Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
23.04.25
13:10 Uhr
50,80 Euro
+0,70
+1,40 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 13:30 Uhr
Aker ASA: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Aker ASA has been held and the result of the election is as follows:

Ståle Johansen, Sofie Valdersnes and Caroline Hellemsvik were re-elected as directors.
Torstein Engevik, Liv Hege Birkeland Løken, Marit Hargemark, Elisabeth Engelsen, Edith Bjerkan, Sigurd Andre Maraas, Inger S. Tjensvoll Vadset, Stian Sjølund and Tore Ness were elected as deputy directors.

The employee representatives were elected with effect from 5 May 2025 for a period of two years.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Investors contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--election-of-employee-representatives-to-the-board-of-directors,c4138939

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-election-of-employee-representatives-to-the-board-of-directors-302435816.html

