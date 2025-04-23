'JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXPERIENCE' TO OPEN AT LONDON BATTERSEA ON 23RD MAY 2025

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic World: The Experience will be roaring into the heart of London in May 2025, throwing open the iconic Jurassic World gates to a must-see family-friendly adventure that brings one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in cinema history to life for dinosaur fanatics, big and small. Created by NEON, a global leader in producing experiential entertainment, Jurassic World: The Experience is the inaugural experience at the brand-new NEON at Battersea Power Station visitor space located next to the London landmark.

Jurassic World: The Experience, which returns to London due to phenomenal demand, will be the first of many live entertainment experiences to be staged at the new attraction. Visitors will walk amongst pre-historic giants and get up close and personal with countless different species across two floors of curated Jurassic World immersive environments within this new venue.

Fans of the franchise and audiences of all ages will be immersed in scenes inspired by the beloved films including walking beneath a towering Brachiosaurus, exploring the lab of genetic development, coming face to face with Velociraptor Blue, and even get a rare up-close look at the most vicious dinosaur of them all, the Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will also be able to interact with baby dinosaurs, discover and engage with actual fossilised dinosaur bones.

Jurassic World: The Experience will be at NEON Battersea Power Station for a limited time, and it coincides with the launch of the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth film which hits screens this July. Sign up now to get priority access to tickets at JurassicWorldExperience.co.uk or NeonAtBPS.co.uk . The 24-hour presale begins on Tuesday 29th April via the global live entertainment platform Fever , with tickets available on general sale from Wednesday 30th April.

Ron Tan, CEO and Executive Chairman of NEON says, "Jurassic World: The Experience is the perfect extension of the popular film franchise, offering the fusion of entertainment, science, and cutting-edge technology, and allowing fans to step into the awe-inspiring Jurassic World like never before.

"The opening of Jurassic World: The Experience at the iconic Battersea Power Station will mark the first of many world-class IP experiences that NEON will be showcasing in London through our partnerships with leading global studios and partners around the world. Together, we are excited to bring this globally celebrated experience to the heart of London."

Jurassic World: The Experience Ticket Information

General admission prices for Jurassic World: The Experience start at £22.90 for children (ages 3-15). Family and group tickets are also available. Please note that all tickets are valid for a specific time slot.

NEON at Battersea Power Station

15m tall and with over 3,200m2 of floor space, the impressive NEON building hosting Jurassic World: The Experience is the first-ever purpose-built entertainment and cultural visitor space in Central London. Its arrival taps into a growing experience economy, with nearly six in ten consumers planning to spend the same or more on experiences this year compared to last.[1] The same proportion of people say they prefer creating memories over purchasing material goods - fueling demand for innovative attractions.[2]

NEON at Battersea Power Station represents a major investment in London's cultural infrastructure. The project is expected to create 60 local jobs through the Battersea Academy for Skills and Employment and become a hub for high-profile, rotating cultural content.

Sam Cotton, Head of Asset Management at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: "We are delighted to be working closely with NEON to bring an exciting new cultural space to Battersea Power Station in the year that Wandsworth has been named the London Borough of Culture. Jurassic World is iconic, making it the perfect first experience to showcase next to this iconic London landmark. We are excited to see Londoners and visitors from further afield enjoy the experience and everything else that Battersea Power Station has to offer."

In celebration of this brand-new venue opening at Battersea Power Station, NEON will provide 5,000 complimentary tickets to local schools, allowing students to experience the exhibitions firsthand. Additionally, 1,000 free tickets will be offered to local charities, community organizations, and youth groups, furthering NEON's commitment to making world-class cultural experiences accessible to all.

For more about Jurassic World: The Experience opening soon at NEON at Battersea Power Station, please visit https://jurassicworldexperience.com/uk/

