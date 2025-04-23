Space Cybersecurity Market worth $6.96 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The space cybersecurity market is expected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2029, from USD 4.52 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market is driven by a rise in cyber threats to space assets, rapid militarization of space and defense initiatives, increased dependency on satellite infrastructure, and elevated demand for satellite-to-ground communication security. Growing satellite launches in LEO and surging adoption of satellite communication technology are further expected to fuel the demand for space cybersecurity.

Space Cybersecurity Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 4.52 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 6.96 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Platform, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data security challenges in inter-satellite communication links Key Market Opportunities Growth in cyber-resilient satellites Key Market Drivers Increasing cyberattacks on space assets



Services to be fastest-growing segment by offering during forecast period.

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2029. Services in space cybersecurity encompass a range of offerings that help organizations design, implement, and maintain security frameworks to protect space assets and data. These services ensure that space missions, satellite systems, and related infrastructure remain secure from evolving cyber threats. Through managed security services, professional consulting, or ongoing training, they provide the necessary support to implement robust security measures. With the rise of cyberattacks on space-based assets, the demand for specialized cybersecurity services has grown, providing organizations with the expertise and resources needed to secure their space operations.

Satellites to be fastest-growing segment by platform during forecast period.

The satellites segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. In modern space infrastructure, these platforms support communication, Earth observation, navigation, and defense. As the global dependency on satellites increases, they become prime targets for cyberattacks, disrupting critical services such as communication, data transmission, and military operations. Satellites also face risks from electronic warfare tactics, such as jamming and spoofing. The interconnected nature of satellite networks allows an attack on one satellite to propagate and affect the entire system. For instance, during the Viasat cyberattack in 2022, Russian hackers disrupted satellite communication services, severely affecting military, government, and civilian networks across Europe, including Ukraine. Efforts to mitigate these threats include deploying end-to-end encryption, advanced intrusion detection systems, and AI-driven anomaly detection tools to monitor and respond to unusual activity in real time. Additionally, advancements in quantum cryptography are being explored to enhance communication security, providing a more resilient framework to prevent interception or tampering of satellite data.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region covers India, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific for market analysis. The Asia Pacific space cybersecurity industry is growing rapidly due to its increasing reliance on space technologies for military, commercial, and civilian applications. Space-based assets like satellites, space stations, and launch vehicles are central to economic growth. As Asia Pacific countries continue to expand their space operations, there is an urgent need for robust cybersecurity solutions to protect these assets. Cyberattacks targeting satellites and space infrastructure threaten national security, commercial activities, and scientific research. Consequently, these countries increasingly invest in cybersecurity measures, foster partnerships with private sector players, and adopt innovative technologies to protect their space assets.

The major players in the space cybersecurity companies are Thales (France), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Booz Allen Hamilton (US), SpiderOak Inc. (US), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), and Airbus (Netherlands), among others.

