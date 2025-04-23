Stellum Spirits & Star Trek Spirits Chart a New Course With Two Limited Edition Whiskey Releases

Two Exclusive Expressions, Bold Flavors & Boundless Horizons

Star Trek Spirits, the official spirits brand of the Star Trek franchise, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Stellum Spirits, a contemporary whiskey brand from Barrell Craft Spirits-the award-winning, preeminent independent whiskey blender in the U.S. Born in Kentucky, the heartland of bourbon, and crafted with a vision inspired by the stars, these two limited edition whiskeys merge tradition with cosmic allure.

Stellum Star Trek Collaboration



The name 'Stellum' derived from the Latin word for 'star,' perfectly captures the brand's celestial inspiration. Together, these two special releases-a Blended Rye Whiskey and a Cask Strength Blended Whiskey-seamlessly merge Stellum's innovative spirit with the pioneering legacy of Star Trek.

What sets this release apart is that both expressions are housed in the iconic Romulan Ale bottle-a symbol of Star Trek's rich history. Deeply rooted in Star Trek lore, and famously outlawed by the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Ale has long embodied mystery and intrigue. Now, this legendary bottle bridges the world of science fiction and exceptional whiskey, making these limited-edition releases even more extraordinary for collectors and whiskey enthusiasts alike.

In collaboration with Stellum's expert blending team, these two unique bottles offer whiskey and Star Trek aficionados an unparalleled journey of flavors. The first, A Blended Rye Whiskey, is a bold, 118.02 proof creation that captures the daring exploration synonymous with Starfleet-a marigold-hued rye with warm aromas of dark brown sugar and toasted almonds. The rich, buttery palate unfolds with layers of star anise, sesame, and almonds, complemented by vibrant notes of dill, apricot, orange peel, and brown sugar, leading to a lingering finish.

The second, a Cask Strength Blended Whiskey, clocks in at 120.67 proof, delivering a robust yet harmonious profile. A warm amber bourbon with an intense, evolving aroma-flowery vanilla, orange peel, caramel corn, and mixed peppercorns lead the way, followed by cedar and smoldering oak. The palate unfolds with notes of charred orange, leather, and floral vanilla layered with cardamom, cedar, and spiced nuts, finishing with a touch of sweet cinnamon.

These limited releases are available online at Star Trek Spirits (startrekspirits.com) at a suggested retail price of $79 per bottle. With just three barrels of each expression crafted, these small-batch releases present a rare opportunity to own a piece of this extraordinary cosmic adventure.

TM & © 2025 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Stellum Spirits

Stellum Spirits is devoted to bringing American whiskey into the modern age with simple, elegant blends and single barrels selected with intention. Stellum Spirits, produced by Barrell Craft Spirits, the award-winning independent blender and bottler of uniquely aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum.

About Star Trek Spirits

Star Trek Spirits is part of the Spirits That Rock portfolio, known for creating premium spirits that capture the essence of iconic brands. Spirits That Rock partners with some of the world's most recognizable brands, focusing on authenticity, premium quality, and bespoke glass vessels. Star Trek Spirits has assembled a world-class team to bring the rich history of Star Trek to life.

About Star Trek

In the nearly 60 years since the legendary creator Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a Star Trek universe where "Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations" remains its proud legacy, the series has continued to break barriers - inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek canon thrives through film, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences, and programming. Available in over 200 markets worldwide, the Star Trek franchise of 11 TV series, 14 films, and over 900 episodes has been a mainstay in generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking and have vastly contributed to the pop-culture lexicon throughout the years. StarTrek.com is the official home of the final frontier and fandom - sharing the latest news, celebrating fandom, and so much more.

