Toyo Co. has started production at its 2 GW solar cell facility in Ethiopia, with plans to deliver more than 80 MW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells by the end of April before scaling capacity to 4 GW. Tokyo-based solar company Toyo has started production at its new solar factory in Ethiopia. The 2 GW facility, located in the central Ethiopian city of Hawassa, is scheduled to deliver more than 80 MW of cells by the end of April. Toyo said the plant is on course to be fully operational by May or June, producing a monthly capacity of 150 MW to 200 MW. The company, which specializes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...