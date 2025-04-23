Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
23rd April 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 22ndApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
22nd April 2025 47.43p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 47.60p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
23rdApril 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire