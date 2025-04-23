Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

23rd April 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22ndApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

22nd April 2025 47.43p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.60p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

23rdApril 2025