New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has acquired Metaplane, an end-to-end data observability platform that provides advanced machine learning-powered monitoring and column-level lineage to prevent, detect and resolve data quality issues across a company's entire data stack.

With the emergence of AI and widespread adoption of platforms like Snowflake and Databricks, trust in data has never been more critical to the growth of a business. The acquisition of Metaplane accelerates Datadog's expansion into data observability-building on launches of related products like Data Jobs Monitoring and Data Streams Monitoring.

Data observability tools monitor a company's data stack for changes and failures by continuously observing the properties of the underlying data. Existing tools, however, have a limited view-they only see data after it lands in a data lake or warehouse. For data teams to be proactive, they need visibility across the full end-to-end data lifecycle-from production in software systems to transformation and consumption. This visibility has taken on more importance as data teams have become responsible for building AI applications and data products. Datadog's acquisition of Metaplane will ultimately empower data teams to take action on insights and make a broader impact throughout their organizations and across the complete data stack.

"Observability is no longer just for developers and IT teams; it's now an essential part of data teams' day-to-day responsibilities as they manage increasingly complex and business-critical workflows," said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. "This complexity will become even more pronounced as more businesses deploy AI applications. By unifying observability across applications and data, Datadog will help organizations build reliable AI systems."

"Our mission at Metaplane is to help companies ensure trust in the data that powers their business. Joining forces with Datadog enables us to bring data observability to tens of thousands more companies, while bringing data teams and software teams closer together," said Kevin Hu, co-founder and CEO of Metaplane.

Metaplane will continue supporting existing customers and bringing on new customers as part of Metaplane by Datadog.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

