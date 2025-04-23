Pivotree to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 before the market opens. The webinar will be hosted by Bill Di Nardo, CEO, and Mo Ashoor, CFO, followed by a question and answer period.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 am ET through the following registration link: https://pivotree.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RZgpexT9ROeW4l5tu-rKAQ

Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link and the dial in details will be provided by email upon registration. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Pivotree also announced today that it has established an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") in respect of its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") applicable to its outstanding common shares. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of its common shares under the NCIB at times when Pivotree would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its securities due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, purchases will be made by the Pivotree's designated broker based on pre-established purchasing parameters, without further instructions by the Company, in compliance with the rules of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which the purchase limits specified in the ASPP have been attained, the date on which the NCIB terminates or the date on which the ASPP is terminated by a party in accordance with its terms.

Pivotree's NCIB permitting the repurchase, for cancellation, up to 1,884,970 common shares of the Company, commenced on August 14th, 2024 and will continue until August 7th, 2025, when the bid expires, or such earlier date as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSXV. All purchases of common shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB. Any common shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 150 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized for its partnership with top brands across industries. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

