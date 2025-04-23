UnionPay International and Dojo Partner to Expand Card Acceptance Across the UK

Strategic collaboration enhances payment accessibility for global UnionPay cardholders

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI), dedicated to providing seamless global payment network, has announced a strategic partnership with Dojo, the UK's leading SME payment provider. This collaboration will significantly increase UnionPay card acceptance across the UK, providing cardholders with a seamless payment experience while enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to tap into a vast international customer base.

Dojo develops innovative, technology-driven solutions that simplify transactions, empowering businesses, including major enterprises such as Pizza Pilgrims, Côte and Boxpark, in the experience economy. Through this partnership, UnionPay cardholders can now make payments at 150,000 UK merchants, primarily in the hospitality sector. At the same time, Dojo's merchant network will gain access to global UnionPay cardholders.

Currently, over 50% of UK merchants accept UnionPay cards, covering a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment, and travel experiences. Key shopping destinations such as Bicester Village, Harrods, Watches of Switzerland, Liberty London, Fortnum & Mason, and Heathrow Airport's World Duty Free all support UnionPay payments. UnionPay cardholders can also enjoy seamless transactions at renowned restaurants and hotels, including Imperial Treasure, Dishoom, Hakkasan, Shoryu Ramen, The Ritz London, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, Four Seasons Hotel, and Landmark Hotel.

The UK's payment landscape is rapidly evolving. According to PwC UK, Debit card payments now dominate, accounting for 50% of transactions, and the shift away from cash is expected to continue, reaching 7% of total transaction volume by 2032. As checkout experiences become more customer-centric, businesses are increasingly adopting more simplified and efficient payment solutions to enhance customer convenience and streamline operations.

"At UnionPay, we are committed to providing our cardholders with convenient and reliable payment options worldwide. Partnering with Dojo strengthens our presence in the UK, enabling more businesses to accept UnionPay and enhancing payment accessibility for millions of global customers," said James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International's Europe Branch.

"We are delighted that our strategic partnership with UnionPay will expand card acceptance across the UK, allowing merchants to tap into an extensive international customer base while boosting payment experiences for cardholders. At Dojo, we are committed to providing innovative payment solutions that free up businesses to focus on growth and the customer experience," said Nuno Mateus, VP Payments at Dojo.

This partnership marks a significant step in expanding UnionPay's footprint in the UK and aligns with its broader mission to enhance global payment connectivity.

About Dojo

Dojo is a leading UK-based payment technology provider, empowering businesses to thrive in the experience economy with seamless, intuitive payment solutions. Designed to simplify transactions and enhance efficiency, Dojo's next-generation card machines process payments over 50% faster than the industry average, ensuring businesses get paid quickly and securely. For more information, please visit https://dojo.tech/.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a leading global payment network that provides secure, convenient, and innovative payment services to cardholders worldwide. With acceptance in 183 countries and regions, UPI is committed to enhancing global payment connectivity and supporting the international expansion of UnionPay's payment network. For more information, please visit www.unionpayintl.com/en/.

