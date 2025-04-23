Avon Lake, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Are you ready to get a grip? Design Engineering Inc., the global leader in heat and sound control innovation, is proud to announce that EZ Grip Tape is officially in stock and available for purchase. Whether you're upgrading your garden tools, customizing your gym gear, or improving grip on household items, EZ Grip Tape delivers premium comfort, control, and safety-all without a single drop of adhesive.

Made from high-performance silicone, EZ Grip Tape instantly transforms slippery or uncomfortable handles into secure, ergonomic grips. The tape sticks to itself and is ideal for a wide variety of applications. From rakes and shovels to bike handlebars, baseball bats, and even kitchen tools, this tape is designed for real life. It's heat-resistant, oil- and chemical-resistant, UV-stable, and offers protection up to 8,000 volts, making it just as functional in the workshop or garage as it is on the field or in the garden.

"Now that EZ Grip Tape is available, customers can experience just how easy it is to add comfort and control to almost any item around the house, jobsite, or gym," said Mike Buca, Brand Manager at Design Engineering Inc (DEI).

EZ Grip Tape is now available in three colors-black, white, and orange-in 1.3" x 5-foot rolls, all for just $11.99 (MSRP). Whether you want to add a layer of style, functionality, or both, it's an easy upgrade that sticks with you-figuratively, not literally.



Great for:

Wrapping tool handles for better control and comfort

Improving grip on sporting equipment like bats, rackets, and paddles

Enhancing accessibility by customizing household items for easier use

Preventing hand fatigue during yard work or long projects

Creating slip-resistant grips on workout gear, bike and scooter handles

Ready to get a grip?

Visit our website or contact sales@designengineering.com to order now.

About Design Engineering Inc.

For over 30 years, Design Engineering Inc. has been a leader in thermal and sound control solutions. With innovative products for automotive, powersports, marine, RV, industrial, and consumer applications, Design Engineering helps people get the most out of their vehicles, gear, and tools.

