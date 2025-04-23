Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset Announces Milestones at Portfolio Company, Blueprint AI, Including Two Signed Pilot Partners and MVP Completion with Core Automation Tools

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce significant progress at its portfolio company, Blueprint AI Technologies Inc. ("Blueprint AI"). Blueprint AI has established two pilot partnerships for its minimum viable product ("MVP"), preparing the company for commercialization.

Each pilot partnership provides critical insights into Blueprint AI's real-world application and scalability, setting a strong foundation for the company to progress towards commercialization.

Blueprint AI's MVP features key tools to streamline the pre-construction process for real estate development firms, such as:

Building code review automation;

Zoning bylaw compliance checks; and

Drawing coordination tools to align architectural and engineering documentation.

These capabilities help project teams accelerate timelines, minimize rework, reduce project risk, and build greater confidence when navigating complex permitting environments.

Management Commentary:

"The Blueprint AI team is making great strides and meeting key milestones," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI.

"With two signed pilots and a feature-rich MVP, Blueprint AI is moving quickly towards its goal of commercialization. We're proud to support the team as they push forward in optimizing an industry overdue for innovation."

Marketing Agreement

Additionally, the Company announces its entry into a digital marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 17, 2025, with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), to provide corporate awareness services catered to the German market, as part of its commitment to enhancing visibility and expanding its shareholder base.

The engagement of Machai Capital is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The services contemplated under the Agreement will commence upon receipt of approval from the TSXV, and will continue for a term of two (2) months. The Agreement contemplates that Machai Capital will utilize its expertise in branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing to enhance the Company's marketing campaigns and increase awareness of the Company. Upon commencement of the services provided in the Agreement, the Company will provide Machai Capital with a marketing budget of CAD$226,000 (plus GST), payable upon entry into the Agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to Machai Capital as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, the directors and officers of Machai Capital own approximately 2,650,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. Machai Capital and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About Blueprint AI

Blueprint AI is building the next generation of intelligent design and permitting tools for the built environment. Its platform leverages AI to automate zoning checks, building code analysis, and design coordination-reducing friction, risk and costs from concept to permit.

Explore more at: www.blueprint-ai.tech

About Machai Capital

Machai Capital provides services in branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing to enhance its client marketing campaigns and awareness. Machai Capital's head office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

For further information about Machai Capital, please contact: Suneal Sandhu, 101-17565-58 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3S 4E3; Email: suneal@machaicapital.com.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to the capabilities of Blueprint AI's MVP, Blueprint AI's ability to commercialize, Alset AI's plans to enhance visibility and expand its shareholder base, the receipt of approval of the TSXV of the engagement with Machai Capital, the ways in which Machai Capital will utilize its expertise under the Agreement, and Alset AI's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

