National Auction Association: National Auctioneers Week 2025 Unites the Industry in Celebration

Auctioneers honored across all sectors in nationwide celebration.

The National Auction Association (NAA) proudly announces National Auctioneers Week (NAW) 2025, set for April 28 through May 3, with the celebration concluding on National Auctioneers Day, Saturday, May 3.

National Auctioneers Week Logo



This year marks an exciting new era for NAW, as the NAA joins forces with two of the industry's leading organizations-the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) and the National Auto Auction Association (NAAA)-in a collaborative effort to celebrate and amplify the impact of the auction industry across all sectors.

"This National Auctioneers Week, the National Auction Association is thrilled to partner with LMA and NAAA, bringing a new level of energy to our celebration," said NAA President John Schultz. "This collaboration underscores the vast reach and professionalism of auctioneers nationwide - from the fast-paced auto and livestock rings to benefit and real estate auctions. We are proud to collectively highlight the dedication and expertise that makes the auction method such a dynamic force."

Held annually, National Auctioneers Week is a dedicated time for professionals across the auction industry to engage in a nationwide promotional campaign, spotlighting the power of the auction method and the essential role it plays in today's economy. In 2025, the celebration expands even further, highlighting the diverse voices and unique stories from every corner of the industry.

From the fast-paced bidding rings of livestock markets to auto auctions, benefit events, estate sales, and real estate transactions, the auction industry is as dynamic as the communities it serves. This year's enhanced NAW campaign showcases the strength of the industry by bringing every sector together under one united message of innovation, trust, and professionalism.

"Auctioneers play a vital role in the national economy," said Mike VanMaanen, LMA President. "At livestock auctions, auctioneers sell $30 billion of livestock annually. Auctioneers are an essential component of LMA and its member businesses and the communities they support by providing a dynamic marketplace to make true price discovery a reality. Auctioneers also are an integral part of their communities giving back through charity or rollover auctions. We're proud to recognize the contributions of auctioneers, not only to the livestock industry, but our economy as a whole."

"NAAA is proud to support National Auctioneers Week in conjunction with our industry partners," said NAAA President Craig Amelung. "We know how important auctioneers are to our industry. Their professionalism and knowledge bring credibility to the marketplace and help our members conduct successful sales. In addition, we are pleased to host another World Automobile Auctioneers Championship on April 25th. Every year, the event celebrates the success and contributions of auctioneers across our industry, and the event will mark a great way to kick off National Auctioneers Week."

Members of the public, the media, and the broader business community are encouraged to follow the celebration online using NationalAuctioneersWeek and to connect with their local auctioneers to learn more about the value of the auction method.

For more information about National Auctioneers Week 2025, visit www.auctioneers.org/NAW.

SOURCE: National Auction Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire