
|590.1
|590.7
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|592.8
|593.4
|0.7
|0.9
|0.2
|1.4
|SDDSC158
|593.4
|594.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|594.3
|595.2
|0.9
|1.4
|0.1
|1.6
|SDDSC158
|595.2
|595.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|595.7
|596.4
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|596.4
|597.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|597.2
|597.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|597.7
|597.8
|0.2
|1.8
|0.1
|2.0
|SDDSC158
|597.8
|598.3
|0.5
|0.9
|0.1
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|598.3
|598.5
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|598.5
|598.7
|0.2
|0.7
|0.2
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|598.7
|599.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|599.5
|600.8
|1.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|603.7
|604.9
|1.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|604.9
|605.3
|0.5
|1.8
|0.5
|3.1
|SDDSC158
|605.3
|606.6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|606.6
|607.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.0
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|607.4
|608.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|608.2
|608.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|610.0
|610.9
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|610.9
|611.4
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|612.4
|612.5
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|613.1
|613.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|613.5
|613.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|614.8
|614.9
|0.1
|4.8
|4.9
|16.5
|SDDSC158
|614.9
|615.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|616.8
|617.0
|0.2
|4.1
|0.0
|4.1
|SDDSC158
|619.6
|620.9
|1.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|620.9
|621.7
|0.8
|1.4
|0.3
|2.1
|SDDSC158
|621.7
|621.8
|0.1
|34.2
|0.5
|35.5
|SDDSC158
|621.8
|622.1
|0.3
|46.6
|0.9
|48.8
|SDDSC158
|622.1
|622.3
|0.2
|1.9
|0.9
|4.1
|SDDSC158
|622.3
|623.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|627.8
|628.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|628.2
|628.9
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|628.9
|629.3
|0.5
|1.9
|0.0
|2.0
|SDDSC158
|629.3
|630.5
|1.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|635.8
|635.9
|0.1
|0.3
|2.7
|6.7
|SDDSC158
|635.9
|636.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|636.3
|637.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|638.0
|639.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|639.0
|639.2
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|713.7
|714.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|820.8
|820.9
|0.2
|3.2
|0.9
|5.4
|SDDSC158
|820.9
|821.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|826.4
|827.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|827.0
|827.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|827.7
|828.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|831.4
|832.1
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|832.1
|832.7
|0.5
|3.5
|0.3
|4.2
|SDDSC158
|832.7
|832.9
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|832.9
|833.4
|0.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|833.4
|834.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|836.6
|836.8
|0.2
|10.2
|0.0
|10.2
|SDDSC158
|838.7
|839.4
|0.7
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|839.4
|839.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|839.8
|840.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|1.0
|SDDSC158
|841.3
|841.5
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.9
|SDDSC158
|844.9
|845.2
|0.3
|0.3
|1.1
|3.0
|SDDSC158
|845.2
|846.2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|846.2
|846.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.8
|SDDSC158
|846.5
|847.3
|0.8
|22.9
|0.7
|24.5
|SDDSC158
|847.3
|847.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|847.9
|848.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|848.9
|849.3
|0.4
|2.1
|0.5
|3.2
|SDDSC158
|849.3
|849.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.9
|SDDSC158
|849.8
|850.2
|0.4
|4.8
|1.2
|7.5
|SDDSC158
|850.2
|850.7
|0.5
|14.4
|2.1
|19.4
|SDDSC158
|850.7
|851.1
|0.4
|25.8
|0.5
|26.9
|SDDSC158
|851.1
|851.6
|0.5
|48.4
|1.7
|52.6
|SDDSC158
|851.6
|852.1
|0.5
|36.7
|1.0
|39.1
|SDDSC158
|852.1
|852.9
|0.8
|6.3
|0.5
|7.6
|SDDSC158
|852.9
|853.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|853.4
|854.6
|1.2
|3.0
|0.1
|3.2
|SDDSC158
|854.6
|855.5
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|855.5
|856.1
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|856.1
|856.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|856.4
|856.9
|0.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.8
|SDDSC158
|857.6
|857.9
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|857.9
|858.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|858.5
|859.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|1.1
|SDDSC158
|859.3
|859.5
|0.2
|2.3
|0.2
|2.9
|SDDSC158
|859.5
|859.9
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|859.9
|860.3
|0.3
|0.5
|0.2
|1.0
|SDDSC158
|860.3
|860.6
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|860.6
|861.2
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|861.6
|862.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.6
|1.6
|SDDSC158
|862.3
|862.9
|0.6
|2.4
|0.5
|3.5
|SDDSC158
|862.9
|863.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|863.7
|864.6
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|864.6
|864.8
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.9
|SDDSC158
|864.8
|865.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|865.7
|865.9
|0.2
|823.0
|1.2
|825.9
|SDDSC158
|865.9
|867.1
|1.2
|1.3
|0.1
|1.4
|SDDSC158
|867.1
|867.5
|0.4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|SDDSC158
|867.5
|868.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|868.1
|869.3
|1.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|869.3
|869.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.2
|0.9
|SDDSC158
|869.6
|869.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|870.3
|870.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|873.2
|873.5
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.9
|SDDSC158
|873.5
|873.9
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|876.2
|877.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|877.0
|877.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|884.7
|884.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|884.9
|885.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.5
|1.3
|SDDSC158
|885.6
|885.8
|0.2
|0.2
|1.4
|3.5
|SDDSC158
|885.8
|886.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|886.1
|886.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.5
|1.2
|SDDSC158
|886.9
|887.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|887.3
|887.4
|0.2
|0.2
|3.5
|8.5
|SDDSC158
|887.4
|888.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.2
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|889.1
|889.4
|0.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.8
|SDDSC158
|889.4
|890.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|894.2
|894.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|894.7
|895.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|895.1
|895.4
|0.4
|1.4
|0.1
|1.5
|SDDSC158
|909.8
|910.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|911.5
|911.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|912.0
|912.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|912.3
|912.5
|0.3
|28.3
|0.0
|28.3
|SDDSC158
|912.5
|913.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|914.7
|915.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|1.1
|SDDSC158
|915.1
|915.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|915.9
|916.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|916.2
|916.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|916.7
|917.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|919.7
|919.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|919.9
|920.3
|0.4
|1.1
|0.0
|1.1
|SDDSC158
|921.2
|921.3
|0.1
|3.5
|0.0
|3.5
|SDDSC158
|923.9
|924.1
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|924.1
|924.2
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|924.2
|924.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|SDDSC158
|925.5
|925.9
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|929.6
|930.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|944.0
|944.7
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|944.7
|945.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|SDDSC158
|945.1
|945.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|945.2
|945.7
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|957.4
|957.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|SDDSC158
|957.9
|958.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|960.2
|960.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|960.8
|961.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|966.9
|967.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|969.5
|970.7
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|971.9
|973.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|973.2
|973.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|973.7
|974.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|974.7
|975.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|975.7
|976.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|SDDSC158
|977.8
|978.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|SDDSC158
|978.5
|979.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|979.0
|979.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|SDDSC158
|979.2
|979.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.4
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249475
SOURCE: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.