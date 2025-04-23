Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) ("Northern" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of support from the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port and a strategic hub for critical raw materials, for a planned Battery Anode Material ("BAM") facility in Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

The Port of Rotterdam is a central player in the Netherlands' Critical Raw Materials ("CRM") program and is preparing its industrial zones to receive, store, process, and distribute battery-related materials. It has identified Northern's BAM plans in Baie-Comeau as a potential anchor development in a new transatlantic graphite supply chain that aligns with an agreement between the Dutch and Quebec governments to cooperate on critical raw materials.

"Northern's project will make significant strides in advancing not only the critical minerals sector in Canada (Ontario and Québec) but also the country's ambitions for becoming a major supplier of batteries for the EV and other industries," the Port of Rotterdam said in its letter. "We look forward to the successful realization of the project's objectives and the broader impact it will have on Canada's and Europe's journeys towards a sustainable and resilient future."

Northern is considering two alternative sites for its Baie-Comeau BAM plant, a 300-acre greenfield site owned by the city and a brownfield site with established infrastructure at a former paper mill that is being developed by The BMI Group as the Norderra multimodal industrial hub. As well as the Port of Rotterdam, Northern's plan to build a BAM processing facility in the Industrial Port Zone has the support of local authorities, including the Port of Baie-Comeau.

The Port of Rotterdam is already working closely with the Port and City of Baie-Comeau to help prepare infrastructure, while Northern continues to seek a power allotment in Quebec and to secure funding commitments for the project's feasibility phase.

"We are excited to have the support of the Port of Rotterdam as we pursue our vision to supply the global battery market with clean, responsibly sourced graphite," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "The port is a natural partner given its leadership role in the EU's critical raw materials strategy and its longstanding relationship with Baie-Comeau and the Province of Quebec."

Once built, Northern's planned Baie-Comeau BAM facility would make it one of the first large-scale facilities outside of Asia to deliver graphite anode material to both North American and European EV markets before 2030. The Company plans to source feedstock from its LDI mine in Quebec and development projects in Namibia and Ontario and ship finished product to North American and European automotive manufacturers, with Rotterdam positioned as the main point of entry.

Supplying European BAM

This latest endorsement follows Northern's recent success in Europe, where its proposal to construct a BAM plant in France was selected as one of 47 Strategic Projects under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act. That facility will process graphite from the Company's Okanjande mine in Namibia. It also follows closely on the heels of becoming a member of the European Advanced Carbon and Graphite Materials Association ("ECGA"). Membership will allow Northern Graphite to contribute directly to the advancement of Europe's energy transition and to work alongside key stakeholders in the battery and clean technology value chain. ECGA membership also complements the Company's work with the North American Graphite Alliance ("NAGA"), which represents North American and Canadian producers of natural and synthetic battery-grade graphite.

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only flake graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Division, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt and is focused on developing advanced anode materials to improve the cycle life and increase the charging rate of lithium ion batteries and on marketing Northern's patented Porocarb® product.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec where the Company plans to increase production to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek project in Ontario, the Mousseau Project in Quebec and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia that is currently on care and maintenance. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

