Steadily Secures $30M Series C to Fuel Rapid Growth in Landlord Insurance Market

Steadily , a leading provider of landlord insurance in the U.S., today announced $30 million in Series C funding led by Two Sigma Ventures at a $355 million valuation.

Steadily serves the 18 million individual rental property owners who collectively own the overwhelming majority of single-family rentals in the U.S. Since launching in 2020, it has rapidly gained traction as a fast, affordable insurance provider for real estate investors. With over $250 million in annualized gross written premium, Steadily has demonstrably become the solution of choice for modern landlords.

The latest round brings Steadily's total funding to $89.5M, following its $28.5M Series B in 2023. The new investment was led by Two Sigma Ventures with participation from Clocktower Technology Ventures, Belfer Investment Partners, Nine Four Ventures, and Matrix Partners.

"The idea for Steadily was planted eight years ago when I had a comically difficult time getting insurance for my first rental property," said Darren Nix, Co-Founder and CEO of Steadily. "After Steadily launched, I became its first customer. That made it easy for us to empathize with our customers, because we are them. We've invested tens of millions in tech so someone can come to Steadily and purchase high-quality insurance in seconds. This latest round lets us push the envelope of how speedy our service and claims can be."

One of Steadily's fastest growth engines is proptech integrations. Steadily has integrated more than 400 companies including Roofstock, TurboTenant, FurnishedFinder, and BiggerPockets. The integrations ingest property data automatically so users can see estimates of what insurance would cost for a property with zero clicks.

"Despite owning 40% of America's rental units, individual landlords have been dramatically underserved by the insurance industry," said Colin Beirne, Partner at Two Sigma Ventures. "Steadily created a solution specifically designed for rental property owners, not just retrofitted homeowner policies. As landlords themselves, they understood the pain points firsthand and built technology that simplifies the entire process. Their impressive growth confirms they're addressing a significant need in the market. We're thrilled to back Darren and the Steadily team as they continue to transform insurance for America's millions of property investors."

Steadily serves policyholders in all fifty states with a blend of options to ensure it can serve almost any landlord. Steadily's programs include Steadily Insurance Company, an A-rated insurance carrier, five MGA programs, and a large insurance agency.

About Steadily

Steadily was founded by a veteran team of insurance experts and rental property investors to offer modern, high-quality insurance to rental property owners. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas and Overland Park, Kansas, and is backed by investors including Zigg Capital, Matrix Partners, Koch Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, Belfer Investment Partners, Peak State Ventures, Vesta Ventures, and SV Angel.

Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

About Two Sigma Ventures

Two Sigma Ventures is an early stage venture firm investing in entrepreneurs leveraging the increasing abundance of data and advances in computing to build category-defining businesses. With 13 years of experience, we seek out entrepreneurs who, like Two Sigma in investment management, are using data science and advanced computing to transform their industries. As part of the Two Sigma ecosystem, we provide founders with unparalleled access to a network of world-class data scientists, engineers, and specialized resources that help support and amplify their vision. For more information, please visit www.twosigmaventures.com.

