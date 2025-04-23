Steffan Haeberle: A Place to Heal: Virtue Recovery Center Stands With Veterans and Families Across the United States

Virtue Recovery Center Offers Veterans a Place to Heal and Be Heard

Virtue Recovery Center in Las Vegas offers veterans compassionate, personalized care for PTSD, addiction, and mental health recovery.

When military service ends, many Veterans find themselves facing a new kind of battle - one marked by PTSD, addiction, and the struggle to reconnect with daily life. With an average of 17 Veterans lost to suicide every day, Virtue Recovery Center is stepping in with a mission grounded in compassion, trust, and real support.

Virtue Recovery Center Offers Veterans a Place to Heal and Be Heard

Veteran marine sholdier experiencing substance abuse issues

Cookie-cutter solutions don't work for those who've faced the intense pressures of service, loss, or combat. That's why Virtue Recovery Center has developed Veteran-specific treatment programs shaped by years of collaboration with former service members.

In 2022, suicide was the leading cause of death among Veterans under 45, and heartbreaking stories like that of Marine June McEachern - who took her life after being denied private rehab - are far too common. Virtue Recovery believes it doesn't have to be this way.

With locations in Las Vegas, Houston, and Oregon, the center offers a safe, stigma-free space for Veterans to access care, including:

Trauma-focused therapy and PTSD treatment

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Substance use and relapse prevention programs

Peer-led support groups and medical detox services

But beyond treatment, Virtue Recovery provides something deeper: a space where Veterans are seen, respected, and understood - not as statistics, but as people carrying a heavy load.

"Whether it's rebuilding confidence, learning new coping skills, or simply finding peace, our goal is to help Veterans step into a future they deserve," says Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer at Virtue Recovery Center.

Recovery at Virtue isn't just about sobriety - it's about life. When a Veteran heals, the ripple effects reach their families, relationships, and communities.

If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available.

Contact Virtue Recovery Center

(866) 271-9748

VirtueRecoveryCenter.com

Las Vegas, NV | Houston, TX | Oregon

Because Veterans didn't fight alone - and they shouldn't have to heal alone either.

This release contains sensitive content related to mental health and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a professional or use the resources listed above.

Contact Information

Michael Banis

Chief Development Officer

info@virtuerc.com

(866) 271-9748

SOURCE: Steffan Haeberle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire