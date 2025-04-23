Carbon Fiber Market worth $6.82 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material Type (Pan, Pitch), By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), By Modulus (Standard, Intermediate, High), By Product Type (Continuous, Long, Short), By Application (Composites, Non-Composites), By End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Pipe, Pressure Vessels, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Medical & Healthcare, and Marine), By Region - Forecast to 2030", carbon fiber market is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030 from USD 4.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The market for carbon fiber is influenced by several primary factors, such as the existence of numerous manufacturers, government support, and increased carbon fiber production. The rising number of manufacturers around the world is encouraging competition and innovation, and as a result, lightweight and high-strength carbon fiber is being developed. As industries seek lightweight, high-strength materials to improve fuel efficiency and performance, carbon fiber has become an increasingly attractive option. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing techniques have helped reduce production costs, making carbon fiber more accessible to a wider range of applications. Government regulations promoting sustainability and carbon emissions reduction further drive market growth, particularly in wind energy and electric vehicles. As technology evolves and production scales up, the market for carbon fiber is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Fiber Market"

321 - Tables

74 - Figures

326 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=396

PAN-based carbon fiber dominated the raw material type segment in terms of value in the carbon fiber market

PAN-based carbon fiber dominated the carbon fiber market due to its superior strength and stability and higher carbon yield. About 90% of the carbon fiber produced is made from PAN, and the remaining 10% is made from rayon or petroleum pitch. PAN-based carbon fiber is produced from acrylonitrile via a process of PAN fiber synthesis, flame retardant treatment, carbonization, graphitization, surface treatment, and sizing. The lightweight and high-strength characteristics of PAN-based carbon fiber have led to its widespread use in a wide array of applications, such as aircraft brakes, space structures, military and commercial planes, lithium batteries, sporting goods, and structural reinforcement in construction materials.

Recycled carbon fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecasted period

In the carbon fiber market, the recycled carbon fiber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to growing sustainability goals and stricter environmental regulations, which push industries to reduce waste and carbon emissions. It offers a cost-effective alternative to virgin carbon fiber, making it attractive for automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, and sporting goods manufacturers. Advancements in recycling technologies have improved the quality and consistency of recycled carbon fiber, expanding its applications. Additionally, companies are seeking lightweight, high-performance materials to enhance fuel efficiency and product durability.

Intermediate modulus accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value in the carbon fiber market

Intermediate modulus carbon fiber accounted for the second-largest market as it offers a balance between strength and stiffness, making it ideal for high-performance applications. It has a higher tensile modulus than standard modulus carbon fiber (typically around 42-49 million psi) but is more flexible than high-modulus fibers. Intermediate modulus carbon fiber provides improved strength-to-weight ratio and durability, making it popular in aerospace & defense, automotive, and sporting goods industries. It is commonly used in aircraft structures, high-end bicycles, and performance sports equipment where both strength and flexibility are needed.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=396

Short carbon fiber is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecasted period

Based on product type, the short carbon fiber segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR due to its cost-effectiveness, versatility, and ability to enhance material properties in various industries. It is widely used in injection molding and 3D printing, allowing for the mass production of lightweight, high-strength components in automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. Short carbon fiber improves mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and wear resistance when blended with plastics, making it an attractive alternative to metals. Additionally, its ease of processing and recyclability align with sustainability goals, further driving its adoption. As industries seek stronger, lighter, and more affordable materials, the demand for short carbon fiber continues to rise.

Composites segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in the carbon fiber market

Composites accounted for the largest market share due to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for industries requiring lightweight yet durable materials. In aerospace and automotive sectors, carbon fiber composites enhance fuel efficiency and performance by reducing overall weight. Its high stiffness, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability make it valuable in sporting goods, wind energy, and industrial applications. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes have made carbon fiber composites more cost-effective and accessible. As industries continue to prioritize sustainability and performance, carbon fiber remains a key material for next-generation composite structures.

The wind energy industry is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecasted period

The wind energy segment will register the second-highest growth rate in the carbon fiber market due to its exceptional properties that enhance wind turbine performance and efficiency. Its high strength-to-weight ratio allows for the construction of longer and lighter blades without compromising on durability, thus increasing the overall turbine efficiency. Additionally, the superior mechanical properties of carbon fibers help wind turbine blades withstand continuous stress, reducing maintenance costs and extending their lifespan. As the demand for renewable energy grows, carbon fiber continues to play a crucial role in improving the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of wind power technology.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=396

Europe accounted for the largest share of the carbon fiber market in terms of value and volume

Europe dominates the carbon fiber market due to its devotion to sustainability and decarbonization and the rising shift toward the adoption of electric vehicles. The demand for carbon fiber is driven by the need for lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials. In the automotive sector, manufacturers are increasingly using carbon fiber to reduce vehicle weight, thereby improving fuel efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions to comply with strict EU regulations. Similarly, the aerospace industry relies on carbon fiber composites to manufacture lighter aircraft, which helps reduce fuel consumption and operating costs. Companies like Airbus integrate these materials extensively to meet sustainability targets and enhance aircraft performance. The demand is further fueled by the European Union's stringent environmental regulations, which encourage industries to adopt sustainable and recyclable materials.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), DowAksa (Turkey), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), HS Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), and Kureha Corporation (Japan).

Get access to the latest updates on Carbon Fiber Companies and Carbon Fiber Market Sizehttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lubricants-market.asp?utm_source=PRnewswire.com&utm_medium=PaidPR&utm_campaign=lubricantsmarket

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2028

CF & CFRP Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cooling Tower Companies

Rare Earth Metals Companies

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbon-fiber-market-worth-6-82-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302435466.html